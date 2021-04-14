The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, APRIL 5
7:30 a.m. Theft, 6146 SE Hwy 101. Report that a utility trailer was broken into in the last 30 days. Items stolen.
8:34 a.m. Theft, 3517 NW Hwy 101. Report of a window broken on a vehicle.
9:36 a.m. Abandoned Tow, 3500 NW Port. Car Care Tow Pro responded for an abandoned 1996 white Honda Civic.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
12:47 a.m. Hazard Tow, SW 11th St./SW Hwy 101. Car Care responded for tow of red 1998 Chevy pickup.
1:52 p.m. Impound Tow, 1502 NW 25th St. Traffic stop initiated, driver cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Vehicle impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
2:43 a.m. Trespass, 3565 NW Hwy 101, Human Bean. Vehicle seen at location, occupant contacted, cited and released for trespass II.
10:10 a.m. Extra Patrol, 2125 NW Hwy 101. Report of damage to windows at location. Caller requests extra patrol for transient activity in the area.
10:13 a.m. Disturbance, 200 SE Tide Ave. Male subject outside yelling. Subject cited and released on multiple failure to appear warrants out of Linn, Lincoln and Benton counties.
11:02 a.m. Impound Tow, NW 21st St./NW Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated. Vehicle impound by Lincoln City Towing for no insurance. Driver cited for giving false information, driving while suspended, no insurance and mobile device use.
11:40 a.m. Theft, 1425 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of merchandise from location. Male and female suspects seen on surveillance.
5:01 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 711 NW Hwy 101, Dutch Bros. Caller advised male and female associated with vaccine clinic were soliciting vaccines in the drive thru. Were asked to leave and refused.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
9:34 a.m. Crash, 3430 NE Hwy 101. Two vehicle crash reported, non-injury, blocking southbound lane of traffic. Car Care and Lincoln City Towing responded. Driver cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and careless driving.
7:01 p.m. Welfare Check, 2620 NW Neptune ave. Caller in Portland received a call from father in Lincoln City saying he was being verbally abused by his estranged wife.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
6:44 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, SE 54th St./Hwy 101. Caller reported unoccupied vehicle parked 75 yards from the highway, appeared suspicious.
11:22 a.m. Traffic, 2429 NW Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, driver cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, mobile device use and failure to install IID.
3:07 p.m. Crash, SE 31st St./S Hwy 101. Unknown injury crash reported near location. Juvenile passenger taken to hospital for evaluation.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
5:31 a.m. Traffic, 950 SE 32nd St. Officer attempted to stop a vehicle at location, the vehicle failed to yield. Driver stopped, was taken into custody on two Lincoln County statewide felony warrants. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:58 a.m. Crash, NE 1st St./NW Hwy 101. Caller advised a vehicle had hit the plastic guardrail at the location.
6:29 a.m. Crash, SW Hwy 101/SW 62nd St. NLFR found cold crash at location of downed power pole. Lincoln City Towing responded for vehicle. Driver cited for failure to perform duties as a driver, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
10:27 a.m. Trespass, 312 SE Neptune. Caller reported sometime overnight that someone entered his yard by removing fence boards.
3:18 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller turned in a cell phone found on the beach near D River.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
3:12 a.m. Traffic, NE 17th St./NE Oar Ave. Driver stopped at location. Vehicle impounded for no Oregon Driver's License and no insurance.
10:55 a.m. Disturbance, 5006 SE Keel Ave. Caller reported a physical disturbance. Subject taken to hospital.
12:21 p.m. Found Property, 690 SE Hwy 101. Report of finding a catalytic convertor near the car wash.
6:57 p.m. Hit and Run, 4700 SE Hwy 101, US Food Mart. Caller reported her sister's vehicle was struck by a Ford Focus. Parties exchanged information, however, caller realized they had provided false information. Suspect cited and released for failure to perform duties as a driver, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
9:25 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, 1797 SE 14th St. Caller reported he saw a subject strike a victim. Victim then ran to another apartment and asked for police to be called. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for Assault IV - Domestic, Strangulation and Kidnapping.
