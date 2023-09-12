The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
September 1
11:21 a.m.
Caller in the 300 block of SE Port Avenue reported theft of bag from residence. Suspected male and female left location in vehicle. One person cited for Theft 2.
6:01 p.m.
Caller reported a single vehicle into a tree at NW Keel Avenue and NW 22nd Street. Driver was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Vehicle towed by Car Care. Victim later transported to jail on charges of DUII and Reckless Driving.
7:05 p.m.
Caller in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake reported theft of olive army backpack, Block BLK Glock 17 Gen 9MM Handgun, and ammunition out of vehicle.
8:41 p.m.
Caller reported dog bite at NW 40th and NW Highway 101. Case referred to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
9:01 p.m.
Caller in the 3500 block of NW Oar Avenue reporting his wife destroyed property and assaulted him.
10:12 p.m.
Caller in the 7000 block of NE Neptune Drive advised of a suspicious item on the side of the road. Oregon State Police called to the scene and found the objects to not be hazardous.
September 2
12:20 a.m.
Vehicle stopped in roadway at NW 21st Street and NW Highway 101. Field sobriety tests performed on driver who was taken into custody for DUII and Reckless Endangering and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
7:13 a.m.
Caller in the 1400 block of NW 15th Street reports he can hear someone in storage shed. One subject was arrested for Trespass I and transported to jail.
12:09 p.m.
Caller at the Canyon Drive Park reported vehicle stolen.
12:25 p.m.
Called in the 1000 block of SW 9th Street reported vehicle struck by possible postal truck.
5::19 p.m.
Traffic crash reported in the 2100 block of NE Highway 101. One driver cited.
September 3
3:52 p.m.
Caller in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road reports theft of large amount of jeans.
