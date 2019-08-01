This is a new column by Suzy Nelson, a local writer, who will be putting the spotlight on kind, caring individuals in our community. The first of this series is Rita Kartalyan, Real Estate Agent/Broker with Taylor and Taylor Realty in Lincoln City.
Why is she on my humanitarian list? She is humble, came to the USA with her younger sister when she was eleven and she and her sister didn’t know any English. Her family is Armenian and hard working.
I found her personally to care greatly about her prospective clients.
In this era of many people not caring about others, Rita stands out in the crowd. “I am who I am because of my dad”, says Rita. She learned English well enough to be on the honor roll every year with perfect attendance also. She was studying pre-med when she switched her career goals even though she got straight A’s.
Rita worked briefly as a clerk/typist but within three years she was handling 12,000,000 million dollars in wire transfers to clients in a financial institution. With no knowledge of bookkeeping, she became a full charge bookkeeper in her third company where she worked.
One of her bosses wrote a referral saying Rita was “one of the old school types... who puts in an honest day’s work.”
Good going, Rita
