I saw on News Lincoln County's online feed that Newport has a 24-hour hotline where folks can call to report problems with short-term-rentals and their guests. This is a wonderful idea, when can we expect Lincoln County to do the same?
As it stands now, neighbors call for Vacasa, individual owners (if they have accurate information) and wait to have the problem taken care of only to have to call again about the same concern in a few days or a week...
A hotline might actually have to keep records of the complaints, whether or not it is solved, or fixed or handled, that concern did happen and caused someone some grief and should be addressed as a complaint. And this way there could be tracking of nuisance properties that could and in many cases should, be removed from the rental pool.
Right now the STR owners and guests have all the cards and we the full-time residents of formerly nice, quiet, safe neighborhoods where we knew our neighbors are left with very little recourse and no way to do anything about the nuisance "neighbors."
A hotline would allow us to tell someone what is happening when it is happening, not hours or days later when we can get a hold of someone. Response times should be faster too as should potential revocations and suspensions of licenses of problem STRs.
So, Lincoln County, when can we get that phone number for our hotline?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.