LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MAY 25
6:42 a.m. Follow Up, US Bank. Janelle J. Klaar, born 6/13/83, contacted near location, cited and released for Theft III.
1:13 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 3404 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported damage to rear passenger tire.
6:58 p.m. Crash, 247 SW Hwy 101, Subway. Single motor vehicle accident, non injury, vehicle into a pole connected to building. Lincoln City Towing responded for an impound tow. Driver cited for no driver’s license and Careless Driving.
11:37 p.m. Fraud, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Turned over a counterfeit $20.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
11:09 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1615 NW 39th St. Caller reported a vehicle vandalized while parked at location.
3:06 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 6800 SW Inlet Ave. Cable for security system was cut.
5:04 p.m. Driving While Suspended, SW Galley Ave./7th St. Driver cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor. Vehicle impounded by Car Care.
6:19 p.m. Failure to Register, NW 34th St./Hwy 101. Anthony Lee Perez, born 5/26/87, arrested for failure to register as a sex offended, cited and released. Also cited for driving while suspended violation.
8:10 p.m. Disturbance, 171 SW Hwy 101, D Sands Motel. Report of male being aggressive with a female and fighting with his brother. Caller works at location and was just getting off. Male had a restraining order and was gone on arrival. Dale Lee Bogart III, born 10/10/89, was taken into custody on May 28 for violation of restraining order. Also charged with possession of meth and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
3:06 p.m. Impound, 801 SW Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated at location. Lincoln City Towing responded for vehicle impound. Driver cited for driving while suspended and no insurance.
Extra Patrol, 2185 NE 20th St. Vehicle left unoccupied near location. Vehicle is non-blocking on dead end road. Extra patrol requested in area in attempt to identify any occupants.
6:11 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Paul Raymond Barela, born 3/6/55, taken into custody after a report of a male refusing to leave the high stakes room. Barela cited and released for criminal trespass II.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
9:39 a.m. Extra Patrol, 2125 SE Lee, Chapel of the Sea. Report of a male in a black matte SUV has been sleeping in the area and two different males that have been sleeping on the property, they had been moving along when asked. Yesterday they got more belligerent and made her uncomfortable. Requesting both parties be trespassed.
10:03 a.m. Crash, 95 SW Hwy 101. Two-vehicle motor vehicle accident. Insurance exchanged.
1:19 p.m. Ordinance Violation, SW 5th St./SW Ebb. Vehicle towed as abandoned by Lincoln City Towing, contact made with owner, informed moving it one parking spot would not prevent tow.
1:42 p.m. Crash, NW 21st/Hwy 101. Report of a bicycle hitting the curb and rider injured. Subject under investigation for DUII.
3:59 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 801 SW Hwy 101. Clerk from Price and Pride calls states a younger male came in and reported a second older male accused him of theft and possibly spit on him. John Putman, born 1/27/43, cited and released for Harassment.
6:19 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Hotel. Kenneth Alex Graves, born 9/25/63, cited and released for private indecency.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
12:07 a.m. Follow Up, 654 SE Keel Ave. Tracy Ann Quinn Koslow, born 12/16/76, was taken into custody for Assault IV – Domestic. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:39 a.m. Theft, 3262 NE Hwy 101. Report of theft of $40.
12:22 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1233 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported garage door at VRD was open, male with blanket wrapped around him was inside, claiming he was creating a base of operations. Male was taken to hospital.
2:34 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 4806 NE Voyage Ave. Caller reports her vehicle was damaged with a rock and a tic-tac-toe game was carved into the back.
4:34 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, 2185 NW Hwy 101. Numerous contacts with Emigdio Reyes, born 4/30/76, including walking into traffic. Taken into custody for disorderly conduct and transported to LCPD. He was later cited and released.
11:04 p.m. Impound, NE 11th St. NE Hwy 101. Vehicle impounded for no insurance. Vehicle towed by Lincoln City Towing.
SUNDAY, MAY 31
9:39 a.m. Trespass, 4717 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported two subjects previously trespassed drinking on the property. Both subjects cited and released with date to appear.
5:37 p.m. Theft, 100 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Zumiez. Caller reported a male stole a pair of shoes from location. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that matched the possible suspect. Subject consented to a vehicle search and had admitted to taking an empty box.
10:19 p.m. Burglary, 3796 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City Storage. Caller reported a couple of storage units had been broken into.
