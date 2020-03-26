The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 16
5:14 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Found Firework in patrol car.
9:30 a.m. Theft, 6042 SE Hwy 101, Corner Café. Caller reported illegal dumping of construction materials, TV and vacuum at location.
12:50 p.m. Crash, 1605 SW Hwy 101. Report of two vehicle accident at location, partially blocking with injury.
12:43 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Damage reported to change machine. Caller able to provide surveillance and suspect information.
1:54 p.m. Found Property, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. ID turned into location last November.
2:42 p.m. Fraud, 4224 SW Beach Ave. Caller reported financial information compromised via spectrum. $800 stolen.
3:26 p.m. Possible Hit and Run, SW Fleet Ave./SW 12th St. Officer responded to area on possible hit and run. Damage to fire hydrant at intersection with heavy flowing water. Homeowners contacted about possible water damage.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
12:39 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Federal Warrant Arrest, 1800 SE Hwy 101. Sixtos Gonzalez-Navarro, born 8/29/77, contacted during traffic stop and taken into custody on federal warrant. Warrant confirmed with agency. Gonzalez transported to LCPD.
2:29 p.m. Illegal Park, Canyon Dr. Vehicle and occupants contacted after initial parking complaint. Both involved parties in protection order out of Siskiyou.
2:34 p.m. Shoplift, 4157 N Hwy 101, Grocery Outlet. Caller reported a white female left with a full cart of groceries and fled in a white SUV, possibly striking another vehicle.
1:16 p.m. Found Property, NE Surf Ave./ NE 22nd St. Caller found an ID on a city trail as well as some clothing. Officers checked area. Caller brought ID card to PD for safekeeping.
8:36 p.m. DWR-MISD, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Kalani L. Trujillo, born 1/8/96, contacted at location with vehicle. Taken into custody for DWR-Misdemeanor. Cited and released.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
2:12 p.m. DUII/Hit and Run, 2166 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported an intoxicated male from at location backed RV into parked vehicle and walked away. Jesse Eugene Mann, born 8/28/87, was contacted near old auto supply store and taken into custody for DUII/Hit and Run. Mann transported to LCPD.
Extra Patrol Request, 1543 NE 14th St. Caller requesting extra patrol in area due to large amount of vehicle and foot traffic at all hours.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
9:29 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Coin Laundry. Anthony L. Demicell cited and released on a misdemeanor PV warrant out of Lincoln County charging menacing.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
3:29 p.m. Extra Patrol, SE Heron Lp. extra patrol requested by officer due to solar lights being stolen from front sign.
8:41 p.m. Robbery, SE 3rd St. Victim reported that an unknown male took his phone.
9:25 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, 1220 NE Mast Ave. Caller reported being followed by listed vehicle from Walgreens to her house. Male driver. Officer made contact with suspect, who said he was home all day, but refused to say who was driving his vehicle. Suspect warned for stalking. Extra patrol requested at residence.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Extra Patrol, Safeway Complex. Property manager reported female keeps camping in parking lot in motor home. He requests extra night shift patrol for camping and trespass.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
8:55 a.m. Extra Patrol, SE 54th Dr. Reports of camping at location, there has been a trailer that he believes is associated with some property but a truck and trailer came last night and are camping.
10:12 a.m. Hazard Tow, 4800 NE Logan Rd. Vehicle has driveline issue, it is in a bike lane and is a hazard. Hazard tow by Lincoln City Towing.
