The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Nov. 12
6:05 a.m. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 3000 block of NE 28th Street. Hospital staff reported an intoxicated patient discharged from the emergency department refusing to leave and acting like he was going to fight. Officers arrested the subject, transported him to the police department where he was cited and released.
6:52 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 800 block of SE Highway 101. The male and female were interviewed at the scene. Surveillance video was forwarded.
4:05 p.m. Police received a report of a hit and run at SE Anemone Avenue and SE Coast Avenue. Citizen reported a vehicle drove into a street lamp and left the scene.
Nov. 13
8:36 a.m. Caller reported car prowls and package thefts in the 3000 block of West Devils Lake Road. Extra patrols have been added in the area.
12:49 p.m. Police received a request for extra patrols in the 2000 block of Inlet Avenue following reports of mailboxes tampering.
11:44 p.m. Police responded to a report of a physical altercation involving several subjects in the 1300 block of NW Highway 101. One person was taken to the hospital for injuries. One person was arrested and charged with assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 14
1:57 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight involving several individuals in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Officers made contact with the involved individuals. A report was taken.
Nov. 16
12:32 p.m. Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 4800 block of NE Logan Road. A report was taken.
11:19 p.m. Police responded to a report of a counterfeit bill at Chinook Winds Casino in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. A report was taken.
Nov. 18
1:03 p.m. An officer responded to the report of a burglary in the 2000 block of NE 22nd. Street. Victim said there had been theft of tools. Two tool boxes were recovered but tools were missing. One person was arrested, cited for theft and trespass and released.
3:55 p.m. Police responded to a report of crash in the 5400 block of Logan Road. Both occupants of the vehicles left. A K9 track was conducted. Both vehicles were towed.
