The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JAN. 25
11:48 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 4659 SW Hwy 101, Bank of the West. Caller reported damage to business front window.
1:31 p.m. Welfare Check, 3545 NW Hwy 101. Report of a female walking into traffic. Subject transported to hospital.
2:55 p.m. Car Clout, 1726 SE Hwy 101, North Lincoln Sanitary. Caller reported business vehicles broken into sometime over the weekend.
4:29 p.m. Crash, 4545 SW Hwy 101. 911 report of two vehicle crash blocking traffic. Car Care confirmed for both vehicles. Driver cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and careless driving with accident.
10:50 p.m. Domestic, 1609 NW 30th St. Anonymous caller reported possible domestic at location. Case number issued for potential charges of Disorderly Conduct.
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
11:33 a.m. Domestic Assault, 6451 SW Galley Ave. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail after a report that he assaulted his mother.
4:30 p.m. Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject brought ammunition to LCPD to be destroyed.
8:18 p.m. Impound, 800 SE Hwy 101. Gray 2005 Chrysler impounded by Car Care. Driver cited for no insurance and driving with an unrestrained child.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
9:16 a.m. Extra Patrol, 4720 NE Hwy 101. Request for extra patrol due to transients sleeping near the garbage cans on the property.
12:49 p.m. Crash, SW Hwy 101/SW 32nd St. Report of a three vehicle crash at location. Driver cited for careless driving and driving uninsured.
2:20 p.m. Domestic, 1713 NW 21st St., Travel Lodge. 911 report of a domestic disturbance at location. Parties separated.
8:12 p.m. CITCON, 1551 SE 3rd St. Caller reported that her ex wouldn’t let her into his apartment to get some of her belongings. Caller said they had a restraining order in place, but she was in the process of getting it dropped.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
3:01 a.m. Warrant Service, SW Anchor Ave./SW 35th St. Officer made contact with a subject in the parking lot. Subject cited for a Lincoln County misdemeanor warrant for possession of meth.
9:10 a.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Report of a shoplifter being detained at Autozone. Suspect arrested, cited and released for Theft III, trespassed from location.
1:08 p.m. Crash, SE Quay/SE 8th. Report of a crash involving a vehicle that did a U-turn and then left the scene.
12:52 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1448 NE Hwy 101. Subject transported to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for medical warrant.
7:51 p.m. Recovered Stolen Vehicle, SW 3rd St./Hwy 101. Subjects taken into custody after a traffic stop. Vehicle confirmed stolen out of Salem. Vehicle towed by Car Care. Driver also charged with DUII, cited and released.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
12:05 a.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security found a baggie with white substance in it.
1:11 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Counterfeit $100 reported. Bill retained.
11:21 a.m. Fraud, 4048 NE Hwy 101, Walgreens. Caller purchased a $100 gift card that was used at another store that he never visited.
10:07 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a male subject refusing to leave. Subject cited and released.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
12:09 a.m. Disturbance, 1014 NE Hwy 101, Paradise Inn and Suites. Front desk clerk reported a male and female fighting in a room. Male cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging trespass and possession of a controlled substance. Male transported to hospital after complaining of being pepper sprayed then transported to Lincoln County Jail for Coercion, Harassment and Strangulation. Female cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging trespass and possession of a controlled substance after being located at the casino suites.
1:25 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 3308 SW Anchor Ave., By The Waves. Caller reported guests refusing to leave after being unruly, smoking marijuana and bringing in more guests. On subject was cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant out of Polk County. Another subject was cited and released on a statewide felony warrant out of Marion County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Polk County.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
6:13 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 3109 NW Neptune Ave. Police came across subject while responding to an alarm. Subject was cited and released on misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County.
11:49 a.m. Disturbance, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reports a disturbance between male and female. Female screaming "call 911 he hit me in the face." Male subject arrested on Assault - Domestic Violence charge. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:57 p.m. Drug, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Casino. security reported finding white crystal substance in a hotel room. Substance was seized for destruction.
5:11 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a male subject was in the casino by the deli. He was in violation of an exclusion that expires March 2021. He was cited and released for Trespass.
