The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JUNE 1
11:49 a.m. Suspended Vehicle, 6461 NE Port Dr. Caller reported vehicle left in the middle of the street at location. Car Care responded for hazard tow.
1:18 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 5399 NE Port Ln. Caller reported damage to centralized USPS mailbox at location.
3:06 p.m. Crash, 1826 NE Hwy 101. Non-injury, non-blocking crash reported in front of location. Other involved driver unable to provide insurance information. Driver cited.
3:50 p.m. Extra Patrol, Roads End State Park. State Parks requests extra patrol at the parking area due to subjects ignoring signage. Vehicles and persons left prior to call.
10:19 p.m. Disturbance 1551 SE 3rd St. Reports of a male and female arguing, female was outside residence banging on the door. Subject violated protective order, case is being forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
11:41 p.m. Car Clout, 35th St. Access. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at location. Front passenger side window broken and purse stolen.
1:34 p.m. Shoplift, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported theft of brass binoculars from location.
2:38 p.m. Theft, 1511 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported theft of two BMX bikes from vehicle parked at location.
3:19 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1461 NW 17th St. Ongoing mail theft in area reported.
4:25 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported theft/damage to newspaper stand.
5:17 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1544 SE Keel Ave. Request extra patrol in the area for vehicle break ins.
7:13 p.m. Theft, 645 SE Keel Ave. Report of theft of items from her rented room.
7:22 p.m. Crash, 2150 NE Oar Ave. Caller reported a truck hit a sign as it pulled into parking lot.
11:04 p.m. Warrant Service, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Jeremy Dean House, born 10/31/86, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging probation violation on unlawful use of a weapon.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
5:07 a.m. Burglary, 6295 NE Quay Ct. Caller seeing subject in his house at location via remote camera.
8:39 a.m. Trespass, 4717 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported previously trespassed male on property throwing trash over fenced area. Subject cited.
8:49 a.m. Theft, 7659 NW Logan Rd. Caller requests officer contact about possible stolen property signs.
9:01 a.m. Found Property, 2453 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported wallet found in area. Two out of state ID’s and credit cards.
12:05 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1357 SE 48th Pl. Caller reported hot tub area at location accessed and damaged.
1:54 p.m. Disturbance, 7659 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported he was detaining a family of hikers who walked on his property.
3:28 p.m. Crash, 3510 NW Hwy 101.Report of a non-injury, non-blocking motor vehicle accident just north of location. Officer responded to assist with information exchange.
4:12 p.m. Crash, SE 9th St./SE Hwy 101. Report of non-injury, non-blocking motor vehicle accident at location. Car Care responded for tow.
8:19 p.m. Warrant Service, 3535 SE Harbor Dr. Nicholas Alan Ballentine, born 12/15/88, taken into custody on state parole and probation warrant. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
8:08 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 46 Canyon Dr. Park. Caller reported she came back from walk and rear driver window of vehicle was broken.
3:19 p.m. Theft, 3340 SE Harbor Dr. Locks to washer and dryer coin boxes drilling out and contents stolen.
3:05 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Service, 550 SE Hwy 101, Palace Inn. Information that subject with felony warrant was staying at location. Adun W. Schoepfer, born 5/11/99, location and taken into custody on felony warrant out of Tillamook County. Transported to Tillamook County Jail.
4:06 p.m. Found Property, SW 448th St./Beach Ave. Caller found credit card at location.
7:58 p.m. Trespass, 606 NW Inlet Ave. Victim reported that he had two subjects on camera attempting to break into his vacation house.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
12:11 p.m. Ordinance Violation, NE 15th/NE Lee. Abandoned tow by Car Care Towing.
2:53 p.m. Found Property, BA 43. Found Android cell phone.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
1:35 p.m. Theft, SW 50th/SW Ebb, Hershey Lot. Caller reported his vehicle was broken into and his child’s IPad was stolen from the back seat.
4:24 p.m. Disturbance, 950 SE 32nd St. Report of disturbance at residence. Subject not allowed to be on property.
5:01 p.m. Burglary, 950 SE 32nd St. Caller reported subject was hiding in a closet when officers arrived for a disturbance. Once the officer left, subject was refusing to leave the property. Loyd Butler Jr., born 7/10/80, was cited and released for Burglary I.
9:21 p.m. Fraud, 1777 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported female was attempting to pass fake ID to security. Subject was trespassed from Chinook Winds Casino, ID was seized for safekeeping.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
9:34 a.m. Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject came into LCPD rifle to turn over for destruction.
4:43 p.m. DUII, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Call of intoxicated male getting into his vehicle to drive. Subject located with vehicle. FSTS performed. Todd L. Lofton, born 11/25/64, taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD, charged with Harassment III, Assault on a peace officer II, DUII and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:25 p.m. Crash/DUII, 2417 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported a car went through a fence and down an embankment. Merica Williams, born 11/16/78, was arrested for DUII, transported to Lincoln County Jail and cited and released for DUII. Car was towed by Lincoln City Towing.
