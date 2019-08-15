The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, AUGUST 5
12:28 am Car clout, 1111 SW 51st St. Caller reported her IPAD was stolen from vehicle while in Lincoln City.
1:00 pm Arrest/shoplifter, Bi-Mart, 1030 SE Oar Ave. Amber D. Schroeder, born 7/23/82, was cited to appear and released on scene.
1:19 pm Hit & run, In front of Gallucci’s, 2800 NW Highway 101. Caller reported hit and run in front location. Suspect vehicle left scene.
Theft, 4648 SE Highway 101. Caller reported vehicle drove off without paying for $24.77 of gas. Vehicle was located. David Brown, born 1/12/62, was cited and released for theft III.
11:09 pm Outlet Mall, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Traffic stop initiated. Hannah M. Peters-Mullins, born 2/7/98, was cited and released for misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County Jail for unlawful purchase of firearm and driving while suspended.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6
2:40 pm Restraining order violation, 660 SE Jetty Ave. Report of possible violation of restraining order.
8:03 pm Follow up/AOA, 3910 NE Highway 101. Kajsa Clay Garrison, born 9/9/00, was confirmed to have misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for failure to appear on larceny/theft III. He was cited and released with date to appear.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7
10:16 am Disturbance, Vic Hill Park, 1074 SW 7th St. Multiple calls of female screaming in park.
1:58 pm Theft, 3650 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported his bicycle was stolen from carport, custom fit BMX black bike covered with monster stickers and 4 pairs of handlebars.
4:31 pm Theft, US Post Office, 1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported theft of a package.
6:10 pm Stolen vehicle, Safeway, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported vehicle missing with 1 hubcap and possibly has tape over left ear tail light.
6:46 pm False information, 310 NE East Devils Lake Rd. Tanner Lynn Henson, born 2/28/96, was taken into custody for giving false information to police. He was cited and released at police station.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
12:34 am Theft, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Casino security reported theft from ATM.
7:19 am AOA, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Benjamin W. Pasciyo, born 1/25/90, was cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant for criminal trespassing I.
1:25 pm Fraud, 2937 NE 20th Place. Caller reported she sold her IPOD to a buy/sell/trade business. The individual who bought the IPOD now has access to her personal information. The person used her Apple pay feature.
8:12 am Warrant service, N 11th St./Highway 101. Forrest Matthew Locke, born 12/17/97, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on warrant out of Lincoln County charging hit & run after a traffic stop.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
3:17 am AOA, 300 SW Ebb Ave. Subjects contacted in the area. Bryan Charles Ballantyne, born 8/31/79, was cited and released with date to appear for misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for larceny/theft III.
3:45 pm AOA/warrant, SW 11th St./SW Highway 101. Bjorn D. Blanchard, born 6/13/92, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County and felony warrant out of Lincoln County Jail.
4:04 pm AOA/warrant, SW 11th St./SW Highway 101. Theresa J. Barnes, born 9/29/78, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County.
6:11 pm DUII/Driving while suspended misdemeanor, 2345 S Highway 101. Alexander Ovchinnikoff, born 9/12/83, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
1:08 am Extra patrol, 412 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported someone looking into her son’s window.
3:03 am AOA/warrant arrest, 95 SW Highway 101-D River. Vehicle was contacted at D-River Wayside. Samuel L. Watkins, born 11/2/91, was confirmed to have felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender out of Clackamas County. He was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Extra patrol request, The Ridge Apartments. Caller reported an ongoing issue with vacant apartment, including increased transient presence. The storage was broken into and fighting.
12:33 pm Hit & run/DUII. Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported his vehicle was struck by an intoxicated male driving. Traffic stop initiated. Shawn P. Ogle, born 10/22/58, was cited and released for DUII, failure to perform duties of a driver, and misdemeanor driving while suspended. He was also issued a citation for driving while uninsured.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
11:40 am Domestic, NW 50th/NW Logan Rd. Caller reported her boyfriend had strangled her. Levi J. Holland, born 10/5/80, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for strangulation, harassment, and a warrant out of Florence for theft III.
2:22 pm AOA, Taft 51st St. Caller reported male and female was fighting on beach. Rita M. Hager, born 6/20/87, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on warrant for failure to appear for harassment.
6:59 pm Disturbance, Safeway, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Multiple callers reported a possible domestic disturbance. Steven R. Wanko, born 2/28/69, was cited and released for disorderly conduct.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF
MONDAY, AUGUST 5
12:43 am Suspicious vehicle, 4422 NE Devils Lake Blvd., Lincoln City
1:44 pm Domestic, 583 N Panther Creek Rd., Otis
2:03 pm Suspicious vehicle, 4994 N Highway 101, Neotsu
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6
3:09 am Domestic, 126 N Meadow Place, Otis
7:04 am Domestic, 126 N Maple Place, Otis
8:54 am Fraud, 3817 Summit Ridge Circle, Depoe Bay
12:14 am Suspicious activity, 186 SE Ainslee Ave., Depoe Bay
3:26 pm Suspicious activity, 7760 N Highway 101, Gleneden Beach
3:26 pm Suspicious person, 7760 N Highway 101, Gleneden Beach
3:46 pm Suspicious person, 40 Beaver Court, Lincoln City
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7
10:19 am 460 SW Coast Ave., Depoe Bay
6:28 pm Disturbance, 257 N Fawn Dr., Otis
7:15 pm Shots, 130 N Yodel Lane, Otis
11:25 pm Suspicious activity, 5545 Hacienda Ave., Lincoln City
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8
3:14 am Suspicious activity, 7040 Gleneden Beach Loop, Gleneden Beach
10:57 am Suspicious person, 2920 Siletz Highway, Lincoln City
1:27 pm Suspicious activity, 6675 Gleneden Beach Loop, Gleneden Beach
4:43 pm Noise, 426 N Vista Terrace, Otis
5:52 pm Suspicious activity, 249 N Stockton Ave., Otis
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
5:56 pm Burglary, 3005 NE East Devils Lake Rd., Otis
11:13 pm Suspicious activity, 470 Seagrove Loop, Lincoln City
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
12:17 am Noise, 5044 NE K Ave., Neotsu
10:38 am Noise, 455 SW Coast Ave., Depoe Bay
12:05 pm Shots, 1691 N Alvord Lane, Otis
1:06 pm Noise, 426 N Vista Terrace, Otis
1:51 pm Noise, 6735 Glen Ave., Gleneden Beach
1:59 pm Trespassing, 420 SW South Pointe St., Depoe Bay
7:48 pm Noise, 461 N Deerlane Dr., Otis
8:08 pm Domestic, 2364 N Silverside Dr., Otis
8:23 pm Domestic, 40 Lincolnshire St., Depoe Bay
9:30 pm Noise, 2118 S Drift Creek Rd., Lincoln City
10:55 pm Suspicious person, 470 Seagrove Loop, Lincoln City
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
12:27 pm Hit & run, 2689 N North Bank Rd., Otis
