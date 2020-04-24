First, I must say, I haven't been a fan of governor Brown, not at all!
As a follow up I want to say, in my opinion, she has done a very good job handling this COVID-19 pandemic. The reason I'm putting this out for public viewing is to stress the point, this is something we are all involved in.
Put your petty indifferences aside and stay positive. We are all in this together, together we will get through it and back to the lives we love and miss.
Michael Flaming,
Waldport
