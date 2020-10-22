The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, OCT. 12
11:36 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Restraining Order Violation, 4675 NE Johns Ave. Caller reported a restraining order violation at the location.
12:23 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1185 NW 2nd Dr. Caller reported a broken window at location. First floor kitchen window damaged with a rock found inside residence.
1:20 p.m. Theft, 950 SE 32nd St. .38 Smith and Wesson stolen from apartment.
2:34 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported a cardboard box with a partial label was left in the lobby. State Police bomb unit responded to assist with investigation.
2:50 p.m. Assault, 231 Reef Ave., Skate Park. Caller reported daughter was assaulted at skate park. Contact made with victim.
5:06 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1251 NW 13th St. Someone attempted to enter through the locked screen door around 1 p.m. while caller was in the house. Did not report it for over an hour. Requesting extra patrol.
6:49 p.m. Theft, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Report of theft from room with suspect information.
7:57 p.m. Traffic/Impound. 1025 SW Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated. Vehicle impound/towed by Car Care for no insurance.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
10:38 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 4422 NE Devils Lake Bv. Michael Edward Murray, born 12/15/55, contacted, misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for traffic offense. Murray cited and released.
11:00 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported theft of cell phone from Chinook Winds main gaming floor. Security confirmed theft via surveillance at 10:32 p.m. Samsung Galaxy S9 taken.
11:33 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, 2150 NE Oar Pl. Community Center. Car Care responded for vehicle tow. All tires intact.
11:27 p.m. Theft, 4048 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of backpack from vehicle while parked at location over the weekend. Black diamond 28LT backpack with Apple Mac Pro inside.
12:09 p.m. Burglary, 2166 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported male suspect in white Subaru with torch and bolt cutters at location at 6 a.m. Suspect cut bolt to change machine setting off alarm leaving with funds.
1:30 p.m. Found Property, 4045 NE Johns Ave. Found Ammunition while cleaning a garage.
1:52 p.m. Crash, 2845 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a non-injury, non-blocking crash at location.
6:28 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Rocky Donovan Gonzalez, born 3/24/86, taken into custody after a report of a male refusing to leave. He was charged on a Lincoln County warrant charging contempt of court. Also charged with Escape III, Resisting Arrest, Trespass II and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:39 p.m. Disturbance, 5363 NE Voyage Ave. Victim reported that her son pushed her on the floor after an argument. Victim taken to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
2:24 a.m. Disturbance, 1430 SE 2nd Pl. Report of disturbance in parking lot of apartments. Subjects contact, one taken to hospital.
1:39 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 800 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City Sporting Goods. Caller reported attempted burglary at location. Pry marks to exterior door. No entry made.
3:33 p.m. Theft, 2690 NE Yacht Ave. Caller reported approximately 13 gold rings stolen between Sept. 9 and Oct. 14.
4:20 p.m. Crash, 1517 SW Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle crash at location. One driver cited for no insurance, the other was cited for failure to yield entering the roadway.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
3:35 a.m. Noise, 2701 NW Hwy 101, The Dorchester House. Caller reported upstairs neighbor has been running later for hours, pacing, preaching and playing loud music. Ongoing issue. Subject refused to open door for officers. Linda W. Shoemaker, born 12/1/61, cited and released for Disorderly Conduct II.
4:46 p.m. Shoplift, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported theft of two pairs of shoes. White male adult, wearing all black, stole size 11 black canvas Vans and size 10 Converse shoes.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
1:10 a.m. Fraud, 3796 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported someone attempted to buy two iPhones on her AT&T account and have them shipped to a person in California.
11:52 a.m. Theft, 5817 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported multiple items stolen from location.
5:26 p.m. Citcon/Assist on Arrest, 1030 SE Oar Ave. Jordan Whiteley, born 12/27/93, was on a Citcon with above, warrant out of Lincoln County for FTA. Cited and released on warrant and provided a court date.
11:10 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of male laying on the ground in valet turn around refusing to get up and leave property. Jeffery T. Cobb, born 12/22/88, taken into custody for Trespass II, transported to LCPD.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
12:22 a.m. Disturbance, 3228 NE 26th St. Multiple calls reporting yelling and screaming from location. Robert F. Gilliland, born 6/12/85, was charged with Domestic Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Possible Attempted Domestic Assault. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail. Dallas J. Schroder, born 9/24/96, was cited and released on a Wasco County warrant for Hit and Run/Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver.
3:03 a.m. Hit and Run, 4990 NE Logan Rd., Holiday Inn. Caller reported group in parking lot, drinking, arguing, a vehicle described as a burgundy van struck a parked trailer, then left the scene.
7:32 a.m. Harassment, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Caller reported ongoing harassment issues with ex brother-in-law.
4:01 p.m. Trespass/Assist on Arrest, 2181 NW Mast Pl. Report of trespassing/going through dumpsters at location. Janelle Klaar, born 6/13/83, had a FTA warrant out of Lincoln County. Klaar cited and released, advised for court date.
4:35 p.m. Disturbance, 200 SE Tide Ave. Report of disturbance at location.
7:11 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Zumiez. Caller reported the theft of a skateboard. Caller later reported the theft of a black jacket at location.
8:06 p.m. Harassment, 950 SE Spyglass Ridge Rd. Tyson Craig Boyce, born 11/5/81, was cited and released for harassment after victim reported he pushed her.
8:58 p.m. Shots, 2300 SE Hwy 101. Report of multiple shots fired in the area. Officer responded, unable to locate anyone shooting, two subjects contacted. Justin L. Caldwell, born 9/15/84, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging possession of meth.
11:07 p.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security found a wallet containing possible narcotics.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
12:00 a.m. Extra Patrol, 901 32nd St. Caller requesting extra patrol due to someone banging on her door.
12:21 a.m. Extra Patrol, 1012 SW 51st St., Siletz Bay Lodge. Extra patrol requested for area due to discovering a vehicle with its rear door wide open.
9:24 a.m. Disturbance, 4990 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported possible disturbance at location. Unregistered guests were let inside security door.
10:35 a.m. Harassment, 4907 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported male subjects attempted to steal her property. Both subjects contacted at location and trespassed. Pandora A. Hanes, born 5/26/75, cited and released for Harassment.
12:09 p.m. Theft, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Caller reported her keys and drivers license were stolen during a disturbance at casino hotel last night.
2:30 p.m. Warrant Service, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject told outlet mall security that he want ed to turn himself in on his warrant and that he was being chased. Timothy D. Scott, born 3/15/96, was cited and released on a Lincoln County misdemeanor warrant for Trespass.
2:32 p.m. 4560 NE Union Lp. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at location. Wallet stolen and debit card used in Lincoln City.
7:42 p.m. Crash, NE Hwy 101/NE 14th St. Two vehicle crash. Non-blocking, non-injury. Driver cited for Unlawful Lane Change.
