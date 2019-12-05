The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25
9:33 a.m. Crash, 3540 NW Keel Ave. Caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a house. No injuries. Driver cited for careless driving and homeowner was notified.
11:11 a.m. Driving, SE Devils Lake Rd./SE Oar Ave. Caller reported a vehicle had a plate hanging from truck, did not match the plate under it. Justin D. Farley, born 6/28/94, was taken into custody for a municipal warrant out of Salem. Farley was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:57 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 1503 SE Devils Lake Rd. Wyatt W. Neal, born 3/11/98, turned himself in on misdemeanor FTA warrant for DUII. Neal was cited and released at request of the Lincoln County Jail.
2:13 p.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported her lunch bag containing her wallet was stolen from the self-checkout area of Safeway yesterday. Caller reported her cards have been used.
1:32 p.m. Shoplift, 1500 SE Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported a male suspect took clothes into the fitting room, then came out and tried to return them for money. He was not happy with the price she gave him, so he took the clothing and left.
2:44 p.m. DUII, NE 15th St./NE Hwy 101. Officer initiated a traffic stop. Sergio Figueroa Godinez, born 3/30/72, was taken into custody for DUII, driving revoked-felony and a felony warrant out of Marion County charging DWS. Figueroa Godinez was transported to the Lincoln City Police Department and then to Lincoln County Jail. Vehicle impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
3:29 p.m. Assist on Arrest, NE 15th Street. Russell D. Gallego, born 3/6/67, was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department for a warrant out of Polk County charging probation violation with dangerous drugs. Gallego was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Extra Patrol, NW Lee/NW 30th St. Caller reported someone got into her husband’s unlocked truck around 3 a.m. Does not want to report anything stolen, just wanted possible extra patrol.
Extra Patrol, 1415 NW Hwy 101, Excellence Inc. Caller reported a suspect was making threats to the business. Requesting extra patrol around the area.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26
6:01 a.m. Trespass, 4814 SE Hwy 101, Shuckers. Two transient males were reported sleeping in smoking area and refusing to leave. Robert E. Peddycoart, born 7/25/67, was taken into custody on P.O. detainer, transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:19 p.m. Theft, 950 SE 32nd St. Victim reported the theft of nebulizers.
9:58 p.m. DUII, SW Bard Rd/SW Hwy 101. Traffic stop performed, FSTS done, driver was taken into custody for DUII. Transported to Lincoln City Police Department, cited and released for DUII.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28
2:15 a.m. DUII, 2945 NW Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, FSTS performed. Driver taken into custody for DUII and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
9:02 a.m. Fraud, 5345 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported she reserved a VRD through a craigslist ad and found out it was a scam. She is out $630.
2:34 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino security reported a subject tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29
10:24 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 3340 N Hwy 101, Depoe Bay. Officer assisted with a possible stabbing.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
12:39 a.m. RO and Probation Violation, D River Wayside. Todd Allen Drourr, born 8/22/59, was taken into custody for a restraining order violation and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:28 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 2709 SW Dune Ave. Caller reported his vehicle was stolen sometime in the morning. The brown 1999 Ford F-250 has black mesh fabric grill cover, hard bug visor, missing tailgate panel cover, all classics/Portland sticker on side door window.
2:34 p.m. Found Property, 3327 NW Hwy 101, Bus Stop. Caller found TCL Brand phone at bus stop and turned it into the Lincoln City Police Department.
3:04 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd, Zumiez. Theft of a long board.
3:54 p.m. Vehicle Impound, NW 2nd Dr./NW Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, driver no ODL. Vehicle impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
4:30 p.m. Traffic Crash, SE 54th Dr./SE Hwy 101. Dark green 1997 Honda ran into a light pole. Occupants of the vehicle got out and left southbound on Hwy 101 in a stolen 1999 Ford F-250. Oregon State Police advised. Heavy damage to the light pole. Honda was impounded by Car Care.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1
11:50 p.m. Disturbance/Warrant Arrest, 1631 NW Hwy 101, Maxwell’s. Report of an intoxicated male being obnoxious and refusing to leave. Male was physically removed and now outside yelling. Matthew Lawson, born 1/31/80, was located at Starfish Manor, found to have misdemeanor warrant out of Multnomah County for DUII. Lawson was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.