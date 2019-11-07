The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
10:58 a.m. Trespass, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell. Caller reported Patrick H. A. Martin, born 8/4/85, came onto the property after being previously trespassed. Martin was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:02 p.m. Graffiti, 4009 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported graffiti in the tunnel at the Inn at Spanish Head.
1:45 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, SW Ebb/SW 5th. Reports of daytime speeders in the area around the US Bank on SW Ebb, requesting extra patrol to the area during the day.
7:46 p.m. Traffic Crash, 266 SE Hwy 101, Blue Agave. Two vehicle non-injury crash. Vehicle pulled into the parking lot. Dispatch assisted with information exchange, required medical for one driver after arrival and North Lincoln Fire for fluid leakage.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
7:38 a.m. Graffiti, SW Beach Ave./SW Hwy 101. Caller reported a large amount of graffiti on the retaining wall.
10:45 a.m. Graffiti, 4756 SE Hwy 101, CBD Spot. Caller reported graffiti on the side of his business and theft of a sign.
11:06 a.m. Graffiti, 4744 SE Hwy 101, Taft Athletic Club. Graffiti reported on the building.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
12:16 a.m. EDP, 1452 NE 6th Dr., Devils Lake State Park. Report of subjects locked inside the restrooms. One subject was detained, medical was requested for excited delirium, and was transported to North Lincoln Hospital for evaluation.
2:40 p.m. Crash, 565 SW Hwy 101. Officer came across a crash. Field sobriety tests performed, Roy H. LeBlanc, born 5/6/58, was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department. No criminal action taken. Officer provided courtesy transport to SW 48th St. so LeBlanc could pick up his belongings. While at that location LeBlanc felt dizzy and fell. After LeBlanc fell, the officer transported him to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where he was placed on POH. He was cited for reckless driving, vehicle was towed by Car Care as hazard tow.
3:34 p.m. Harassment, 1529 SE 3rd St. Caller reported that his ex-landlord keeps contacting him.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
10:46 a.m. Trespass, 3350 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported her brother Jeremy House, born 10/31/86, was sitting on her porch on a chair and was not supposed to be there. He has been trespassed and she thought there is a no contact release agreement. House as arrested for Trespass and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Warrant Arrest, 145 NW Inlet Ave. Traffic stop initiated. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA x2 possession of amphetamine. William Ray Simer, born 11/18/85, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:28 p.m. Theft, 5220 NW Jetty Ave. Victim reported that someone took her couch out of her vacation rental.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
11:14 a.m. Assist on Arrest, SW 5th Hwy 101. Subject was seen with female listed as protected person on restraining order, seen in a 1996 Honda Accord, stopped and detained. Nicolas Zangari, born 3/6/69, was detained for violation of restraining order and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:11 p.m. Theft, 2150 NE Oar Pl., Lincoln City Community Center. Subject has been leaving property in multiple lockers, taking keys with him, over several days and is on video. Subject was identified.
12:53 p.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds security reported they have a Toyota Rav 4 and female on video striking another car early in the morning. The female was cited and released for failure to perform duties of a driver.
2:01 p.m. Theft, 1711 NE 18th Pl. Reports theft of purse and wallet from location.
4:02 p.m. Crash, NW 40th Pl. Report of a vehicle striking a hydrant west of Shell Station, no injuries.
9:12 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1777 NW 44th Street. Douglas A. Farnsworth, born 3/13/89, was detained after report from a citizen that he was slumped over in vehicle. Prescriptions seized.
8:59 p.m. DUII, 2700 NE 14th St. Vehicle and occupants contacted at location. Field sobriety tests performed on driver, Kenneth Earl Mecham, born 6/25/58, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department. Mecham was cited and released for DUII and Reckless Endangering, juvenile released to family member.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
12:50 a.m. Theft, 1631 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of IPhone 11 from Maxwell’s.
10:19 a.m. Suspicious Activity, Roads End State Park. Caller reported she was jogging on NW Logan Road, when a male began following her and trying to talk to her. She became frightened, ran and some passerby’s had her get in their vehicle for safekeeping. David Kligensmith, born 12/2/81, was arrested for Menacing and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:41 a.m. Theft, 2224 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported a blue pickup pulled behind and a male got out and started taking plastic milk crates. The caller confronted him, stated they were private property. Suspect threw them in the vehicle and took off southbound on Hwy 101.
1:13 p.m. Crash, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller called to report a vehicle striking her vehicle and another vehicle in the parking lot. Information was exchanged, report was taken.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3
9:08 a.m. Theft, 1800 SE Hwy 101, J’s Fish and Chips. Caller reported theft of $1,100.
10:25 a.m. Found Property, SW 35th St. Caller found a wallet on the beach and turned in at the Police Department.
10:14 Assist on Arrest, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Desmond D. Thornton, born 1/23/83, was taken into custody on a no bail misdemeanor warrant for Trespass. Thornton was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Extra Patrol Request, 4800 SE Inlet Ave. Caller reported a vehicle had been parked in that area for several weeks with people inside of it.
2:36 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 4800 SE Inlet Ave. Caller reported a vehicle has been parking in that area for weeks, moves a little bit when tagged for tow, has garbage around it.
7:52 p.m. DUII, 1430 SE 2nd Pl. Charles Cupell, born 6/1/87, was arrested for DUII and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
