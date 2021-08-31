Thurs., August 19
Extra patrol drive on beach access. Caller advised that people are moving signs at drive on beach access at night request extra patrol.
8:11 a.m. Assault, 1070 SE 1st St., The Haven. Report of assault in parking lot.
Friday, August 20
9:45 a.m. Hazard tow, SW Harbor Ave/SW10th St. Parks department reported illegal park in area. Vehicle towed as hazard. Car care responded for vehicle.
1:45 p.m. Car clout. 550 SE Hwy. 101, Palace Inn. Reported vehicle broken into while parked at location overnight. Broken left rear passenger window. Tent, binoculars, camera and other misc. property stolen.
4:33 p.m. Recovered stolen vehicle, 2150 NE Oar Pl. Reported they were following a vehicle that had been reported stolen by the company they work for. Officers contacted driver with the vehicle near the community center. Driver taken into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft I by receiving, and a misdemeanor Lincoln County failure to appear warrant for harassing communication. They were transported to Lincoln City Police, cited and released. Also cited for driving while suspended. Vehicle was released to caller.
5:14 p.m. Found property, 3852 NW Jetty Ave. Employee of Oregon beach vacation rentals found a firearm that was left behind. Caller brought firearm to the police department. Officer took report.
7:28 p.m. Theft, 4697 NE Windward Pl. Caller reported that they let two transients stay at their house and now checks are missing. Suspects located at 2429 NW Highway 101. Cited and released for theft II.
Sat., August 21
7:47 a.m. Theft, 4152 NE 6th Dr./Devils Lake St. Reported bike stolen from campsite. Gray specialized status w/green pedals value $3500.
9:13 a.m. Animal problem, 4101 NW logan Rd. German shepherd jumped into citizen car at location brought to LCPD. Animal control picked up dog from LCPD.
11:12 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 2310 NE Reef Ave. Reported ongoing vandalism. Oil, glass, toilet paper, and tomato sauce located in downstairs area.
Extra patrol, 2733 NW Hwy. 101, Blackfish Café. Extra patrol requested at location between 11:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Ongoing issues with vandalism to building,
2:49 p.m. Civil problem, 4319 SW Hwy. 101 Reporting concerns involving a custody agreement. Investigational report taken.
3:22 p.m. Found property, NW 12th St./N. Hwy. 101. Marijuana grinder turned into office at location.
Sunday, August 22
12:50 a.m. Domestic, 1059 SW 13th St. Report hearing subjects fighting. Subject was taken into custody and transported to LCPD. He was charged with domestic assault 4, cited for possession of meth and later transported to LCJ.
11:07 a.m. Found property, 3043 NE 28th St. Request for officer to pick up firearm for surrender.
12:39 p.m. Burglary, 3537 SE Dune Ave. Reporting rear window to residence broken possible Burglary. Officer responded. Windows confirmed broken and suspect located inside. Subject released from custody at location. Family not pursuing charges. Report taken.
7:05 p.m. Impound tow, NE 22nd St. Traffic stop initiated. Subject was cited for a driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured, vehicle towed by Car Care.
Monday, August 23
7:34 a.m. Agency Assist, 4821 SW Hwy. 101. Report of stolen vehicle seen at location. Recovered vehicle, DNA swabs taken, vehicle removed from LEOS.
9:23 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Arrest for assault IV domestic.
10:24 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 4782 SE 51st St. Reporting damage to property. Report taken to send to juvenile probation department.
2:13 p.m. Hit and run, SW 50TH/SW Ebb. Advised vehicle ran through round about. Checked area.
2:48 p.m. Theft, 1744 NE Hwy. 101. Reports theft of jewelry and clothing items female blond hair, 16-20’s, short, grey sweats, coronavirus t shirt. Report taken.
3:14 p.m. Extra patrol, 4553 NW Miramar Dr. Reports man enters yard on ring camera 2:30 a.m. and again at 3:30 a.m., appears to use hose to fill bottle. Added to log for extra patrol not just her house but all of Lincoln shores due to recent transient camp activity in the area.
Tuesday, August 24
7:58 a.m. Trespass, 4101 NW Logan. Reports previously trespassed male is on property. Subject arrested for trespass II, cited and released.
8:43 a.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy. 101. Reports theft of gas. Arrest made, charged with theft 3 and robbery 3 and transported to LCJ.
11:28 a.m. Fraud, 4157 N Hwy. 101. Reports subject is on site attempting to cash possible fraudulent checks. Subject arrested, transported to LCPD, charged with forgery, possession of forged instrument, cited and released, cited and released also on warrant out of Lincoln County.
2:28 p.m. Found property, 7131 NW Logan Rd. Reports finding fireworks in a shed. Fireworks seized for disposal
4 p.m. Wire down, SE Hwy. 101/SW 62nd. Advised down power pole and single vehicle accident. Highway cleared and vehicle impounded by Car Care.
4:57 p.m. Theft, 1845 SW Hwy. 101. Advised subject came in for music lesson at location and left without paying.
7:47 p.m. Fraud, 1136 SE Galley Ct Advised fraudulent charges on credit card. Report taken.
11:10 p.m. Traffic stop, SW 4th/Hwy. 101. Traffic stop initiated. Driver was cited and released for Unlawful conceal carry, speeding and driving while suspended violation. Loaded firearm was seized. Report taken.
Wed., August 25
9:34 a.m. Telephone harassment, 4525 NE Tide. Reporting telephonic harassment.
2:05 p.m. Missing person, 2449 NE 36th Dr. Caller reports person hasn’t seen for two days, report taken.
3:43 p.m. Crash, NW 22nd/ Hwy. 101. Caller advised crash. Driver 1 cited for failure to obey traffic control
Device, Driver 2 cited for no valid operator’s permit and no insurance.
5:03 p.m. Crash, SW Coast/SW 24th. One vehicle rollover, vehicle towed by Car Care Towing.
Thurs., August 26
8:17 a.m. Trespass, 2168 NE Hwy. 101, Reported subject has been camped out on property for two days. Cited and released on Washington County warrant for failure to registers as a sex offender.
3:46 p.m. Crash, 801 SW Hwy. 101 at McKay’s, advised of collision and verbal argument at location.
10:14 p.m. Trespassing, 2353 NE 28th St. Report that female at residence refused to leave. Cited and released to appear. Courtesy transport to Safeway.
