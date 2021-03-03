The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, FEB. 22
8:25 a.m. Theft, 3232 NE Hwy 101, Main Auto Body. Caller reported theft of detailing equipment and product from location.
9:38 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, SW 5200 Blk/S Hwy 101, Schooner Creek City Park. Lincoln City Towing responded for 1996 blue Acura.
11:30 a.m. Fight, 1014 NW Hwy 101. 911 report of a physical fight in the lobby of location. Open line, male subject involved outside with a knife. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Cited and released, charged with Assault IV - Domestic, Disorderly Conduct II, Trespass II, Menacing and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
2:36 p.m. Theft, 2442 NE Holmes Rd. Caller reported theft of a firearm from vehicle sometime in last two weeks.
2:34 p.m. Trespass, 1014 SE Hwy 101, Paradise Motel. Caller reported that a male subject returned to the motel to pick up his vehicle, then hit the owner’s vehicle. Information exchanged, subject cited and released for Criminal Trespass II.
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
Extra Patrol, NE 1st St. Parks department reported possible abandoned vehicle at location. Day shift advised several vehicles in the area, appear to be camping. Request for night shift to make contact.
7:46 a.m. Crash, 2801 NE 22nd St., Pac West. Pacific West Ambulance reported a white Toyota crashed into a tree and brush near the bus driveway. Vehicle unoccupied.
12:54 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1040 SW 62nd St. Caller reported a stalking order violation.
3:25 p.m. Fraud, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Goodwill. Caller reported a counterfeit $20 at location.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
12:22 a.m. Assist on Arrest, N Hwy 101/N Three Rocks Rd. Assisting Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office checking on male on highway trying to flag down cars. Subject located on an ATV just north of location. Per Tillamook County, subject was missing from Tillamook since 5 p.m. ATV towed to LCPD, subject transported to Tillamook.
3:52 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1261 Salmon River Hwy, Otis Post Office. Assisting Lincoln County with possible menacing. Caller reported that a male pointed a flashlight and gun at her. Suspect contacted and detained. No weapon found but flashlight that had a similar shape was located. Caller unable to confirm they had actually seen a gun.
10:26 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1285 SW Dune Ave. Caller reported vehicle vandalized, tagged with yellow spray paint sometime over night.
3:35 p.m. Assault, 1015 SW 51st St. Caller reported that her friend was assaulted by her boyfriend last night. Subject taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail, charged with Domestic Assault and Domestic Strangulation.
3:45 p.m. Found Property, 1102 SW Coast Ave. Subject at LCPD to turn in wallet found on the beach.
4:03 p.m. Warrant Service, 1015 SW 51st St. Subject cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging possession of meth. Jail would not lodge.
11:28 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, 535 NW Inlet Ave., Lincoln Sands Hotel. Night auditor reported a female guest came to the front desk and said that her boyfriend tried to smother her. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of domestic menacing, Domestic Strangulation and Attempted Murder. Suspect also had a warrant out of Clackamas County for Assault IV.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
8:31 a.m. Graffiti, NW 30th St./NW Jetty Ave. Report of graffiti on the wall at the Wecoma Park.
4:55 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report that between 11 and 3, caller’s vehicle was entered and a laptop, checkbook and other items stolen.
5:54 pm. Crash, Nw 14th St./Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash. Driver cited for driving while suspended and careless driving.
6:16 p.m. Crash, 5750 N Hwy 101. Report of a road rage incident headed northbound from Depoe Bay. Vehicles stopped at Faith Baptist Church. Two vehicles involved in crash.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
10:40 a.m. Assault, 3043 NE 28th St. Caller at apartments is reporting possible assault.
12:40 p.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported finding a debit card in a hotel room. Card was seized for safekeeping.
4:09 p.m. Found Property, SW Anchor Court/SW Anchor Ave. Caller reported his son found a glock on the beach. Firearm seized.
4:28 p.m. Suspicious Activity, NE 20th/N Hwy 101. Multiple reports of a vehicle parked diagonally in northbound lane. ODOT was on scene to tow vehicle out of roadway due to losing a tire. Owner cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
11:05 p.m. DUII, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security advised intoxicated persons not to drive after being cut off from alcohol. Officers located vehicle mobile at Surftides, traffic stop initiated, FSTS performed and driver taken into custody for DUII.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
12:48 a.m. DUII, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported intoxicated subjects were leaving in a vehicle after being advised not to drive due to level of intox. Officers stopped vehicle at NW 6th Dr. and conducted FSTS. Driver transported to LCPD where she was cited and released for DUII.
2:32 a.m. Theft, 136 NE Hwy 101, Comfort Inn. Caller reported she was out of her room for approximately 20 minutes and had left her door unlatched. While she was gone, someone entered her room and took a gray granite box containing over $2,000.
8:55 a.m. Crash, 700 SW 32nd St. Report of a non-injury, non-blocking crash in parking lot.
9:32 a.m. Hit and Run, 5401 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported a damaged power box and vehicle. Suspect vehicle is a silver Toyota pickup that would have damage near headlight of driver's side.
11:34 a.m. Crash, SE 1st/Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle vs. two pedestrians crash. Driver cited for failure to yield to pedestrian, male and female victims taken to hospital.
4:05 p.m. Found Property, 3910 NE Hwy 101, Pig N Pancake. Caller turned in two checks he found at location.
8:07 p.m. Hit and Run, 4904 SE Jetty Ave. Report that a semi truck took out a fence and left the scene. Semi located at NE 22nd/Hwy 101, stopped and vehicle obtained for exchange for damages. Driver cited for violation of posted truck routes.
11:14 p.m. Disturbance, 1123 SW 51st St. Report of intoxicated male banging on the door and yelling. Vehicle then left the scene with male driving. Vehicle located and stopped at South Shell, FSTS performed, suspect taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
3:35 a.m. Animal, NW 16th St./NW Harbor Ave. Dog found. Tan, male, possible lab mix with collar/rabies tag. Transported to LCPD kennel.
5:17 a.m. Vehicle Impound, NE Holmes Rd./NE Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, driver with no driver's license, no insurance. Vehicle impounded by Car Care.
4:51 p.m. Theft, 1520 NE Hwy 101, Granny's Attic. Caller reported theft of jewelry at some point in the day. At least seven rings missing with a retail value of $200.
11:34 p.m. Hit and Run/DUII, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Report that a vehicle rolled into her vehicle causing damage then left southbound on Hwy 101. Vehicle located at Taft mobile home park, driver taken into custody for DUII alcohol and failure to perform duties as a driver, then transported to LCPD.
