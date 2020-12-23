The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, DEC. 14
1:46 a.m. Trespass, 3043 NE 28th St., North Lincoln Hospital. Second time LCPD is out at location where a subject has refused to leave. Person taken into custody for Trespass, transported to LCPD and cited and released.
11:40 a.m. Theft, NE 61st Pl./NE Voyage Ave. Caller reported theft of tools and other property from construction site.
1:28 p.m. Crash, 1545 NW Hwy 101. Non-injury, non-blocking crash at location. Officers responded to assist with information exchange.
3:36 p.m. Theft, 1246 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported his 16 ft. flat bed utility trailer was taken.
11:24 p.m. 4717 SW Hwy 101, Lighthouse 101 Storage. Caller requested extra patrol due to subjects attempting to climb over cut fencing at location.
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
11:12 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, NW Mast Ave./NW 22nd St. Blue 2007 Dodge four door tagged for tow.
11:17 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1528 NW 19th St. Caller reported that a gas line had been cut on one of the work vehicles.
12:04 p.m. Theft, 2120 NW 44th St., Siletz Gaming Commission. Employee reported that three gift cards were taken from her office and activated.
2:26 p.m. Found Property, 144 SE Hwy 101, Lees. Employee reported finding a check in the parking lot. Officer responded, unable to make contact with owner.
2:32 p.m. Fraud, 4800 SE Inlet Ave. Caller reported elderly female was a victim of an online scam.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
3:32 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 2898 NE 47th St. Subject located with felony warrant of Lincoln County for possession of meth, heroin and with a criminal citation. Person cited and released with date to appear.
11:19 a.m. Fraud, 535 NW Inlet Ave., Best Western. Victim reported that the front desk clerk used his debit card to get money out of his account. Subject cited for Unlawful Use of a Credit Card.
11:18 p.m. DUII, 1797 SE 14th St. Caller reported someone had hit her vehicle in the parking lot. Other party was still on scene. Driver taken into custody for DUII and Careless Driving. He was transported to LCPD and cited and released.
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
8:14 a.m. Theft, 2320 NE Hwy 101, Chevron. Caller reported male came into the business, stole cigarettes and ran out. Caller followed him behind fire station/NW 26th area. Caller reported a male going in and out of neighbor’s back yard at 1456 NW 26th St. Male rambling to himself. He was arrested for the theft call and had also stole a skateboard in the area, which was returned. Man taken to Lincoln County Jail, charged with Theft III.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
7:38 a.m. Ordinance Violation, NW 17th St., Public Parking. Report of a motor home and a Toyota Rav 4 parked at the public parking lot for three days. Motor home is broken down and they are working on moving it.
8:11 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 660 SE Hwy 101. Report that someone drove nails into locks on maintenance doors at the car wash.
2:48 p.m. Theft, 2409 NW Hwy 101. Report of theft of bottle of liquor. Subject waling north on highway 101. Contact made near Game Over. Subject arrest, cited and released for Theft III.
2:38 p.m. Hazard Tow, 2720 SW Anchor Ave. Caller reported vehicle parked in northbound lane, blocking traffic and unoccupied. Car Care responded for tow.
4:32 p.m. Trespass/Menacing, 1221 NW Hwy 191. Caller reported a person would not leave when asked to and threatened security.
7:49 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 635 SE Jetty Ave. Subject was cited and released on a Lincoln County warrant.
9:39 p.m. Trespass, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Coin Laundry. Subject taken into custody where she was cited and released.
10:24 p.m. Animal, 4250 SE Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle hitting a deer.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
4:28 p.m. Burglary, 5767 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported Vacasa Rental was broken into. Nothing missing, damage to doors.
4:18 p.m. Found Property, 1442 NW 19th St. Wallet found at nw 21st beach access.
7:37 p.m. Elude, 4157 N Hwy 101, Pub Fish and Chips. Caller found purse left at location. Subject returned for purse, officers arrived as subject was felony code 10 out of Multnomah County. Subject had meth, scale and distribution bags in purse. Subject left in vehicle, attempting to elude going northbound on Hwy 101. Pursuit terminated by officer.
7:15 p.m. Hit and Run, 2735 NW Inlet Ave. Caller witnessed a delivery driver hit a guest’s vehicle in parking lot. Driver left the scene.
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
9:09 a.m. Criminal Mischief, Nw 21st St. Report of a telescope destroyed, part of it laying in the street.
9:43 p.m. Trespass/Arrest, 2166 NW Hwy 101, Oceanlake Coin Laundry. Caller reported a person and two other males were at location they had been trespassed from previously. Subject was cited and released for Trespass I. Others advised they had been trespassed from the area.
