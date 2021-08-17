The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, August 6
9:37 a.m. Fraud, 1212 NE Lake Dr. Reported cell phones fraudulently purchased on Verizon Account, report taken.
9:55 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 2945 NW Jetty Ave.
11:56 a.m. Fraud, 3226 NW Oar Dr. Reported ID theft and $2,000 stolen from bank account, report taken.
1:27 p.m. Crash, 860 SW 51st St. Reported semi-truck side swiped vehicle. Driver made contact with semi-truck driver and they said they didn’t hit their vehicle and left the scene. Officer made contact with truck driver and assisted with information exchange.
6:34 p.m. Theft, Pier 101, 415 SW Hwy 101. Victim reported money taken out of purse twice this week while she was at work, report taken.
Saturday, August 7
12:17 a.m. Harassment, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Cited and released after report of a fight.
1:09 a.m. Stolen vehicle, Snug Harbor, 5001 SW Hwy 101. Victim reported male took her vehicle. Report taken, vehicle entered in LEDS/NCIC. Follow up 5:38 a.m. 4545 SW Hwy 101, vehicle located in area, unoccupied, removed from LEDS/NCIC.
2:37 a.m. Assault IV, SW 51st St Beach access. Officer contacted female who advised she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. PC arrest for assault IV domestic, report taken.
2:43 a.m. Menacing, Chinook Winds Hotel, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Victim reported she was in a domestic disturbance with her boyfriend. He was located at Safeway, requested Car Care to tow his vehicle. Transported to LCJ at 5:52 a.m.
3:08 p.m. Assist outside agency, LC Sporting Goods, 800 SE Hwy 101. Case number requested for firearm denial.
9:22 p.m. Disturbance, SE East Devils Lake Rd and Hwy 101. Started as a traffic assist, turned into disturbance when subject was not able to pay for tow services. Subject taken into custody and transported to LCPD, and later to LCJ and charged with Assault IV domestic and harassment.
Sunday, August 8
1:40 a.m. Theft, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Report that someone broke into their vehicle. No visible damage. Report taken.
8:43 a.m. Crash, NE Holmes Rd and NE West Devils Lake Rd. Report of two vehicle crash with injury blocking the road. Car Care responded for tow on both vehicles with heavy front end damage. Driver cited and released for reckless driving and no insurance.
10:59 a.m. Stolen vehicle, 4800 NE Logan Rd. Report that known person stole vehicle the day before.
11:11 a.m. Emotionally disturbed person, 200 SE Tide Ave. 911 report of male on roof yelling and screaming. Report taken.
12:22 p.m. Crash, 3026 N Hwy 101, near Safari Town. Report of vehicle blocking crash. Citation for careless driving, report taken.
3:04 p.m. Domestic, 200 SE Tide Ave. Report of physical domestic violence at location. Subject taken into custody for Assault IV, resisting arrest and harassment. Transported to JCJ.
7:25 p.m. DUII, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Security cut off subject from alcohol. He was told not to drive, he continued to get into his vehicle and was seen backing up where he almost struck another vehicle. He was located in his car, asleep. Taken into custody, cited and released.
Monday, August 9
8:12 a.m. Found Property, 4901 NW Logan Rd. Wallet found near location turned in. Report taken.
11:09 a.m. Harassment, 4802 NE Voyage Ave. Subject advised they were making slanderous statements, report taken.
2:20 p.m. Ordinance violation, public parking NW 17th St. vehicle towed as abandoned vehicle by Lincoln City Towing.
2:28 p.m. Theft, 4910 SE Hwy 101, report of cad converter stolen from work vehicle, report taken.
3:14 p.m. Found property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Turned in found purse, wallet and debit card, report taken.
5:05 p.m. Found property, 1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Reported finding a wallet in outgoing mail receptacle, wallet seized for safekeeping, report taken.
10:10 p.m. DUII Crash, 1745 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Two transported to SNLH. Both vehicles towed by Car Care.
Driver taken into custody for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and assault III, transported to LCPD. Later cited and released and transported home by Happy Cab.
Tuesday, August 10
11:16 a.m. Criminal mischief, 1725 NW 44th St. Report of male subject breaking a window at Chinook Winds Arcade. Taken into custody on a felony warrant out of Clackamas County and transported to LCJ. Also issued a citation on Multnomah County Warrant and arrested for criminal mischief and interfering.
12:36 p.m. Extra patrol. 4659 SW Hwy 101. Advised of transient camps on wooded property behind location, requested extra patrol of property and if anyone is located to consider them trespassing.
7:36 p.m. Impound, 2821 NW Hwy 101. Cited no insurance, vehicle impounded by Car Care Towing.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
12:15 a.m. Suspicious activity, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Security reported male who was a suspect in a theft case was inside the casino. Officers were unable to located him, but later found him at Safeway. He was cited for Trespass II and released.
6:54 a.m. Found property, 4157 N. Hwy 1010, Dollar Tree. Cell phone and credit cards found in parking lot, report taken.
10:05 a.m. Assist outside agency, warrant arrest, NE 14th St. Subject seen running on highway near location. Felony warrant for burglary and obstructing police. Additional misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County for dangerous drugs. Taken into custody and transported to LCJ.
12:04 p.m. Extra patrol, 2644 NW Inlet Ave. Worksite trailer at door damage from someone attempting to pry it open. Requested additional patrols.
4:23 p.m. Crash, 2048 NE Hwy 101. Non-injury motor vehicle accident. Driver cited for driving uninsured.
6:55 p.m. Found property, 1317 NW 15th St. Found ID and debit cards. Report taken.
Thursday, Aug. 12
2:14 a.m. Disturbance, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Laundry. Subject taken into custody for harassment, domestic menacing and unlawful use of a weapon after chasing someone with a stun gun. Transported to LCJ.
7:38 p.m. DUII, NW 26th and NW Hwy 101. Advised of possible physical fight. Cited and released for DUII.
8:04 p.m. Trespass, 1723 NW Harbor Ave. Report of female with no pants on throwing up in a dumpster. She refused to identify herself. Property owner wanted trespass charges. Transported to LCJ and charged with criminal trespass II and giving false information to police. Her identity is still unknown.
