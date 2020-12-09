The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, NOV. 30
9:18 a.m. Car Clout, 1030 SE Oar Ave., BiMart. Caller reported a vehicle broken into while parked at location over the holiday weekend. Damage reported to rear door, plumbing tools and equipment stolen from Plumbing 101.
1:33 p.m. Found Property, 1713 NW 21st St., Travel Lodge. Property found at hotel including keys to vehicle left parked at location.
3:21 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 2424 NE Hwy 101. Vehicle damaged while parked at the business.
4:31 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Amy Harshbarger, born 1/20/87, issued a citation and released on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County for Failure to Appear.
4:39 p.m. Domestic, 2977 SW Coast Ave. Report of partner threatening to kill her and himself with a gun in the bedroom. Subject detained, firearm obtained. Jonathan R. Cliffe, born 9/8/76, taken into custody for Domestic Menacing with a Firearm. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:31 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security called to report a white PT Cruiser was occupied by four young white males suspected of prowling vehicles. Subjects seen underneath pickup. Caller reported a part was removed from the pick up.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
9:30 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 2424 NE Hwy 101, Papas Garage. Subject at LCPD to report vehicle damaged while at local repair shop.
11:17 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 2424 NE Hwy 101, Papas Garage. Caller reported a vehicle damaged while at local repair shop. Three black/yellow totes containing craft supplies and solar charger stolen.
4:13 p.m. Found Property, 1030 SE Oar Ave., BiMart. Subject at LCPD to turn in a wallet found in BiMart parking lot.
6:32 p.m. Assault, 1070 SE 1st St. Victim reported he was assaulted by a male who took his wallet.
7:54 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 2945 NW Jetty Ave. Subject turned themselves in on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County for DUII. Donald L. Stransky, born 3/11/70, cited and released to appear at Lincoln County Courthouse.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
1:34 a.m. Assist on Arrest/No Contact Violation, NW 6th Dr./NW Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, no contact release out of Multnomah County found. Ralph W. Cook, born 4/25/84, taken into custody on the violation, transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:38 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 614 SW Fleet Ave. Caller reported vehicle stolen from residence sometime last night. 1997 Silver Honda has black snow rims and 100 piece craftsman tool set inside.
10:32 a.m. Trespass, 4845 SW Hwy 101, Kenny’s IGA. Caller reported subject on property, possibly going through property in bed of pickup parked at location. Tyson Lawrence Franck, born 7/17/81, cited and released for Trespass II.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
2:51 a.m. Assist on Arrest, SW Hwy 101 and SW Coast Ave. Initial traffic stop. Michael H. Deweese, born 8/18/69, arrested for a Columbia County warrant. Drugs were also seized. He was released at the request of Columbia County and was cited for Driving While Suspended.
11:19 a.m. Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject at LCPD to turn in old shotgun for destruction.
6:57 p.m. Burglary, 1512 SE Hwy 101. Victim reported that his 5th wheel trailer was broken into.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
Extra Patrol, 2320 NE Hwy 101, North Chevron. Extra patrol requested for night shift. Gate and shed at location found to be open in the morning.
3:27 p.m. Crash, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported silver pickup struck her vehicle and her boyfriend. Victim transported to hospital, driver cited for Careless Driving.
5:12 p.m. Crash, 136 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported her vehicle was struck near Mazatlan, blocking southbound lanes, then reports other vehicle is leaving. She followed to Comfort Inn parking lot. Driver cited for Careless Driving, victim taken to hospital for injuries. Subjects later contacted and officer discovered driver and passenger switched seats before officer arrival. Both cited.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
12:07 a.m. Disturbance, 720 SE Quay Ave. Caller originally reported a noise complaint. Officers responded multiple times. Christian A. Johnston, born 8/5/98, was arrested and transported to LCPD where he was later cited and released for Disorderly Conduct II.
8:00 a.m. Theft, 2010 NW 33rd St. Caller reported firearm stolen from vehicle some time overnight. Gun described as steel finish 45 caliber Sig Sauer 1911.
11:24 a.m. Trespass, 4845 SW Hwy 101, Kenny's IGA South. Caller reported she was at her car in the parking lot and Tyson L. Franck, born 7/13/81, approached her asking for cigarettes. Caller refused and Franck made threatening statements. Franck had also been previously trespassed from location. Franck cited and released for Trespass II.
3:50 p.m. Suspicious Activity/Found Property, 2275 NE 36th Dr. Caller reported a male looking for a machete he lost in his neighbors backyard. He had been back there for quite a while.
4:14 p.m. Graffiti, NW 2nd St./NW Hwy 101. Juvenile cited and released for graffiti incident that had occurred at Lighthouse Square.
8:54 p.m. Menacing/Assist on Arrest, 2002 NW 36th St. Traffic stop on vehicle, occupants detained. Paul G. Simms, born 6/19/81, taken into custody for Menacing, Felony Warrant parole violation. Two additional subjects released at scene. Simms transported to LCPD and later to Lincoln County Jail.
10:24 p.m. Trespass, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Coin Laundry. Caller reported a male sleeping inside business. Gary L. Hill, born 8/6/49, was taken into custody and cited and released for Trespass II.
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
2:48 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1004 SW 10th Pl. Caller reported a white van pulled up to location and possibly loaded a BBQ into the vehicle. Other reports of the subject menacing in the area. Subject had an active warrant with Oregon State Parole Board for a parole violation. Officers were unable to take action due to parole board unable to give cite and release information.
1:16 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd./SE 14th St. Subject at LCPD to report theft of bike and bike rack from vehicle while parked at location. Specialized Epic Hardtail Comp mountain bike, black carbon fiber with red lettering. Black Thule bike rack. Bike valued at $4,000, rack at $500.
4:14 p.m. Theft, 3244 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported she came to office and vehicle appeared to have drive-line laying underneath it. Four vehicles appear to have catalytic convertors removed.
8:04 p.m. Disturbance, 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Report of male and female fighting. Subject had no contact release agreement. Hunter Kalnins, born 9/19/95, taken into custody on the violation and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.