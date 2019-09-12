The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
2:31 a.m. Fight, NE 15th St./NE Hwy 101. Report of subjects fighting in the street.
11:25 a.m. Assault, 675 SE Keel Ave. Report of an assault that had previously occurred.
2:07 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, 3417 NW Hwy 101. It appears that someone has been tampering with the boarded up access under the building that is under construction.
3:13 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, 1900 Block NE Port. Group of transients set up camp in area. Caller states they are on one of the lots that is for sale, seem to be there every night and more people are being seen there. One of the transients has a large dog that barks all night.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
8:54 a.m. Theft, 6829 NW Logan Rd. Caller has video of a male walking onto his property and taking a bucket, then driving away in a white Dodge Magnum with stripes.
9:42 a.m. Theft, 1800 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of approximately $300 missing from business.
1:36 p.m. Found Property, 1509 NW Hwy 101. Caller found an Oregon drivers license.
7:00 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reports finding a debit card.
10:15 p.m. Domestic, 3210 SW Anchor Ave. Caller stated her friend had been assaulted and threatened by her husband. Dispatch responded to address and took Nicolas Zangari born 3/6/69, into custody for Domestic Assault IV, and was transported to Lincoln County Jail. At beginning of transport, Zangari started kicking and spitting, hood and leg restraints were put on and he was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
4:20 a.m. Theft, 4650 NE Tide Ave. Caller reports unknown male stole tools from out of his vehicle and drove away in a white Dodge with a black stripe down the middle of it.
7:51 a.m. Theft, 3500 NE Hwy 101. Caller stated that his backpack was stolen while he was at Human Bean. Backpack was found at Motel 6.
10:07 a.m. 3040 SW Beach Ave. Subject was making suicidal remarks and was highly intoxicated.
3:10 p.m. Trespass, NE 14th St./NE Port Ave. Report of transients camping on the property without permission.
3:49 p.m. Theft, 1545 NW Hwy 101. $150 check cashed at Washington Federal.
7:07 p.m. AOA/Warrant Arrest, 4060 N Hwy 101, McDonald’s. Benton Bones, born 3/27/81, was taken into custody after being stopped by LC Animal Clinic on misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County Jail for probation violation. Bones was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:13 p.m. Trespass, 3420 SE 35th Ct. Subject was found in a shed and was refusing to leave. Troy Skinner, born 8/1/86, was taken into custody for Trespass, cited and released.
10:18 p.m. RO Violation, 3550 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported that the subject was out on his own patio yelling racial slurs and obscenities at him, which violates a restraining order. Christopher Tatman, born 3/26/82, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:41 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 3535 SE Harbor Dr. Report of a male subject damaging vehicles at Ridge Apartments. Noberto Acosta-Gutierrez, born 6/6/74, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of Criminal Mischief II, Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle and Disorderly Conduct II.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
1:15 a.m. Suspicious Activity, Old Oregon. Caller reported threats of shooting were made to business and patrons.
1:37 a.m. Car Fire, 3400 NE Yacht Ave. Report of a vehicle fire and explosion near docks. Vehicle fully engulfed and down embankment into lake. Unknown make/model of vehicle.
7:55 a.m. Theft, 3910 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported he was woken up by someone trying to siphon gas from his work van. Suspect vehicle described as red minivan with headlight damage and partial plate of 202.
9:02 a.m. EDP, 1713 NW 21st St, Travelodge. Caller reported she received a phone call from her son telling her that he took a bunch of pills.
11:42 a.m. Hit and Run, 120 NW Inlet Ave. Shearwater Inn. Caller reported a black van hit the building. Staff attempted contact with the driver. Driver told them he didn’t care and drove away.
1:10 p.m. Crash, NW Logan Rd./N Hwy 101. Non-injury crash involving motorcycle.
2:11 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 4101 NW Logan Rd. In the Lighthouse Square parking lot, officer saw a silver Cadillac with plates belonging to an Oldsmobile. Officer initiated traffic stop in front of Rite Aid. Justin Elliott, born 1/29/90, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:42 p.m. AOA, Safeway. Caller reported subject was circling their vehicle and video taping them. Caller stated he has a restraining order against the subject.
9:36 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 231 SE Neptune Ave. Original report of subject being struck by a vehicle while walking the dog. It was determined via witness that the subject was actually pulled down by her dog, no vehicle involved. Medical resounded and subject was transported to North Lincoln Hospital. Subject was cited for initiating a false report.
11:24 p.m. AOA/Warrant Arrest, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Gabriella Garza, born 10/16/97, was located with misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County for Criminal Mischief II. Garza was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
1:15 a.m. Warrant Arrest, NW 15th St. Report of vehicles driving recklessly on beach past access points. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for possession of methamphetamine. Caleb Alexander Schoegje, born 4/23/92, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
8:33 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino reported a female was shooting up in the back seat of a white Cadillac. Officers made contact with Crystal Brower, born 5/28/76, and Craig Stutsman, born 4/23/79, at the vehicle. Both parties were taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:57 p.m. Hit and Run, 801 SW Hwy 101, McKays. Report of a vehicle striking another in the parking lot and leaving southbound Hwy 101.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
7:37 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Wallet found near Wecoma Park.
1:13 p.m. Fraud, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Fraudulent activity at store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.