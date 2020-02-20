The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10
10:25 a.m. Abandoned Auto, NW 28th St./NW Oar Ave. Lincoln City Towing responded for tow of 1998 gray Chevrolet.
11:00 a.m. Theft, 1931 NW 33rd St., Connie Hansen Garden. Shed broken into, leaf blower and chainsaw taken. Value at $299 and $99.
12:29 p.m. Fight, 1218 SW 16th St. Caller reported that her boyfriend and brother were fighting.
9:48 p.m. Domestic Assault, 4095 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported her boyfriend scares her, hates her family and has been physically violent toward her. Caller did not want to disclose her location or her boyfriend’s name. Officer made contact with female and her child in Safeway parking lot. Mbarek Ichattern, born 8/15/73, was located at Chinook Winds Casino where he was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
9:25 a.m. Theft, 1210 SE 48th Pl. Caller reported theft of medication.
9:38 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of counterfeit $20.
10:51 p.m. Shots, 1015 SW 51st. Caller reported persons with guns and someone shot, possibly deputy. Terry Mooney, born 7/6/91, has alcoholic hallucinations and warrant out of SMP. Mooney cited and released.
11:49 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 4200 Block S Hwy 101. Officer initiated a traffic stop. Driver had warrant out of Lincoln County for PV-possession of meth. Todd A. Drourr, born 8/22/59, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. Vehicle towed as hazard tow by Car Care.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
12:36 p.m. Hit and Run, 801 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported vehicle struck while parked at location. Damage to rear bumper and left rear quarter panel.
2:00 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2150 NE Quay Ave. Request for extra patrol after midnight for transients at the community center.
6:30 p.m. Found Property, 1091 SE 1st St., Lincoln City Inn. Caller found an ID on the beach.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
8:59 a.m. Abandoned Auto, 2100 NE Oar Ave. Lincoln City Towing responded to tow abandoned 2000 red Ford.
9:45 a.m. Abandoned Auto, 5700 NE Voyage Ave. Car Care Tow Pro responded to tow abandoned 2015 white Toyota van.
11:04 a.m. Theft, 3510 NE Hwy 101, Sea Echo Motel. Report of theft of pills from purse. Diane L. Thomas, born 5/6/63, cited and released for unlawful possession of hydrocodone.
12:58 p.m. Misuse of 911, 4821 SW Hwy 101. Emigdio Lopez Reyes, born 4/30/76, taken into custody for misuse of 911 after an intoxicated male called 911 from Jennifer’s Glass Art Studio to request medics. Lopez Reyes transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:08 p.m. Theft, 710 SE Hwy 101. Victim reported that her belongings were stolen from a transient camp. Jeremy Dean House, born 10/31/86, was taken into custody on Lincoln County Jail warrant charging probation violation. Lawrence Dewayne McRoberts, born 6/26/57, was taken into custody on Lincoln County Jail warrant charging FTA on giving false information.
4:57 p.m. Theft, 929 NW Hwy 101, Beach Baby. Report of male and female walking past stole a razor scooter. Subjects located near D River. Andrea J. Hansman, born 5/21/96, was taken into custody for theft and transported to LCPD. Hansman cited and released for theft III.
8:48 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 4157 N Hwy 101, Grocery Outlet. Caller reported a female with a small child in the store. She appeared under the influence. Officer responded, child evaluated by medics.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
7:42 a.m. Extra Patrol Request, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Property manager said they are having gas stolen from their trucks at night. Nobody to report as a victim now, but request extra patrol.
9:10 a.m. Found Property, 4040 SE High School Dr., Taft Elementary. Wallet and ID found.
9:56 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Victor Pahl, born 8/7/88, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County charging FTA – possession of heroin.
10:52 p.m. DUII, 2438 NE Holmes Rd. Mark Alan Jones, born 5/10/62, was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Jones was later transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and attempting to elude.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
1:23 a.m. DUII, 735 SE Jetty Ave. Caller reported his neighbor hit his deck with his car and was intoxicated and ranting. Joshua R. Vance, born 9/12/91, was taken into custody and DUII and transported to LCPD.
11:24 a.m. Suspicious Person, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds. Caller reported a male who was previously excluded from casino had returned, then left again, pushing a shopping cart with two palates and an oil barrel. Frank W. Seaman, born 9/21/77, was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear out of Lane County. Seaman was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:32 p.m. Car Clout, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Outlet Mall. Vehicle broken into at location.
5:50 p.m. Theft, 724 SE Inlet Ave. Caller reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole a duffel bag containing multiple guns.
7:14 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported having video footage of two females stealing money out of another female’s purse. A civil compromise was reached.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
3:51 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 2735 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported a physical fight between two females and reported that one had been injured. Tabitha S. Lefever, born 4/6/87, was taken into custody for assault IV – domestic and harassment – domestic. Victim transported to SNLH with injuries.
4:22 a.m. RO Violation, 2735 NW inlet Ave. Jimmy J. Brandenburg, born 5/2/75, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for violating a restraining order out of Multnomah County.
2:57 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1777 NW 44th St. Subject cited and released from his residence for reckless driving and reckless endangering.
6:49 p.m. FIR, 2701 NW Hwy 101, Dorchester House. Wheeler spotted pulling a wagon. Wagon found to be stolen, taken possession of, owner located and wagon was returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.