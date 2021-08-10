The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, July 30
12:53 a.m. DUII SW Ebb St/Hwy 101. Driver cited and released for DUII, un-signaled lane change, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Report taken.
1:09 a.m. AOA LCJ 251 W Olive St Newport DRE callout.
3:13 a.m. Assault 1446 NW 17 St. Victim reported that she was assaulted by her friend’s nephew. Officer responded, took report.
4:06 a.m. AOA 565 NW Hwy 101. Subject cited and released on LCJ warrant charging probation violation on menacing and interfering with making a report.
11:51 a.m. Theft SW Coast Ave/SW Bard Loop. Caller reported mail stolen from 8 addresses in listed area. Mail was found dumped at SW 35th St. beach access. Report taken.
1:54 p.m. Found Property SW 51 St. Wallet found in area during beach clean-up. Report taken.
3:56 p.m. AOA 4422 NE West Devils Lake BV. Parole and Probation requested officer respond for subject at location. Cite and release warrant confirmed out of Polk County for failure to appear on traffic offense. Subject cited and released from location. Report taken.
10:17 p.m. Theft 1777 44 St. Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported his jacket was stolen at the buffet. $300 worth of chips were inside jacket. Report taken.
Saturday, July 31
1:05 a.m. DUII NE 49 CT/NE Voyage LP. Caller reporting vehicle had struck the curb heard a loud pop. Officers located vehicle parked in area. Driver taken into custody and transported to LCPD where he was cited and released for DUII. Report taken.
3:25 a.m. Suspicious activity NW 15 St beach access. Suspicious vehicle with 1 stolen plate. Subject cited and released for possession of stolen property and possession of meth violation. Investigation continues for stolen mail recovered from consent search. Report taken.
6:35 a.m. Trespass 4041 NW Logan Rd Rite Aid. Caller reporting male who was trespassed on 7/302021 was sleeping on the property, refusing to leave. Subject was cited and released for Trespass II. Report taken.
9:39 a.m. Found Property 5399 NE Port Ln. Caller at Police Dept to surrender ammo for destruction. Report taken.
10:21 a.m. AOA 1030 SE Oar AV-Bi-Mart. Weapons denial for OSP. Report taken.
10:36 a.m. Theft 1631 NW Hwy 101, Maxwell’s. Caller reporting theft of cell phone from location. Silver i-phone with green case, hairless cat on lock-screen. Report taken.
11:21 a.m. Stolen vehicle 1920 SE Lee Ave # C20. Caller reported his ex-wife stole his vehicle two weeks ago and has it in Townsend, MI. Vehicle entered into LEDS/NCIC. Report taken.
1:02 p.m. AOA 1503 SE Devils Lake Rd. Informational report taken regarding possible conditional release agreement violations.
1:03 p.m. AOA 800 SE Hwy 101-LC Sporting Goods. Weapons denial for OSP. Report taken.
4:08 p.m. Criminal mischief 1800 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported her vehicle door handle had been tampered with while she was in a store. Report taken.
4:10 p.m. Warrant service SE Mast Ave/SE 3 St. Caller reported people have been camping in a bus parked on the street. Subject taken into custody on misdemeanor Lincoln County misdemeanor warrant charging failure to appear on trespass.
10:09 p.m. Disturbance 535 NW Inlet Ave. Employee reported a possible domestic disturbance. Officer responded, took report.
10:27 p.m. Crash, DUII 535 NW Inlet Ave.
Sunday, August 1
12:04 p.m. Found Property 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Wallet and keys found in Lincoln Beach- turned into PD picked up by LCSO. Report taken.
1:49 p.m. Theft 41A NW 40 PL/NW Jetty, Casino Family on behalf of Spanish speaking couple reported vehicle was broken into while parked at location. Female’s purse was stolen, and CC used at Walgreen’s. Report taken.
3:02 p.m. Found Property 1503 SE Devils Lake Rd. Wallet was left at LCPD front door by an unknown person. Unknown where wallet was found. Wallet was seized for safekeeping. Report taken.
3:12 p.m. Found Property 95 SW Hwy 101. Caller came to PD to turn in found key. Officer located owner at the beach and returned her key. Report taken.
7:01 p.m. Disturbance 1635 NW Harbor Ave #72. Multiple callers reported sounds of a disturbance from listed room and then two naked male subjects were rolling down a cliff. LCPD, NLF, and PWA responded, both subjects appeared to be having a bad reaction to drugs. Subjects transported to SNLH. Report taken.
8:47 p.m. Stolen Property 4101 Logan Rd Safeway. Officer located stolen plate on listed vehicle. Car care responded for impound tow. Driver was arrested and transported to LCPD. Charged with identity theft, providing false info to a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. He was also cited for a warrant out of Albany for contempt of court.
9:56 p.m. Theft 1501 NW 40 Pl, Chinook Winds Casino Hotel. CW Security reporting guests of hotel lost their room key, purse with credit cards had been stolen from room. Attempts have been made to make purchases with cards in Lincoln City. Report taken.
10:26 p.m. Assault NE 1 St/NE Hwy 101. Caller reported male had been assaulted. Victim transported to SNLH by PWA. Investigation ongoing. Report taken.
