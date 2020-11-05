The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, OCT. 26
12:51 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Rocky Stein, born 10/7/93, turned self in on misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County and Tillamook County. Stein cited and released.
1:49 a.m. Fraud, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Subject attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bill.
10:31 a.m. Abandoned Auto, NW 17th St. Red Ford Explorer with right front tire off towed by Lincoln City Towing.
4:38 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject reported her wallet was stolen out of her unsecured vehicle.
7:56 p.m. Theft, 1820 NW 30th St. Caller reported that his girlfriend lost her cell phone on the beach and she tracked it to an address.
8:49 p.m. Warrant Service, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Amber Denise Williams, born 9/8/82, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA on possession of a controlled substance. Amber Nicole McColligan, born 10/28/86, also cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA on possession of a controlled substance and failure to register as a sex offender.
11:02 p.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Employee reported theft of groceries.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
1:08 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, Beacon Crest Apartments. Vehicle seen with door open, occupant sitting with feet out. Found drug paraphernalia that was seized for testing.
2:37 a.m., 2645 NW Inlet Ave., Pelican Shores. Located vehicle involved in counterfeit bill incident at the North Shell. Vehicle reported stolen out of Beaverton. Maribel A. Ortiz, born 12/26/95, and Francisco J. Lopez, born 9/10/74, taken into custody for Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Meth, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Forged Instrument. Both transported to Lincoln County Jail. Vehicle impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
9:33 a.m. Abandoned Auto, SE 2nd St./SE Mast Ave. Car Care Tow responded for red 2001 Oldsmobile.
10:35 a.m. Crash, 710 SE Hwy 101, Burger King. Vehicle in parking lot with heavy front end damage and fluids leaking.
2:06 p.m. Crash, NE Devils Lake BV/NW Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle injury crash, blocking traffic. One driver cited.
4:08 p.m. Theft, 1980 NE 68th St. Caller reported theft of statue/art piece from location.
9:23 p.m. Impound, N 12th St./Hwy 101. Black 2002 Hyundai sedan impounded by Car Care.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
9:32 a.m. Theft, 5289 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of cable from bridge project.
11:15 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 144 SE Hwy 101, Lees. Broken window at location.
12:15 p.m. Fraud, 1511 NW Harbor Ave. Caller scammed out of $1,200 on eBay.
7:11 p.m. Crash, SW Hwy 101/SW 32nd St. Non injury, two veil crash reported at location.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
8:42 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported uncooperative male refusing to leave and making threats. Male had been issued a six month exclusion earlier this morning. Aries M. Macias, born 2/17/02, taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Cited and released for Trespass II.
10:36 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject turned in a cell phone at LCPD. Phone was found near burnt out RV at Siletz Bay turnout.
10:36 a.m. Extra Patrol, 1210 SE 48th Pl. Caller reported her porcelain seagull and driftwood was stolen from in front of her trailer.
10:44 a.m. Assault, 3350 NE Hwy 101. Report of males fighting in the bus stop.
11:19 a.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported his vehicle was hit in the Chinook Winds parking lot on Oct. 27 at approximately 5 p.m.
3:01 p.m. Burglary, 2376 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported his house was broken into and tools stolen.
6:48 p.m. Disturbance, 3043 NE West Devils Lake Rd., Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Report of patient causing a disturbance in the emergency department. William D. Alexander, born 5/14/78, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for Menacing x6, Reckless Endangering x6, Disorderly Conduct I and Attempted Arson I.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
7:50 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 4580 NE Union Lp. Caller reported a subject was served with a restraining order yesterday and he had called the residence yelling at his mom about her. Unknown if he called before or after restraining order was served.
8:18 a.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported female took a cart full of groceries. She was last seen on casino property with the cart. David M. Cooper, born 1/6/64, later taken into custody for violating a restraining order. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:54 a.m. Trespass, 5001 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported female previously trespassed has returned to Snug and is refusing to leave, then she left and kept returning. Pandora Hanes, born 5/26/75, cited and released on Trespass II. Lincoln County Jail declined to lodge.
3:45 p.m. Theft, 4635 SE 51st St. Caller reported subjects were on her neighbor’s property stealing items. Nathan C. Opperud, born 1/12/79, cited and released for Theft II.
5:17 p.m. Theft, 4808 NE Voyage Ave. Caller reported vehicle entered while parked at location. Oregon Driver’s License stolen.
8:44 p.m. Burglary, 1543 NW 19th St. Caller reported that she heard breaking glass at Pacific Wave, saw a small older white pick up leaving the scene.
11:23 p.m. Disturbance, 1089 SW 50th S., Agape Fellowship. Caller reported male and female fighting at location, male was shoving female around. Josaiah T. Naylor, born 3/8/80, was taken into custody, transported to LCPD, then cited and released for Disorderly Conduct II.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
6:27 a.m. Restraining Order Violation, 200 SE Tide Ave. Caller reported restraining order violation last night. Officers advised called that they needed more information before proceeding with investigation. Caller back with more information. Dennis R. Becker, born 6/4/86, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for restraining order violation.
10:32 a.m. Theft, 1753 NW 37th St. Caller reported theft from his vehicle. Occurred sometime last night while caller and his girlfriend were asleep in the canopy. Items stolen include wallet, a knife, a pack of cigarettes and some air pods.
10:26 a.m. Welfare Check, 1713 NW 21st St. Caller reported female slumped over in vehicle with back door open. Police and medics responded. Subject transported to hospital.
11:30 a.m. Assault, 4900 SE Inlet Ave. Caller reported he was struck in the face with a cane, witness and others involved say the caller had threatened the other subject involved.
1:13 p.m. Theft, 2821 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of storm trooper helmet, on surveillance. Suspect used a credit card in the store.
1:38 p.m. Trespass, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Request to respond to help with an eviction, male partially identified. After he left, he was code 10, male and female returned to casino for a refund. Anthony Vincent, born 4/8/96, arrested on warrant out of Springfield and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:37 p.m. Welfare Check, 3350 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported a male laying on the sidewalk not moving, facial hair and pink shirt. Robert Brunelle, born 8/11/75, cited and released for warrant out of Lincoln County.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
12:02 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1734 SE Hwy 101, Orsborn Saw. Flagged about trailer at location. Located pick up and trailer in front parking lot of business, windows broken out, canopy damaged and items strewn about.
2:29 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, SW 29th/Hwy 101. Initial traffic stop, Jennifer A. Burkdoll, born 4/22/85, was cited and released for misdemeanor FTA warrant.
11:52 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 1734 SE Hwy 101. Subject contacted in RV parked in front of location. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County, FTA assault. Randy Allen Hall, 12/15/77, cited and released with date to appear.
12:16 p.m. Trespass, 3043 NE 28th St. Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital ER staff requested officer during PT discharge concerned subject may become aggressive after recent contacts. Aries Michel Bass Macias, born 2/17/02, taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Macias cited and released for Trespass II.
12:23 p.m. CITCON/Suspicious Person, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject at LCPD to report possible fugitive out of Montana.
