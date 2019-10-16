Regarding my letter of Sept. 24, about a city property driveway and two private driveways. The Planning and Public Works departments resolved this concern last Friday. We are grateful for their quick response to an unfortunate problem. Big thanks are in order for Lindsey and Stephanie!
Letter: Wow, that was fast!
- Carol and Kevin Koffel, Lincoln City
