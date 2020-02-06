The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JANUARY 27
8:34 a.m. Crash, 1410 SE Hwy 101. Report of a non-injury, road rage incident at location. Drivers in verbal disturbance in parking lot. Michael Allan Patterson, born 8/15/68, cited for reckless driving.
1:25 p.m. Found Property, 2490 NE Hwy 101. Black jacket and black clutch found at church.
2:10 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Phone found at Neotsu Post Office.
9:29 p.m. Noise/Assist on Arrest, 3478 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported a male sitting in vehicle with the door open, blasting loud music. Gabriel P. Deanda, born 3/29/79, was taken into custody on a parole violation detainer and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28
12:58 a.m. Disturbance, 3043 NE 28th St., Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Eric M. Weber II, born 2/6/97, was causing a disturbance at SNLH. Fled the area, returned and was taken into custody on multiple warrants and parole violation detainer. Weber was transported to LCJ.
8:25 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1446 NW 17th St. Caller reported vehicle damage while parked at location sometime after 1 a.m.
10:17 a.m. Non-Injury Crash, SE 62nd St./SE Hwy 101. Non-injury, non-blocking crash at location. Nathan Lloyd Hinkle, born 10/21/80, was cited for dangerous left turn.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29
2:00 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1015 SW 51st. Caller reported possible burglary in progress. Jacob Sutter, born 7/11/91, had a warrant out of Lincoln County and was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:51 a.m. Crash, 1510 NE 20th St./1511 NW 19th. Caller reported that his friend Brett Delgado, born 8/8/98, walked to his house and said he’d driven his car into a house, Delgado cited and released for reckless driving and criminal mischief. Car Care responded to tow vehicle.
1:07 p.m. Warrant Service, NE 29th St./29th Dr. Rachel Marie Whalen, born 7/30/77, Was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for probation violation.
3:00 p.m. Missing Person, 2181 NW Mast Ave. Caller reported that her daughter was missing. Daughter was last seen on 1/25/20, driving a 2004 Red Buick. Daughter called her mother from Springfield, removed as missing.
6:40 p.m. Welfare Check, 1014 NE Hwy 101, Americas Best Inn and Suites. Caller requested for a welfare check on her friend who may have been assaulted by her boyfriend last night.
7:16 p.m. Warrant Service, 1604 NE Hwy 101, Old Oregon. Marissa Anne Baker, born 8/20/78, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on a state P&P warrant.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
11:48 a.m. Crash, 2150 SE Hwy 101. A non-injury accident occurred at location. Stepanne M. Washburn, born 9/10/88, was cited for careless driving.
4:36 p.m. Theft, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject reported license plate taken while at city hall.
6:58 p.m. Crash, NW 12th St./Hwy 101. Non-injury motor vehicle accident at location. Caller reported an air compressor fell out of a vehicle and hit the other vehicles.
9:02 p.m. Warrant, Safeway 4101 NW Logan Rd. Bryan Charles Ballantyne, born 8/31/79, was taken into custody on Lincoln County Jail Warrant Charging FTA. Transported to LCJ.
10:56 p.m. 613 NE Eads St., Newport, Eric M. Maney, 3/18/92, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County charging animal abandonment.
10:58 p.m. DUII, 2700 Block N Hwy 101, Jeffrey Losel, born 10/3/56, was driving a silver 2009 Toyota Highlander. Officer initiated traffic stop. FSTS were conducted and Losel was taken into custody for DUII. Losel was issued a citation for DUII and released to his wife.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
4:29 Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported that a male subject had been in the restroom for at least two hours and they believe he was doing drugs. Officer contacted Victor Pahl, born 8/7/88, in the restroom and he admitted to Theft. Pahl was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department where he was cited and released for Theft III.
1:38 p.m. Domestic, 400 SE Hwy 101. Caller pulled over saying wife hit him and threw pop on him. Angela M. Wheeler, born 10/15/74, was taken into custody for harassment-dv and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:23 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject brought in a black handbag he found at Posh Wash. ID was located in the bag, owner was notified it was at the LCPD. Owner picked up her handbag from LCPD.
2:41 p.m. FIR/AOA, 1713 NW 21st, Econo Lodge. Allen M. Harmon, born 3/19/92, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on Parole Violations Detainer and possession of meth.
6:07 p.m. Stalking Order Violation, 1742 NW 57th St. Caller reported that on January 30th a male whose wife had a restraining order against was at their vacation house.
6:35 p.m. Theft, 4157 N Hwy 101, Dollar Tree. Caller reported that two juveniles were shoplifting. Both were released to their parents.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1
9:16 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. PO Detainer for Justin C. Evans, born 4/23/76. Evans taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:39 a.m. Trespass, 1777 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Emigdio Lopez Reyes, born 4/30/76, was trespassed for life form location, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:59 a.m. Theft of Services, 2429 NW Hwy 101, Kenny’s IGA North. Caller reported a male and female caught dumping bags of garbage in the business dumpster, then left the area.
12:32 p.m. Theft, 1643 NW Hwy 101, Maxwell’s. Caller reported his backpack was stolen from Maxwell’s early morning of 2/1/2020. Backpack is black with ace on it, three characters, mom, dad and child. Contained deodorant, McDonald’s uniform, EBT card, Social Security card and ID.
7:20 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 2306 NE 34th St. Information received that Solinna Butler, born 4/23/91, who has multiple warrants, was at location. Butler was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:24 p.m. Hit and Run, 1639 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported when they came out of Maxwell’s the driver’s mirror was laying on Hwy 101 and the driver door was jammed up.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2
1:08 p.m. Fraud, 2547 NE Holmes Rd. Caller reported name and Social Security number was used to open fraudulent account with stolen W-2.
1:38 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported theft of casino voucher for $500.73. Salem PD contacted, Assist on Arrest requested and civil compromise was reached.
9:38 p.m. Domestic Disturbance. 2895 NE 47th St. Caller reported her friend called her to tell her that her husband had hit her and left. Gary Frazier, born 9/30/73, was contacted at separate location, arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail for menacing and harassment.
