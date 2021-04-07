The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 29
10:34 a.m. Theft, 4157 NW Logan Rd. Report of theft of groceries, no suspect information.
1:31 p.m. Traffic, 1777 NW 44th St. Traffic stop initiated, driver cited and released for driving while suspended - felony.
1:53 p.m. Follow Up, NW 15th St./NW Harbor Ave. Driver cited and released for failure to perform duties of a driver, property damage and criminal mischief in the first degree.
5:22 p.m. Theft, 247 SW Hwy 101, Subway. Report of a male wearing dark clothing who stole money out of the cash register while the employee was in the back of the building. Suspect cited and released for Theft III.
5:43 p.m. Found Property, D River Wayside. Wallet found at location, brought to LCPD.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
8:32 a.m. Theft, 1501 40th Pl. Caller reported theft of tools from a storage shed worth about $2,000.
6:19 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Subject taken into custody after refusing to leave the casino. Cited and released for criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
9:09 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Found black IPhone turned in. Phone found on beach near NW 26th.
11:54 p.m. Assist on Arrest, NE Holmes Rd./NE Hwy 101. Traffic stop, subject had a felony warrant out of Tillamook County. Taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Later taken to Tillamook County Jail.
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
6:40 a.m. Theft, 4009 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of a catalytic converter. Unknown when it happened.
11:24 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject turned in 11 miscellaneous round for destruction.
11:48 a.m. Fraud, 3825 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported check was stolen and cashed. Name and amount changed.
2:44 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 2870 NE West Devils Lake Rd., LC Medical Center. Traffic altercation reported. Subject blocked the caller in the hospital parking lot then charged at him on foot. Caller had a concealed licensed handgun and showed it to the aggressor. Caller contacted at location.
2:50 p.m. Found Property, 810 SW 10th St., Hideaway Hotel. Wallet found and brought to LCPD.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
5:25 a.m. Disturbance, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a physical altercation in the parking lot of address. Officers responded, transported suspect to county line to exchange custody with Yamhill County.
12:54 p.m. Fight, 4060 N Hwy 101, McDonalds. Caller reported a road rage incident that turned physical in the parking lot.
2:08 p.m. Menacing, 1430 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported a male that she was going to court to testify against was yelling at her in the parking lot.
4:22 p.m. Assault, 2620 NE Neptune Ave. Adult services reported a possible assault.
6:57 p.m. Warrant Service, 860 SW 51st St. Caller reported an altercation with a known subject. Suspect had a warrant out of Lincoln County for possession of meth. Cited and released.
7:37 p.m. Agency Assist, 120 NW Inlet Ave., Shearwater Inn. Caller reported victim in Texas had AT&T account was hacked. Three IPhones fraudulently purchased in victims name and shipped to Lincoln City. Officers responded, seized phones and gathered information from the hotel.
10:41 p.m. Theft, 3327 NW Hwy 101. Report of phone being stolen from casino. Subject cited and released for municipal warrant out of Sweet Home. Second subject cited and released for possession of meth.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
2:37 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 5901 NW Logan Rd., Roads End Park. Officer called out to location fro a suspicious vehicle. Suspect cited and released for warrant.
10:11 a.m. Theft, 2185 NW Hwy 101, Car Care. Caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen out of vehicle in the parking lot.
12:00 p.m. Found Property, 144 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported a wallet was left at Lee's Chinese Restaurant. Brought to LCPD.
12:15 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2219 NW Hwy 101. Report of transients camping at the location. Night shift made contact and subject was informed he would be arrested for trespass if he returned. Subject reported camping with a male from Minnesota, unknown of the name.
2:49 p.m. Crash, NW 14th St./NW Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle crash, non-injury, non-blocking. Both parties stopped, requested assistance with insurance exchange.
5:24 p.m. Theft, 2700 NE 14th St., Regatta Park. Wallet taken from vehicle while at location.
6:41 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Found debit card in dryer at Posh Wash. Turned into LCPD.
7:35 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject at LCPD to turn self in on outstanding warrant. Subject cited and released for Lincoln County warrant.
9:56 p.m. Disturbance, 944 SE Jetty Ave. Victim called and advised suspect had hit them and they no longer knew their location. Victim taken to hospital.
