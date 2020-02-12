Businesses, organizations, and medical doctors use acronyms. You may be familiar with some like IBM, AAA, YMCA, AARP, CPOD, TB or MS, but do you know what NESS stands for?
NESS is North End Senior Services, an adult day service facility for those with disabilities, chronic conditions or dementia. Their membership in the NESS Club provides times of respite for their family care givers.
The NESS Club operates three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Taft Building in Lincoln City at 1206 SE 48th Place.
NESS members are provided with a safe, nurturing environment where they meet friends, take part in activities and learn from each other. Wholesome lunches and snacks are served each day.
Because NESS Club participants are not able to care for themselves, their caregivers cannot leave them at home alone. NESS provides respite from their 24/7 responsibilities.
This non-profit organization is a much-needed facility for the community. You never know when this could be just the help you need. NESS is here for you.
There will be more about NESS in future articles. Call 541-921-0937 for more information.
