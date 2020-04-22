The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, APRIL 13
9:09 a.m. Theft, 3244 NE Hwy 101, Robben Heating. Caller reports fuel siphoned out of five business vehicle over the weekend.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
11:05 a.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Shoplift reported at location. Female suspect carrying pink purse left the store in blue 2018 Hundai. Erica Marie Patterson, born 9/15/88, contacted at residence, cited and released for Theft II.
4:51 p.m. Extra Patrol, 814 SW 9th St. Subjects are illegally parking at the end of the road and climbing over the barriers to get to the beach. This is happening around 5 p.m. and around sunset.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
10:37 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1184 SE 2nd Ct. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA Disorderly Conduct II, Resisting, Assault IV and Harassment. Marissa Marie Cruz, born 5/21/87, was cited and released with date to appear.
Extra Patrol, Street Car Village. Caller is owner of location and requesting patrol afterhours. Caller advised transient activity after midnight, male subject came from between two buildings from adjacent property and told to leave.
6:47 p.m. Crash, NE 14th St./Hwy 101. Non-injury motor vehicle accident. Vehicle towed by Car Care Tow Pro. Driver cited for failure to obey traffic control device.
7:35 p.m. Warrant Service, 2174 NE Hwy 101. Jared William Smith, born 12/23/67, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging probation violation on Burglary II.
7:44 p.m. Citcon, 1637 NE Oar Ave. Caller reported she had received a threatening email.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
6:16 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 2490 NE Hwy 101. NLFR reported sounds of a disturbance. Bryan C. Ballatyne, born 8/31/79, cited and released for misdemeanor FTA warrant for Theft. Kristina M. Wheeler, born 9/13/98, taken into custody for Assault IV – Domestic.
12:36 p.m. Fraud, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Female reporting that her card was used illegally, possibly in Lincoln City at AT&T.
Extra Patrol Request, 2143 NW Inlet Ave. Caller requests patrol at location. Caller had unknown subject attempt to come through front door and found large amount of broken glass piled in backyard. Unknown where debris came from.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
1:22 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 3043 NE 28th St., North Lincoln Hospital. Subject exposed his genitals to victim yesterday.
10:29 a.m. Theft, 1755 NE 16th St. Report of theft of two Amazon Packages several weeks apart.
2:06 p.m. Extra Patrol, Holmes Road Park. Requesting extra patrol over the weekend. Has kicked out multiple vehicles out of the park and reports a man in park reported two vehicles moving cones and launching boats.
2:44 p.m. Extra Patrol, Regatta Park. Requesting extra patrol to this area over the weekend due to increased traffic.
4:36 p.m. Traffic/Assist on Arrest, SW 48th/SW Hwy 101. Ronnie Meyer, born 7/30/92, had felony warrant for parole violation. Warrant verbally confirmed but as is no bail and Lincoln County Jail is not accepting custody, warrant is still active.
10:15 p.m. Attempted Burglary, 3019 SW Anchor Ave. Caller reported cone move from driveway and door handle smashed off of door.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
12:12 p.m. Burglary, 6111 NW Logan Rd. Reports of both sliding doors open at duplex unit, TV missing from southern unit.
1:55 p.m. Theft, 4910 SE Hwy 101. Report of shoplifter stopped at the door. Brent Webster, born 3/23/01, cited and released for Theft III and trespassed from north and south Ace Hardware stores.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
7:45 p.m. Extra Patrol, NW 40th Pl./NW Jetty Ave. Request extra patrol at yellow curb area and culdesac area for vehicle parking late afternoons. Parking in no parking areas.
