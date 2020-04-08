We live here full-time up on Dune Ave in the Olivia Beach community, based on the amount of traffic and the people here over night it maybe a sign that certain renters/rentals companies are continuing to rent.
We’re wondering whether the homeowners association, Lincoln City authorities or the state police have checked with the primary rental companies namely Meredith Lodging, VaCasa rentals, Airbnb, VRBO rentals, or Olivia Beach rentals to confirm they are following the governors mandate. Also any other property that are known to be rental properties in the development.
Carol Adams,
Lincoln City
