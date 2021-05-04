The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, APRIL 26
9:00 a.m. Restraining Order Violation, 2122 SE 8th St. Caller reported their friend was taken from a location by their ex boyfriend. The friend was safely picked up at Safeway.
12:18 p.m. Follow Up, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported ring was missing from hotel room at Chinook Winds Casino after maintenance unclogged sink.
10:26 p.m. Theft, 2612 NE Yacht Ave. Caller reported theft of jewelry from the location. Eight rings stolen.
11:35 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 4048 NE Hwy 101, Walgreens. Traffic stop initiated, Subject had felony warrant out of Linn County. Lincoln County Jail will lodge. Second subject also had warrants but was not lodged.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
9:09 a.m. Theft, 2903 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported female they let stay at their house took items from house. Suspect also had mail belonging to caller. Was cited and released for Theft II.
9:36 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 4422 NE Devils Lake Blvd. Caller requested cite and release for a warrant out of Tillamook County. Subject came to LCPD and was cited and released on multiple warrants.
9:39 a.m. Burglary, 3736 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported theft of an orange electric bicycle.
11:20 a.m. Crash, 2654 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported a vehicle that was dropped off for service rolled into another vehicle.
12:09 p.m. Fraud, 1044 SW 9th St. Caller reported he and another subject were victims of check fraud.
12:15 p.m. Found Property, 1834 NE 58th St. Firearm in a carrying case left by the renters.
1:56 p.m. Criminal Mischief, Anchor St. Back window of vehicle broken out.
2:41 p.m. Found Property, 3350 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported finding a firearm in front of Starbucks on Hwy 101.
3:37 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 3350 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported male wearing one shoe was directing traffic on Hwy 101. Subject arrested on disorderly conduct II and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:25 p.m. Hit and Run, 2835 NW Oar Ave. Multiple calls of disturbance, yelling and vehicle leaving the scene. Response for injured female, suspect vehicle not located.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
1:26 a.m. Disturbance, 2626 NE Hwy 101, Captain Cook Inn. Caller reported a domestic disturbance.
10:16 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 4786 SE Hwy 101. Report that the front tab and the back tab of two separate vehicle were cut off the corner of the license plate.
1:44 p.m. Fraud, 1931 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a male attempting to cash a fraudulent check. Suspect cited and released for forgery I and possession of forged instrument due to Lincoln County Jail declining to lodge. Transported to Lane County Jail on outstanding warrants.
3:06 p.m. Theft, 1515 SE 3rd St. Stroller stolen from the front of the house.
6:23 p.m. Follow Up, 2944 NW Oar Ave. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail, charged with assault III- domestic, reckless endangering x3, menacing and failure to perform duties of a driver.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
1:36 p.m. Fraud, 1931 NW Hwy 101, 1st Interstate Bank. Fraudulent check passed at location.
4:53 p.m. Robbery, 2429 NW Hwy 101, IGA. Employee punched in the face by a shoplifter. K9 called to attempt tracking from location.
7:02 p.m. Crash, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of a crash involving three vehicles.
9:35 p.m. Warrant Service, SW Hwy 101/SW Beach Ave. Subject cited and released on Albany warrant charging contempt of court.
9:56 p.m. Theft, 1604 NE Hwy 101, Old Oregon. Orange Columbia backpack taken.
10:09 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 2318 NE 34th St. Caller reported a male breaking into an apartment through the sliding glass window.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
9:02 a.m. Fight, 5020 SE Hwy 101. Multiple 911 calls reporting males physically fighting. Parties separated before officers arrived. One male had requested medical attention for a laceration on the bridge of his nose.
4:55 p.m. Suspicious Activity, NE 6th Dr./Hwy 101. Caller reported that subjects parked in the road then got into another vehicle and left. Vehicle impounded as hazard tow.
8:09 p.m. Warrant Service, 318 SE Hwy 101. Subject taken into custody on two Tillamook County warrants. Transported to Pacific City to meet Tillamook deputy. Also cited and released on a Lincoln County warrant.
8:33 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, NE 26th St./NE West Devils Lake Rd. Two callers reported a physical domestic. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of Harassment, felony assault and misdemeanor assault.
10:31 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 3103 SW Beach Ave. Victim reported that a female kicked and hit her vehicle then left.
11:07 p.m. DUII, 145 NW Inlet Ave., Sea Gypsy. Suspect cited and released for DUII after a report of a disturbance.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
1:14 a.m. Fight, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a fight in the lobby. Two subjects cited for disorderly conduct.
6:21 p.m. Found Property, NE 66th St./NW Logan Rd. Subject at LCPD to turn in a Subaru key fob found in the area.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
12:40 a.m. Traffic, 416 NE Hwy 101. Vehicle stopped at location. Driver cited for DUII and passenger arrested for assault IV and reckless endangering. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Extra Patrol, 861 SW 51st St., Looking Glass Inn. Caller reported ongoing complaints from guests about transients coming onto the property and getting into trash and recycling. She would like anyone found on the property who is not a guest to be trespassed.
4:42 p.m. POH, 95 SW Hwy 101, D River Wayside. Caller reported female walking across highway multiple times, causing vehicles to slam on their brakes.
9:37 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported theft of a voucher from the gaming floor for $200.5.