Monday, August 2
12:26 a.m. Found Property 5001 SW Hwy 101, Snug Harbor. Caller is reporting she found a wallet. Wallet seized, report taken.
8:40 a.m. EDP 2701 NW Hwy 101. Elderly patient transported to SNLH on police officer hold.
8:56 a.m. Crash 560 SE Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle non-injury, non-blocking crash. Report taken.
3:10 p.m. Found Property 95 SW Hwy 101. A phone was found on the beach at D River Wayside. Turned phone in at LCPD for safekeeping. Follow up: Owner came to LCPD to retrieve phone.
3:15 p.m. Crash 4101 NW Logan RD. Possible crash/disturbance, report taken.
3:47 p.m. Crash 1501 NW 40 PL. Caller called to report a vehicle struck hers in the parking lot at Casino Resort. Other driver cited for no ODL, report taken.
7:09 p.m. NCO VIO 2420 NE 29 St. Caller reported subject was at location when she showed up today, and that she is protected from subject via no contact release agreement. Nothing in the NCO prevents subject from being at the location, and she agreed to leave. A second individual was also at the location, and the caller was also protected from them via an unrelated NCO. Second individual taken into custody for violation of NCO and transported to LCJ.
Tuesday, August 3
9:00 a.m. Trespass 1736 NW Lincoln LP. Caller reporting trespassing/camping on Lincoln Shores Estate wetlands. Subjects trespassed from location one cited and released for warrant out of Multnomah County.
12:04 p.m. Suspicious Activity 1503 SE East devils Lake Rd. Caller reports receiving a threatening text message of graphic photos of decapitated bodies demanding money. Report taken.
4:22 p.m. Theft 3478 NE Hwy 101. Caller reports a theft that occurred on 08/01/2021. Has surveillance of vehicle and suspect. Report taken.
7:33 p.m. Theft Chinook Winds Casino 1777 NW 44 St. Security reported the theft of a purse. Report taken.
10:48 p.m. AOA Lincoln Plaza Shell 4031 NW Hwy 101. Officer located vehicle with stolen plates, listed stolen from Salem PD. Driver charged with PCS Meth and possession of stolen plates, passenger charged with PCS Meth.
11:20 p.m. Fight, DUII 213 SE Neptune Ave. Caller reported three intoxicated males fighting in her driveway and are leaving in a vehicle. Driver charged with DUII and cited for DWS violation and driving uninsured. Vehicle impounded by Car Care Towing. Fight still under investigation.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
12:09 a.m. AOA Hwy 101/Hwy 229. Officer assisted with vehicle pursuit with LCSO and Toledo.
11:24 a.m. Crash 4060 N Hwy 101. Report of two car crash, blocking, non-injury. Report taken.
2:32 p.m. Found Property 5020 NW Lee. Caller reports he left a firearm at rental, requesting LCP retrieve and hold. Firearm taken for safekeeping, report taken.
8:09 p.m. 1713 NW 21 St. Rm 102. Report via caller that a female was hiding in the bathroom at the location, stating that several Hispanic males were in hotel room not letting her leave. Located female in room 102, transported to LCPD. Attempt to locate to Grande Ronde PD to stop Prius, located, stopped and detained Hispanic male. Transported to meet with officer on Hwy 18. Subject interviewed and released. Report forwarded to D.A.’s office for review.
10:21 p.m. Extra patrol request 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Request extra patrol for group of males that have been hanging around about 2:30 a.m. and scaring a female customer.
Thursday August 5
9:01 a.m. Car call out. 3456 NE West Devils Lake Rd #1. Caller reported father’s vehicle was broken into while parked at location. Miscellaneous tools and property reported stolen. Report taken.
9:33 a.m. Disturbance 4319 SW Hwy 101 # D. Caller reported male subject inside residence-active disturbance ongoing. Report taken.
1:21 p.m. Domestic 4806 NE Voyage Ave #C4. Report of domestic disturbance at listed location. Male subject taken into custody for violating a protection order. Transported to LCJ.
2:12 p.m. Abandoned Vehicle 200 Block NE 1 St. Lincoln City Towing Confirmed tow. Report taken.
Graffiti 5400 SW Hwy 101
Report of at least 2 subjects tagging poles in construction area. Unable to locate vehicle. Report taken.
6:10 p.m. Suspicious Activity 4157 N Hwy 101. Caller reported male and female sitting in sedan at Grocery Outlet parking lot talking about being investigated in a report of a stolen vehicle. At the same time, Sherwood PD called in requesting an attempt to locate for a stolen Honda Crosstour that had been tracked to Beaver State Apts. Vehicle recovered at apartments and towed by Car Care. Investigation ongoing.
8:24 p.m. Drug Burger 101 5045 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported finding a small baggie of white powder. Officer responded, item seized.
8:50 p.m. Disturbance 4700 SE Hwy 101- US Food Mart. Report of male trying to fight caller and threatening, lots of yelling. Subject located, cited and released for disorderly conduct II.
11:33 p.m. Report 2777 NW Neptune Ave. Caller reported that she was under a deck at that location and was injured. Officer responded, subject transported to NLH by Ambulance. Still under investigation.
