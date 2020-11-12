The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, NOV. 2
7:20 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1800 SE Hwy 101, Disaster Master. Caller reported damage to business vehicle windshield over the weekend. No suspects and no surveillance.
11:55 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 1012 SW 51st St. James Michael Ewen, born 5/4/69, contacted at location. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for DUII. Ewen cited and released with date to appear.
1:09 p.m. Crash, NE Holmes Rd./NE Hwy 101. Two vehicle, injury crash reported at location. Vehicle blocking southbound lane of highway. Driver taken to hospital and cited for Careless Driving and Failure to Obey.
10:45 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle, SW 12th St./Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street. No lights. Contact made with Russell Gallego, born 3/6/67, who had warrant out of Lincoln County, arrested, cited and released for Harassment x2, Trespass I and Menacing.
TUESDAY, NOV. 3
2:40 a.m. Ordinance Violation, 801 SW Hwy 101. Renne Gillette, born 10/1/56, was approached for overnight camping violation at location, she would not respond and was told she was under arrest. She drove away from location. Gillette stopped at SW 5th/Hwy 101 and was arrested, cited and released for Escape III, Trespass II and Interfering with a Police Officer.
1:25 p.m. Theft, 2424 NW Hwy 101, Papas Garage. Caller reported theft of a vehicle battery from Ford F150.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4
10:51 a.m. Extra Patrol, NE Surf Ave./NE 22nd St. Caller reported transients trespassing on the property and camping.
11:19 a.m. Trespass, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported subjects were intoxicated in the parking lot harassing patrols. Emigdio Lopez Reyes, born 4/30/76, was cited and released for trespass II.
7:32 p.m. Warrant Service, 95 SW Hwy 101. Raymond William Grevenstuk, born 6/19/94, was taken into custody on Indiana warrant charging possession of meth, marijuana, false information and possession of paraphernalia. Another warrant out of Illinois discovered for theft. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:27 p.m. Warrant Service, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Sean Casey Novak, born 9/1/78, cited and released on two Yamhill County warrants charging parole violation for Harassment x2 and DUII.
THURSDAY, NOV. 5
10:18 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, no listed location. 1998 Off white/blue striped Fleetwood Kioga with ATV trailer was stolen from a dealership in Lebanon. Caller reports that a male who stole it talked about Lincoln City.
11:55 a.m. Theft, 4948 SE Hwy 101. Caller reports male pumped gas and then stated he had no way to pay for it. Shanon Fernaays, born 3/24/75, was cited and released for Theft III.
1:40 p.m. Disturbance, 6538 SW Inlet. Caller reported she went to repossess a Dodge Dakota from Jaykobi Pacey-Krause, born 10/28/90. Pacey-Krause arrested for Domestic Assault IV, Domestic Harassment and Interfering With 911. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:15 p.m. Fraud, 2448 NE Voyage Lp. Caller wired $4,000 after receiving an email that suggested she would be supporting doctors working for the United Nations in Yemen.
4:56 p.m. Domestic, 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Officer observed a possible domestic disturbance in vehicle on Hwy 101. Contact was made, Jason Guffey, born 3/30/74, had a statewide felony warrant for a probation violation in Lincoln County. Guffey instructed to check in with probation officer.
8:01 p.m. Impound, NE 6th Dr./Hwy 101. 99 Gold Jeep Cherokee impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
11:21 p.m. DUII, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell. Caller reported a vehicle drove into an ice chest outside the market causing some damage. Kyler J. Werkheiser, born 3/23/95, was arrested and transported to LCPD where he was cited and released for DUII. Werkheiser also trespassed from the South Shell Station.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
12:18 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. While on a CITCON, officers found a replica handgun which was seized for safekeeping.
1:50 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a vehicle had sped off when they attempted to perform a welfare check on a possible male who had been previously trespassed. Vehicle had parked in another parking lot on the property. Justin R. Simas, born 5/9/92, was taken into custody and cited and released for Trespass II.
12:16 p.m. Disturbance, 1123 SW 51st. Caller reported her husband pulled a bat out and threatened her son. Ralph Pene, born 5/4/55, was arrested for Domestic Menacing, transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:22 p.m. Theft, 1841 NW 39th St. Caller reported that when he moved back in March of 2019 he hired movers, he last saw his 22 stainless with wood grips ruger revolver prior to move. When he check storage, it was missing.
2:10 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 115 SW 51st St. Caller reported that when she came home last night her door was damaged. nothing missing.
8:07 p.m. Trespass, 4157 N Hwy 101, Lighthouse Square. Transient on property for third time after being told to leave and not return. Benny K. Powell, born 10/2/57, taken into custody for Criminal Trespass II, cited and released.
9:53 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of theft of wallet with passport.
10:49 p.m. Domestic Assault, SE High School Dr./SE Hwy 101. Caller reported her girlfriend was punching him in the face as they drove home. Alyssa M. Bartlett, born 1/22/90, was taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Bartlett charged with Assault IV - Domestic, later transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
12:13 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported he got off work to discover his window had been smashed out of his vehicle. He was not sure if anything was missing.
5:23 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Casino Suites. Jordan S. Wheeler, born 11/21/90, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on warrants out of Hood River. Warrants included Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief II, Harassment, Providing False Information and Criminal Trespass II.
10:24 a.m. Car Clout, 2701 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at location. Passenger side window damaged, black ‘Simmons’ binoculars stolen.
10:41 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1963 NW Keel Ave. Caller reported damage to shed rolling door.
2:18 p.m. Crash, NW 16th/Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle crash. Driver cited for Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving Uninsured.
3:50 p.m. Follow Up, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security called to report suspects from a previous theft case are in valet parking. Contact made, Francisco Lopez, born 9/10/74 and Maribel Rodriguez Ortiz, born 12/26/95, arrested, cited and released for Theft II.
10:52 p.m. Assault, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of altercation between subjects. Benjamin R. Watson, born 9/7/72, and Bradly J. Eli, born 11/6/69, contacted and cited/released for Harassment, Disorderly Conducted. Both excluded from casino for six months.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
3:13 a.m. Patrol Info., 4700 SE Hwy 101, US Food Mart. Two subjects reportedly attempted to steal a ladder from location. Owner of business did not want to press charges, but did want both trespassed from property.
9:21 a.m. Burglary, 1535/1547 SE 3rd St. Caller reported community shed at location broken into and damage to door. Mini motorcycle stolen.
10:53 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1837 NE 20th St. Caller reported broken front door window at location.
