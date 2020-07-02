The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JUNE 22
9:38 a.m. Theft, SE 3rd St. Report of traffic shield speed monitoring device and 25 mph sign missing.
12:22 p.m. Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject came into LCPD with property to turn in for destruction and donation.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
9:24 a.m. Found Property, 1815 NW Harbor Ave, Sandpiper Condos. Wallet found on the beach. Wallet returned to owner.
12:49 p.m. Theft, 5354 NE Port Ln. Report of 24” STIHL chainsaw missing.
1:30 p.m. Suspicious Activity, NW 73rd Beach Access. Suspicious item found on the beach. Item retained and transported for further examination.
5:04 p.m. Crash, NW 28th St./Hwy 101. Three vehicle accident near location. Injuries reported.
5:19 p.m. Theft, 2114 SE Hwy 101, Bear Valley Nursery. Caller reported the theft of an eight inch Bonsai tree.
10:20 p.m. VRO/DUII, East Devils Lake Rd./Hwy 101. Victor B. Del Rosal Garcia was arrested for violation of restraining order and DUII. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:36 p.m. Assault, 1091 SE 1st St. Victim reported that her aunt hit her. Officer responded.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
3:30 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1505 SE Quay Pl. Previous burglary at location and now suspicious activity. Extra patrol requested for people hanging around.
3:32 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 2645 NW Inlet Ave, Pelican Shores. Room had items left behind and things damaged inside after occupants were told to leave last night.
5:11 p.m. Crash, 5801 NE Voyage Ave. Report of single vehicle over embankment. Driver requested Lincoln City Towing.
5:28 p.m. Menacing/Probation Violation, 950 SE 32nd St. Nicholas Ballentine, born 12/15/88, transported to Lincoln County Jail, also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
6:30 p.m. Hit and Run, 2981 SW Hwy 101, Dory Cove. Victim reported that her vehicle was hit in the parking lot by a white four door sedan.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
11:00 a.m. Disturbance, 2523 NW Oar Ave. Caller reported their son broke down the back door of residence. Matthew Todd Rudstrom, born 12/24/88, was contacted at location and taken into custody for Burglary I and Criminal Mischief II.
Extra Patrol, 2200 Blk NE Surf, wooded area near skate park. Possible transient camp being set up in area, residents requesting extra patrol at night.
3:25 p.m. Assault, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Victim reported that he was assaulted last night.
4:58 p.m. Disturbance, 4079 NW Logan Rd. Officer received report of subjects fighting in a vehicle. Vehicle located at Rite Aid. Female was having EDP issues and was transported to hospital by ambulance.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
9:01 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject at LCPD turned in a wallet.
9:45 a.m. Fraud, 4041 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported financial information compromised and used to open up accounts.
10:16 a.m. Theft, 909 NW Hwy 101. Caller reporting theft of services at location - illegal dumping.
1:06 p.m. Crash, SE Oar/SE East Devils Lake Rd. Reports of a two vehicle non-injury accident. One driver cited for driving uninsured.
7:10 p.m. Found Property, 646 NW Inlet Ave. Caller found a bank card and mail box key.
10:02 p.m. Reckless Driving, 801 SW Hwy 101. Officer initiated a traffic stop at location. Driver cited and released for reckless driving. Vehicle impounded.
11:09 p.m. Extra Patrol, 4157 N Hwy 101. Caller is running the fireworks tent. He reported that the wire around the tent had been tampered with. He would like extra patrol around the tent.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
9:35 a.m. Found Property, 928 SW 5th St., US Bank. Debit card found in ATM machine and brought to LCPD.
11:59 a.m. Crash, 1410 SE Hwy 101. 911 report of single vehicle into a pole and side of building at location. Non-blocking and non-injury. FSTS performed, LC Towing responded for vehicle and driver released.
3:34 p.m. Crash, NE 29th St./NE Hwy 101. Two vehicle, non-injury, non-blocking crash at location. Officer responded to assist with traffic control and information exchange.
8:43 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 3043 NE 28th St., Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. SNLH staff reported a patient in the emergency department was damaging electronic equipment and causing a disturbance. Patricia R. Laskey, born 1/7/85, cited and released for Criminal Mischief II, she was also trespassed from the property unless she is having a medical emergency.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
1:20 a.m. Domestic, 2945 NW Jetty Ave., Surftides. Caller reported a male vs. female domestic in hotel room. Megan E. Neil, born 8/29/91, was taken into custody and charged with Harassment - Domestic Violence, Attempted Criminal Mistreatment I, Reckless Endangerment Against a Person, Attempted Assault II and Disorderly Conduct. Neil was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:14 a.m. DUII, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported an intoxicated driver at casino. Officer conducted traffic stop. Kaden J. Barnhart, born 1/5/99, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD.
2:35 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1091 SE 1st St., Inn at Lincoln City. Caller reported a guest slashed another guest’s tires. Veronica Luna Sebastian, born 8/10/98, cited and released for Criminal Mischief II.
7:36 a.m. Found Property, 1539 Se 3rd St. Central Coast Cab found a credit card inside vehicle.
11:38 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 3560 SE Fleet Ave. Report that juveniles that live in the area were breaking windows out of an abandoned house at location.
3:07 p.m. Traffic Crash, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Non-injury motor vehicle accident in parking lot. Information exchanged, vehicle towed.
2:27 p.m. Counterfeit Bill, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Counterfeit $5 bill reported by security.
6:13 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, 2224 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported male in wheelchair going back in forth partway through crosswalk, disrupting traffic. Mario Laos, born 2/27/55, cited and released for Disorderly Conduct and transported to LCPD.
