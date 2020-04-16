The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, APRIL 6
12:15 p.m. EDP, 231 SE Neptune Ave. Caller reported a subject was hallucinating and had an injury on his arm. Terry Mooney, born 7/6/61, was issued a citation and released on a municipal warrant out of Salem for failure to appear.
1:56 p.m. Theft, 1110 NW 1st Ct. Caller reported theft of two bikes with electric motors. Cannon and Trex models taken off vehicle with bike rack.
2:12 p.m. Car Clout, 3114 NW Marine Ave. Caller reported vehicle accessed while parked in driveway at residence. No vehicle damage reported – theft of miscellaneous personal property including glasses and medication.
2:33 p.m. Shoplift, 4845 SW Hwy 101. Shoplift reported from location. Kristina Marie Wheeler, born 9/13/98, was contacted in area, cited and released for theft III.
9:23 p.m. Hit and Run, 1450 NW 20th St. Vehicle backed into caller and refused to exchange information. Driver cited for driving uninsured.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
11:02 a.m. Elude/AOA, N Rogers Ln./N Bear Creek Rd. Vehicle pursuit – NE East Devils Lake Rd. Spikes strips deployed – vehicle stopped and driver taken into custody. Felony warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for PV Burglary, warrant for DUII, warrant for Robbery I, Criminal Conspiracy, Unlawful Use of a Weapon III, Felon in Possession of Firearm, UUMV, Theft I, Pointing a Firearm II, Reckless Endangering III and Menacing III. Jacob Leeland Lunstedt, born 6/7/92, was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Extra Patrol, 2335 NE 22nd St., Adventist Church. Caller requests patrol at church at night. Transients have been sleeping on backside under covered stairwell. Any contacts made should be trespassed.
3:40 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 2730 NW Inlet Ave. Trailer reported stolen from in front of residence last night.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
12:52 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Officer made contact with Paul D. Whitney, born 12/14/77, during a routine business check. Whitney had a statewide no bail felony warrant out of Marion County for PV Burglary I, with cautions for history of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. Marion County advised they would extradite. However, Lincoln County would not take the custody. Whitney told to report to Marion County on Monday.
7:59 a.m. Theft, SW Ebb Ave./SW 65th, Josephine Park. Report of door damaged, theft of generator, heater and toilet paper.
10:49 a.m. Extra Patrol, NW Lincoln Shore Star Resort. Caller reported that directly in front of his address on the beach a male was camping, possibly a California resident. Lincoln Shore residents request contact with male to advise him not to camp at location.
12:52 p.m. Domestic, 1631 NE 11th St. Caller reported his ex was physically attacking him, stating she was angry that he didn’t want to be with her anymore. Amanda S. Cherryhomes, born 11/15/89, was taken into custody and charged with Assault IV, Domestic in Front of a Child and Hindering 911. Cherryholmes was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:35 p.m. Ordinance Violation, SE Keel Ave./SE 500 Block. Abandoned tow request from code enforcement. Lincoln City Towing Responded.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
9:51 a.m. Theft/Criminal Mischief, 4717 SW Hwy 101. Report of a break in at Lighthouse 101 Storage.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
1:39 a.m. Extra Patrol, 300 SE 3rd. Citizen contact requesting extra patrol of wooded area at night due to increased transient activity in the area.
