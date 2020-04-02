The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 23
8:55 a.m. Criminal Mischief, NW 15th St. Graffiti reported on public restrooms at location.
10:49 a.m. Theft, 311 SE Inlet Ave. Caller reported theft of garden gnomes from front yard.
11:58 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 801 SW Hwy 101. City Hall building maintenance advised a subject congregating on city property. Brian Duane Raymond, born 2/9/68, taken into custody on misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Multnomah County for DUII. Raymond cited and released with date to appear.
2:04 p.m. Criminal Mischief, Kirtsis Park. Graffiti discovered in K1 dugout.
2:48 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 4040 SE High School Dr. Graffiti discovered on school property.
2:42 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 3412 SE Hwy 101. Black 2000 Toyota 4-runner taken sometime on March 22. Vehicle recovered on March 25 at 833 N Deer Lane Lp. Janet Arlene Godwin, born 12/16/67, and Shelbi Ronele Smith, born 3/13/91, both cited and released for possession of stolen vehicle. Vehicle returned to owner.
7:10 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 305 SW Hwy 101, D River Storage. Officer noticed storage unit opened. Owner contacted, new lock was put in place.
11:41 p.m. Fight, 2690 NE Yacht Ave., Lakeview Senior Living. Altercation between two residents, injuries. One transported via ambulance to North Lincoln Hospital.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
1:39 a.m. Extra Patrol, 171 SW Hwy 101, D Sands Motel. Extra patrol requested after graffiti was found in the smoking area, as well as someone possibly defecation on the property.
9:54 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Sophia Boe, born 3/19/86, issued a citation and released on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Lincoln County.
11:19 a.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Safeway reported theft of groceries. Three males in Toyota left northbound on Hwy 101.
11:50 a.m. Civil, 1066 NW 6th Ct. Report of possible burglary at location. Paint sprayer reported stolen.
3:02 p.m. Car Clout, 3517 NW Hwy 101. Vehicle accessed while parked at location. No damage to vehicle. Backpack and medication stolen.
9:46 p.m. Warrant Service, 2700 N Hwy 101. Subjects contacted after a report of subjects inside a locked dumpster area at 4048 NE Hwy 101. Kajsa Clay Garrison, born 9/9/00 cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA on Theft III.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
12:49 a.m. Disturbance, 4527 SE Lee Ave. Report of loud disturbance outside. Disturbance heard inside on arrival, parties contacted.
1:15 a.m. Disturbance, 2420 NE 29th St. Caller reported a male outside yelling. Officer responded, advised this was a disturbance about the theft of a cell phone sim card.
1:38 a.m. Domestic, 5142 SE Hwy 101. Female reporting domestic at location. Ran to Siletz Bay Lodge to get help. Female contacted at lodge, officers responded to location, forced door to gain access. Felix Castro Perez, born 12/15/77, taken into custody for Domestic Assault IV and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:48 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a gray Toyota Tundra drove through the grass area to the RV parking lot and a male dumped garbage into the dumpster.
2:48 p.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Suspects northbound on Hwy 101 from location, two males left with grocery items. Officer followed up call at address. Phillip Eugene Watkins, born 11/13/62, cited and released for Theft II.
3:54 p.m. Theft, 1248 13th St., St Peter Lutheran Church. Caller reported CERT trailer accessed, Honda generator stolen.
4:00 p.m. Fraud, 4845 SW Hwy 101. Counterfeit bill passed in store yesterday.
5:15 p.m. Warrant Service, 833 N Deer Lane Lp. Shelbi Ronelle Smith, born 3/13/91, cited and released on Multnomah County warrant charging possession of meth and Lincoln County warrant charging probation violation on Assault III.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
4:03 p.m. Traffic, 4104 NW Logan Rd. Traffic stop initiated. Oliver Pauly, born 10/12/71, cited and released for driving while suspended misdemeanor.
5:58 p.m. Crash, 4060 N Hwy 101, intersection NW Logan Rd. 911 report of two vehicle injury crash blocking northbound lanes of traffic. Car Care towed Ford F350, Lincoln City Towing towed Ford Explorer. Both drivers cited.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
7:45 a.m. FYI, SE Galley/Hwy 101. Traffic signal light at location not cycling normally due to paving project going on in the area.
11:50 a.m. Extra Night Patrol, 3784 SE High School Dr. Extra night patrol requested for area due to break in attempt.
12:56 p.m. Extra Night Patrol, 3469 NW Hwy 101, Western Title and Escrow. Reports of subjects camping in car port at night.
11:29 p.m. FIR/AOA, 4041 NW Logan Rd. Officer contacted subjects sleeping in front of Rite Aid. Kailah C. Berness, born 10/10/92, was cited and released on a state-wide felony warrant out of Lincoln County for PV-Assault IV.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
2:54 a.m. Trespass, 2114 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported a male subject with a backpack was on the property and looking around. Jared W. Smith was taken into custody and transported to LCPD. PO responded and cited and released Smith.
10:57 a.m. Lost Property, 4157 N Hwy 101. Caller reported that she lost her ring, she believes at Grocery Outlet when taking off latex gloves.
11:57 a.m. Trespass, 3550 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported her brother who was previously trespassed from location was constantly knocking on the door and attempting to pick the locks. Christopher M. White, born 9/19/87, left the scene but was located walking along Hwy 101. White cited and released for multiple Lincoln County warrants as well as a warrant out of Lane County.
2:27 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 4157 Hwy 101, Dollar Bonanza. Caller reported her ex was trying to break out her car window to talk to her. Subject was angry that he was served restraining order papers. Subject left the scene.
3:55 p.m. Hazard Tow, NW Logan Rd./NE 70th St. Hazard tow requested for vehicle that was parked with driver’s side in the road way. Car Care responded.
7:41 p.m. Trespass, 2442 NE Holmes Rd. Previous call of possible domestic, Alroy T. Jr Zacarias, born 6/4/98, trespassed from property by manager. Zacarias located back on the property and was taken into custody for Trespass, transported to LCPD.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
12:02 a.m. Domestic, 211 SE Surf Ave. Caller reported dispute with husband. Report taken.
9:13 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 1421 NE 11th St. Caller reported a vehicle in yard at location possible involved in a crash. Vehicle unoccupied, no property damage reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.