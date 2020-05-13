The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MAY 4
12:53 a.m. Assault, 415 SE Inlet Ave. Caller reported she was assaulted and bleeding. No suspect on scene. Caller transported to hospital.
10:46 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1931 NW 33rd St., Connie Hanson Garden. Caller reported damage to tree at location. Juvenile cited and released with date to appear.
3:57 p.m. Burglary, 1350 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported the business broken into through the rear exit door.
Extra Patrol, 2137 NW Hwy 101. Caller would like extra patrol due to someone sleeping on the property for the past couple of nights.
TUESDAY, MAY 5
2:36 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest. 4079 NW Logan Rd., Safeway Plaza. Subject contacted for camping on property. Warrants out of Washington County, taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Adam W. Davis, born 2/23/82, was cited and released to appear in court.
6:50 a.m. Disturbance, 1014 NE Hwy 101, City Center. Disturbance reported between male and female, possibly involving a knife.
Extra Patrol, SE 41st St./SE Jetty Ave. Caller requests patrol after midnight. Subjects seen in neighborhood at 2 a.m. previous night driving, possibly casing houses.
2:46 p.m. Theft, 1116 SW 51st St. Caller reported theft of license plate.
8:30 p.m. Disturbance, 1905 NW 51st St. Caller reported her boyfriend was outside acting psychotic. Subject detained, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
12:00 a.m. Theft, 455 SE Jetty Ave. Theft of Stihl 20” Bar chain saw and black military grade duffel bag.
6:17 a.m. Car Clout, 2525 NW Hwy 101, Vehicle broken into overnight.
10:49 a.m. Hit and Run, 3788 SE High School Dr., OCCC. Caller reported vehicle hit in parking lot of location.
11:51 a.m. Burglary, 1245 NW 17th St. Caller reported residence had been entered. Back door found unlocked and open.
5:46 p.m. Found Property, 1335 NW 16th St. Found some 12 gauge ammunition and brought to police department for destruction.
9:44 p.m. Restraining Order Violation, 2133 NW Inlet Ave., Nordic Motel. Caller reported that a red vehicle was in the parking lot. Officer responded, advised female ran from vehicle. Vehicle stopped at Starbucks. Juan Pablo Islas Calderon, born 12/16/97, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:49 p.m. Crash, NE West Devils Lake Rd./N Hwy 101. Multiple 911 calls reporting vehicle into a power pole. Vehicle towed by Car Care. Pacific Power responded for damage to pole. Driver cited for careless driving.
11:15 p.m. DUII, NW 20th St./NW Jetty Ave. Officer initiated a traffic stop, conducted FSTS on driver. John C. Rislov, born 7/11/70, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD. He was later issued a citation and released.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
12:00 a.m. Theft, 4648 SE Hwy 101. Caller reports subject drove off with $10 gas in dark pickup. Glenn Thompson, born 5/22/89, was cited and released for Theft III.
3:24 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, SW Ebb Ave./SW 50th St. Report of a vehicle that drove beyond barriers at Old Hersey lot, returns stolen out of Washington. Car towed by Car Care. Both parties charged with possession of meth, possession of a stolen vehicle, seized stolen mail and credit cards and a credit car making machine. Both parties cited and released.
4:49 p.m. Extra Patrol, Roads End/NW Logan Rd. Caller wishes to request extra patrol, citing a large group with a rowdy dog was headed toward God’s Thumb. Would like increased patrol to provide caution to crowds.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
2:58 a.m. Attempted Burglary, 1800 SE Hwy 101, ZugG Life Skate Shop. Caller reported someone broke out a window and attempted to break in. Caller scared him off with a stick.
Extra Patrol Request, 1952 NE Spindrift Ct. Extra patrol request to check for possible prowlers.
3:52 p.m. Theft, 4048 NE Hwy 101, Walgreens. Caller reported a customer left his ID on the counter, shortly after, another customer came in and took the ID and put it in his pocket.
10:12 p.m. Warrant Service, SW 28th St./Hwy 101. Subject was carrying a ‘crosswalk closed’ sign. Devan Mikal Lafontaine, born 3/13/94, was cited and released on Salem PD Warrant charging FTA and on Lincoln County Warrant charging probation violation. Sign returned to Safeway area.
10:19 p.m. Found Property, 4545 SW Hwy 101, Caller found a box of prescription drugs.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
7:33 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 660 SE Hwy 101. Caller reports machines and bathroom were damaged last night.
8:23 a.m. Extra Patrol, 5030 SE Hwy 101. Family Promise had the lock cut off a trailer at this location.
10:26 a.m. Crash, 2701 NW Hwy 101. Reports of a crash near north fire hall. Vehicles towed by Lincoln City Towing and Car Care Towing. Driver was cited for careless driving and failure to yield when entering roadway.
3:00 p.m. Hazard Tow, 1102 SW Coast Ave. Silver Kia Sorrento parked in no parking zone in roadway. Vehicle towed by Car Care Towing.
4:20 p.m. Found Property, 7300 NW Logan Rd. Caller found an IPhone along the road.
4:28 p.m. Theft, 1649 SE Oar Dr. Caller reported resident at care facility he works for stole an MP3 player from another resident. Caller found it in the subject’s dresser drawer. Sherry S. Adams, born 11/24/80, cited for Theft III.
9:57 p.m. Ordinance Violation, 1102 SW Coast Ave., Canyon Drive Park. Report of several vehicles in no parking area near beach access. Vehicles located, owners of both vehicles contacted and moved their vehicles.
10:20 p.m. Harassment, 316 SE Quay Ave. Caller reported his neighbor was throwing rocks at him.
11:55 p.m. Disturbance, 2306 NE 34th St. Report of subject fighting with girlfriend inside apartment. Subject detained.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
5:00 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 4545 SW Hwy 101, Surfwood Manor. During an area check for report of a cougar sighting, officer noticed a shed door broken open.
6:12 p.m. EDP, 5024 SE Keel Ave. Caller requested medical attention at location for male with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived on scene and determined male was not injured and no shots had been fired. Man transported to hospital.
8:19 p.m. Theft, 2114 SE Hwy 101, Bear Valley Nursery. Caller reported a male and female came into the business and stole 5-10 plants and walked out. Caller had video footage of the incident.
8:43 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject brought possible drug paraphernalia into LCPD.
10:13 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Caller reported male was angry that store was closed, smashed out window and left on foot. Jason A. Estes, born 4/4/87, was taken into custody, charged with Criminal Mischief II and transported to hospital.
