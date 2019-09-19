The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
3:37 p.m. Civil, 1723 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reports he left a firearm at a condo he stayed at. Housekeeper took the firearm home. Firearm was retrieved for safekeeping.
3:42 p.m. Missing Person, 2065 NW 34th St. Case assigned for missing person report. Subject is in jail in Tillamook County.
6:49 p.m. Burglary, 4546 SE High School Dr. Caller reported a burglary at the location during the day. $1,000 geode (rock) was stolen.
7:31 p.m. AOA, SE 48th Highway 101. Nathan Opperud, born 1/12/79, has a warrant out of Oregon City. Arrested on warrant and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:54 p.m. Domestic, 2120 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds HR Building. Reports of a male and female verbally fighting, some shoving. Marcus Holling III, born 3/24/76, was arrested on violation of no contact order and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
3:13 a.m. Intoxication, 1343 NW Hwy 101 Marci’s Bar. Caller reported his granddaughter’s boyfriend is extremely intoxicated in the front yard and unable to care for himself.
10:40 a.m. Fraud, 2004 NW 36th St. Caller states someone had withdrawn money from his account via the ATM, but he still had his card.
12:47 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Found debit card. Item seized.
1:09 p.m. Theft, 4041 NW Logan Rd. Rite Aid. Male subject wearing a black baseball cap, black sweatshirt and blue jeans stole a blue shopping basket full of items.
9:26 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a counterfeit $20 bill.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
1:59 a.m. AOA, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino. Jamie Brink, born 1/30/87, was arrested for a felony warrant for possession of heroin. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:19 a.m. Citcon, 3517 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported possible human trafficking.
6:51 p.m. Missing Person, SW Hwy 101. Caller reported his wife had made statements about taking pills and told him to tell the kids goodbye for her. Phone pinged last night but officers were unable to locate subject. Subject was entered as missing person and later found with friends.
1:10 p.m. AOA, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Officer made contact with subject at location. Billyray Branum, born 4/29/98, was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County for possession of Methamphetamine and a statewide felony warrant out of Lincoln County charging Burglary I. Branum was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:17 p.m. Crash, 2600 SE Hwy 101. Non-injury crash.
3:27 p.m. AOA, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Report of possible physical domestic in front of Rite Aid. Female left scene walking toward Chinook Winds. Male went into trailer. Officers made contact with subject at the trailer, who was found to have multiple warrants. Robert Montgomery, born 6/4/62, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:03 p.m. Burglary, 125 SE Mast Ave. Caller reported his garage was broken into and multiple items were stolen including two Honda 2200 generators, a beach wagon, camp stove and misc. tools and work equipment.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
6:25 a.m. Assist On Arrest, NE 22nd St. NE Hwy 101. Jared Smith, born 12/31/67, was taken into custody for possession of meth and a probation violation. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:01 a.m. Crash, NW 30th St/NW Quay Dr. White 2013 Ford struck a street sign.
10:18 a.m. Drug, 3780 Spyglass Ridge Dr. Michael Liberato II, born 7/22/01, was cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana.
12:00 p.m. Extra Patrol, NW 26th near the beach park. Caller reports a black Chevy Tahoe has been parking in this location overnight and has been throwing garbage out of the vehicle.
6:57 p.m. Theft, Game Over 2821 NW Hwy 101. Employee reported theft of money and console keys.
9:16 p.m. Trespass, 801 SW Hwy 101 McKay’s. Caller reported an intoxicated male was sleeping in the parking lot of the business. Jeremy Rustad, born 5/18/75, was taken into custody for trespass and was transported to SNLH for evaluation prior to transport to Lincoln County Jail.
9:45 p.m. Hit and Run, 1631 NW Hwy 101. Victim reported that he was hit by another vehicle in front of Maxwell’s. Female driver appeared to be intoxicated and left northbound on Hwy 101 without giving her information to the victim.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
1:50 p.m. Theft, 2701 NW Hwy 101. Caller reports theft of his bicycle between 9/10 and 9/11 at Dorchester.
4:20 p.m. Ordinance Violation, 3135 NW Inlet. Oregon State Police advises there is a group of transients setting up a camp under the stairs at this location.
7:56 p.m. Theft, 4814 SE Hwy 101. Caller reports theft of cell phone caught on surveillance camera. Suspect detained in restaurant. Marylin Childs, born 7/1/86, was arrested on warrant out of Polk County and new charges of Theft II. Childs was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:29 p.m. Burglary, 1544 NW 26th St. Caller reported an intoxicated female attempted to break into residence. Misty Rose Kohal, born 5/13/82, was taken into custody for Attempted Burglary and Criminal Mischief and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
1:40 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St. Security advised a male refused to leave property after a disturbance.
11:19 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Found purse turned into Lincoln City Police Department. Owner of purse picked it up.
1:35 p.m. Fraud, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject came into Lincoln City Police Department reporting he was scammed out of money on Craigslist.
7:59 p.m. Follow Up, 1777 NW 44th St. KC Sparks, born 8/30/84, was charged with Criminal Trespass II, Theft III and Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle. Sparks was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:31 p.m. Restraining Order Violation, 2300 SE Hwy 101. Traffic stop, driver found to have protection order out of Clark County Washington. Dana Washington, born 6/19/62, was taken into custody as protected person was in the vehicle with him. Washington was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Patrol Information, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported his bicycle was stolen from his camper at Chinook Winds Casino. Caller did not want to press charges, just wants the bike back. Bike described as blue and grey Cannondale bicycle valued at $1,200. Suspects described as Hispanic male and female in their 30s.
11:08 p.m. Hazard Tow, 1442 NW 17th St. Vehicle was in lane of travel on NW 17th and towed by Car Care as an impound tow, no release required.
