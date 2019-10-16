I spent my day yesterday in Tillamook, purchasing a new car at Tillamook Ford.
The Ford dealer personal was just great in sowing off the vehicle and testing/driving. I am unable to drive anymore, my son is the driver for me. He says that he is ‘driving Miss Daisy anywhere she needs or wants to go and she needs to ride in style.’
We finished all the testing, etc. and got into the paperwork. I don’t have a problem with any of the prices, the dealer or salesman. My problem is that I had to pay ‘sales tax of $189.18.’ I had thought that the state voters had not passed any sales tax for years.
I understand that Governor Kate Brown signed this into law last year. How is she able to do this without voter approval?
