The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9
9:09 a.m. Abandoned Auto, 2100 NE Quay. Tow requested for an abandoned blue Ford.
12:00 p.m. Harassment, 523 NW Hwy 101. Victim reported receiving harassing phone calls and texts.
12:35 p.m. Theft, 4660 SE Hwy 101, Klementines Kitchen. Caller reported theft of chairs and a metal decoration.
12:36 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 2451 SW Anemone Ave. Caller reported that an elderly female and a younger male threw water on his cameras.
2:45 p.m. Hit and Run, 1900 SW Hwy 101. Victim reported her vehicle was hit while they were merging.
5:15 p.m. Ordinance Violation, 869 SW 51st. Caller reported that she was offended by a mermaid statue and would like it removed.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
10:28 a.m. Burglary, 6937 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported attempted burglary at residence. Damage to south side door, no entry made.
12:29 p.m. Hit and Run, 4700 SE Hwy 101, US Food Mart. Vehicle hit in the parking lot.
1:19 p.m. Theft, 1604 NE Hwy 101, Old Oregon. Victim reported that his glasses were taken by a female at the bar last night. Officer advised this was solved with a civil compromise.
3:47 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 801 SW Hwy 101. Nathan Cane Opperud, born 1/12/79, was contacted in the parking garage at location. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA property damage, Criminal Mischief II.
9:06 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 4806 NE Voyage Ave. Jared W. Smith, born 12/23/67, contacted at location, taken into custody on P.O. Detainer and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
12:53 p.m. Crash, NE 14th St./NE Oar Ave. Two vehicle motor vehicle accident, non-injury and blocking. Vehicles removed from roadway, driver cited for failure to obey traffic control device.
Extra Patrol, NW Neptune Ave., Dorchester Park. Older vehicle parked full of stuff. Male and female coming and going from vehicle to public restroom, possibly camping.
4:58 p.m. PCS, 2047 NE 22nd St. Caller requested police presence for possible shoplifters inside store. Officers arrived, Alvin Arthur Frear, born 9/22/84, contacted and taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
11:50 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds. Chinook Winds Casino security reported Cody Pappas, born 10/8/96, was in the casino after being previously trespassed for fighting. Pappas was cited and released for Trespass II.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
4:33 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 3780 SE Spyglass Ridge Rd., Taft High School. Students threw ink out a window and hit the caller’s vehicle.
6:21 p.m. Motor Vehicle Accident, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Hotel. Vehicle hit building. Towed by Lincoln City Towing.
Extra Patrol, 452 SE Quay Ave. Caller reported someone is coming into his property and unhooking his dog’s runner leash.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
10:33 a.m. Extra Patrol Request, 2300 SE Hwy 101, Morris Excavation. Caller had vehicle gas tank punctured to attempt to siphon gas.
10:19 a.m. Restraining Order Violation, 1926 NE 18th St. Male has restraining orders against subject who continues to call, violating the order.
12:04 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Outlet Mall. Jeremy Brown, born 3/2/80, was taken into custody for theft from toy store work place. Brown was transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
1:28 p.m. Assualt, 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Robert Brunelle, born 8/11/75, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department, cited and released for Harassment.
8:52 p.m. Probation Violation, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Justin Evans, born 4/23/76, was taken into custody on a probation detainer and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
1:05 a.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported a female had stolen some merchandise and left the store on foot. Officers located Isabela Martinez-Ybor, born 2/15/99, nearby at NW 44th St./NW Logan Rd. Martinez-Ybor was cited and released for Theft III.
2:05 a.m. Fight, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Chinook Winds Casino security reported having subjects detained after being involved in a fight. No injuries reported. Marissa Cruz, born 5/21/87, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
12:52 p.m. Suspicious Person, SE 48th Pl./ SE Hwy 101. Report of a male getting into traffic. Emigdio Lopez Reyes, born 4/30/76, was located intoxicated and taken into custody for offensive littering and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:48 p.m. Crash, NE Neotsu Dr./ Hwy 101. A Toyota struck an elk, elk was dispatched and moved to side of the road. Toyota was towed by Car Care.
7:19 p.m. Theft, 828 NW Hwy 101. Report of a dine and dash by male and female ages 30-35. $85 bill. Left southbound on Hwy 101 in white car.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15
8:45 a.m. Theft, 7451 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported theft of propane tank and attempted theft of grill from residence.
4:11 p.m. RO Violation, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject came to police department to report a restraining order violation.
6:43 p.m. DUII, 1135 SE Oar Ave. Traffic with vehicle, driver contacted at location after exiting his vehicle. Ronald Kitchin, born 12/14/54, was taken into custody for DUII, transported to Lincoln County Jail.
