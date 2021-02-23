The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, FEB. 15
12:59 a.m. Impound Tow, 2224 NE Hwy 101, Dairy Queen. Vehicle was stopped for initial traffic violation. Driver was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and warned for operating without required lighting. Car Care responded for the tow and impounded the vehicle.
1:57 a.m. Impound Tow, 2000 Block NW Hwy 101. Officer initiated a traffic stop. Driver cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Car Care responded for impound tow.
4:16 a.m. Assist on Arrest/DUII, NE East Devils Lake Rd./NE 50th St. LCPD responded to assist Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle crash with a vehicle on its top, down an embankment. Driver was the only occupant and was uninjured. Driver was taken into custody and transported to LCPD where LCSO assumed the investigation.
12:58 p.m. Found Property, 95 SW Hwy 101, D River. Subject at LCPD turned in a Mexican passport found on the beach.
2:03 p.m. Assault, 5001 SW Hwy 101, Snug Harbor. Caller reported a male rolling around on the sidewalk. Officer responded, subject was taken to hospital by ambulance and reported that he had been assaulted.
6:34 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 801 SW Hwy 101, McKays. Subject detained for LCSO for harassment. LCSO responded to the scene.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
11:27 a.m. Theft, 1609 NW 30th St. Caller reported theft of a Sony DVD and miscellaneous equipment.
11:58 a.m. Domestic/Restraining Order, 1551 SE 3rd St. Caller reported a physical domestic at location. Restraining order was confirmed on both subjects. Both were taken into custody and transported to LCPD. On subject charged with Assault IV, violation of restraining order. Second subject charged with interfering with making a report, Domestic Harassment and violation of restraining order. Both taken to Lincoln County Jail.
1:46 p.m. Hit and Run, 4157 N Hwy 101, Pub Fish and Chips. Caller reported a vehicle was hit while parked in the parking lot over the weekend.
3:03 p.m. Found Property, 4702 SE 51st St. Anonymous subject found a shellfish license, brought it to LCPD.
7:42 p.m. Interfering With Police, SE 3rd St./Hwy 101. Officer warned passenger about interfering with police during a traffic stop. Driver cited, passenger warned.
8:18 p.m. Warrant Service, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Subject cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging possession of meth.
11:05 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 800 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City Sporting Goods. Caller reported males walking around outside of business checking doors. Suspect was cited and released for a Marion County warrant. Both suspects were trespassed from the location.
11:39 p.m. Fight, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Caller reported a physical fight in a vehicle parked in the upper parking lot.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
8:02 a.m. Car Clout, 1175 NE Lake Dr. Caller reported Wave vehicle was broken into while parked on street in front of location. Black and grey HP laptop with Wave ID sticker and purple and blue iPod stolen.
12:19 p.m. Theft, 4079 NW Logan Rd., AutoZone. Report of two male subjects shoplifting from location and dumping syringes in the parking lot. Both subjects located in vehicle near Rite Aid. One cited and released for Theft III and Possession of Meth.
3:39 p.m. Theft, 1435 NE Mast Ave. Caller reported when she went out at 5 a.m. her glove compartment was open and her Coach wallet, navy blue with orange slices and cursive writing, and divorce paperwork with personal information was missing.
7:33 p.m. Burglary, 1551 SE 3rd St. Caller advised that someone had burglarized his residence while he was in custody.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
3:31 a.m. Crash, 5555 NE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of a vehicle vs. house crash. Driver left on foot and located nearby.
7:39 a.m. Extra Patrol, 2801 NE 22nd St. Large previously occupied encampment located, approximately three tents that did not appear to have been used recently. Checked by dayshift and nightshift, added to log for extra patrol.
7:54 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 3905 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported female being held against their will and their mother shot in the residence. Report of two white males and an Asian male at the residence. Caller arrested, transported to LCPD, cited and released for misuse of 911, filing false report and possession of methamphetamine.
8:48 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 3231 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported her ex boyfriend stole her vehicle, there is a restraining order between the caller and suspect.
11:07 a.m. Found Property, 2696 SW Barnacle Ave. Caller reported a firearm left in a vacation rental.
1:04 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 550 SE Hwy 101, Palace Inn and Suites. Victim reported that her brother took her vehicle without permission.
8:09 p.m. Found Property, 5325 NW Jetty Ave. Caller found a phone while walking on the beach. Brought to LCPD.
10:19 p.m. Traffic Stop, SE 23rd Dr./S Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated. Metal knuckles seized as a prohibited weapon.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
10:59 a.m. Disturbance, 1551 SE 3rd St. Report of disturbance at location. Two subjects charged with contempt of court and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:01 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 7659 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported a male approached them and friends and was harassing them as they were attempting to hike God's Thumb. Suspect cited and released for Disorderly Conduct II.
5:05 p.m. Menacing, 572 SE Jetty Ave. Caller reported that he was working at the residence when the owner came home. Owner pulled a gun on the caller after a dispute. Officer advised by owner that the workers were recording without permission and would not leave upon request. Case still under investigation.
5:36 p.m. Warrant Service, 572 SE Jetty Ave. Subject cited and released on Oregon City municipal warrant charging possession of a firearm.
6:54 p.m. Crash, SE 3rd St./Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle vs. bicycle crash at location. Driver cited for Careless Driving, cyclist taken to hospital.
7:35 p.m. Drug Activity, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported narcotic activity. Suspect cited for possession of cocaine.
9:11 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Suspect taken into custody after security reported that he had been excluded from the property. Cited and released from LCPD.
11:39 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, 1635 NW Harbor Ave., Coho Inn. Caller reported her ex boyfriend had hit her in the face. Officers located the suspect near Paradise Inn. He was taken into custody for Assault IV - Domestic and transported to LCPD. Later transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
6:13 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1667 NW 33rd St. Caller applied for a job online, husband found out it was a scam. Caller provided a social security number.
11:04 a.m. Fraud, 2620 NW Neptune Ave. Caller reported her father sent money to someone he met on the internet.
1:02 p.m. Trespass, NW Inlet Ave./NW 31st St. Caller reported a male was highly intoxicated and falling down, walking into condos. Received second call from the property manager stating he had gone into an occupied condo, asking he be trespassed. Suspect arrested for trespass, taken to LCPD, cited and released for Trespass II.
7:48 p.m. Extra Patrol, NW 51st St./Logan Rd. Extra patrol request for vehicles speeding the area.
9:06 p.m. Disturbance, 1509 SE 19th St. Caller reported a physical disturbance in the parking lot of Hilltop Apartments.
9:14 p.m. Disturbance, 1301 NW 21st St., Seahorse Motel. Caller reported a disturbance in between guests in the parking lot. Upon arrival, subject exhibited belligerent and churlish behavior. Subject taken into custody for disorderly conduct and transported to LCPD.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
3:14 a.m. Trespass, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Caller reported a subject refused to leave the property. Subject taken into custody for trespass. Transported to LCPD where he was cited and released.
4:12 a.m. DUII, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported an intoxicated male driving around the parking lot after being advised not to drive. Suspect taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD. Later cited and released.
Extra Patrol, Safeway Complex. Caller requested additional patrol at night for RV camping in the complex. Caller has left a written notice on the vehicle and made in person contact with occupants and advised area is no parking/camping. If vehicle occupants are contacted after hours, caller requests trespass.
6:17 p.m. Trespass, 4430 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported a male in motel had urinated in a vending room and refused to leave. Male is carrying a walking stick. Subject arrested, taken to LCPD and cited and released for Criminal Mischief III and Trespass II.
