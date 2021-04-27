The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, APRIL 19
9:57 a.m. Abandoned Tow, NW Jetty/NW 39th. Lincoln City Towing responded for a 2015 white Dodge Journey.
10:14 a.m. Abandoned Tow, 2500 NE Voyage Loop. Car Care Towing responded for 2020 silver Mercedes.
11:02 a.m. Disturbance, 1585 SE 19th St., Cedar Crest Apartments. Caller reported her adult son was breaking things in the home. Subject cited and released for harassment.
11:21 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1713 NW 21st St. Caller reported guest’s vehicle was missing from the parking lot.
2:17 p.m. Hit and Run, 4157 Hwy 101. Caller reported suspect vehicle and her vehicle were involved in incident in the parking lot, suspect vehicle occupants tried to get cash from her and then left when she asked for information.
2:36 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1452 NE 6th Dr. Involved has been trespassing on state park property, has been asked to leave multiple times, is setting fires in the woods near campground. If found on campground they would like her arrested for trespass.
3:14 p.m. Impound Tow, 1110 NW 1st Ct. Traffic stop initiated, vehicle impound towed by Lincoln City Towing. Driver cited for driving while suspended, warned for failure to display plate.
3:55 p.m. Impound Tow, 2700 NE 22nd St., Four Square Church. Traffic stop initiated, vehicle towed by Car Care Towing, driver cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
7:57 p.m. Fraud, NE 28th St./NE Hwy 101. Report of identity theft.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
1:00 a.m. Crash, 560 SW Fleet Ave., The Eventuary. Report of large rock on Hwy 101. Located single vehicle crash, vehicle unoccupied, involved Eventuary property.
2:00 a.m. DUII, NE West Devils Lake Rd./NE Hwy 101. Casino reported intoxicated male advised not to drive and left the property in vehicle. Vehicle located, traffic stop performed, FSTS done, driver taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD.
7:15 a.m. FIR, NW 30th St./NW Hwy 101. Subject taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant out of Tillamook County for violation of a conditional release agreement. Subject cited and released.
1:26 p.m. Theft, 2335 NW Inlet Ave. Report of theft of catalytic convertor. No suspects, no surveillance.
4:24 p.m. Crash, 180 SE Hwy 101. Two vehicle non-injury, non-blocking crash reported. Driver cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
6:49 p.m. Disturbance, 1012 SW 51st St., Siletz Bay Lodge. Report of a female in office making claims of being afraid of male outside. Female contacted, advised possible overdose of unknown drug.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
12:05 a.m. Alarm, 2817 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Alarm went off at location. Garage door appeared forced open, building cleared.
5:05 a.m. Disturbance, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of suspicious activity inside vehicle in the parking lot.
11:11 a.m. Fraud, 1940 NE Hwy 101. Stolen check used to purchase a vehicle at location.
1:04 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1931 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported suspicious subject on the premises.
4:15 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1102 SW Coast Ave., Canyon Drive Park. Report of a juvenile male subject graffiting on an electrical box.
10:51 p.m. Crash, 1604 NE Hwy 101. Caller advised of collision on Hwy 101 in front of address. Driver arrested and taken into custody for DUII and vehicle was impounded.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
11:00 a.m. Crash, SE 11th St./Hwy 101. Caller reported a non-blocking, non-injury crash. Officer assisted with exchange of information. No damage seen on either vehicle. Driver cited for non insurance.
11:13 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 3430 NE Hwy 101, Ashley Inn and Suites. Officer transported male to Lincoln County Jail for Eugene Police Department case.
3:07 p.m. Fraud, 1931 NW Hwy 101, First Interstate Bank. Caller reported fraudulent check cashed at location.
5:06 p.m. Trespass, 4845 SW Hwy 101, Kennys IGA. Employee reported that a transient who had been previously trespassed was on the property.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
12:30 a.m. Disturbance, 2735 NW Inlet Ave., Starfish Manor. Suspect taken into custody after a report of a disturbance. Later transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of Assault IV, Harassment and Coercion.
8:53 a.m. Theft, 4910 SE Hwy 101, Ace Hardware. Caller reported theft of natural gas Weber BBQ from dock area. Caller called again to report grill was located at the north Ace Hardware store.
12:17 p.m. Found Property, 3430 NE Hwy 101, Ashley Inn. Replica BB gun found in safe of room.
5:24 p.m. Found Property, NW 33rd St./N Hwy 101. Personal property found near location.
5:58 p.m. Extra Patrol, SW Inlet Ave./SW 64th St. Anonymous caller advised there is a trailer in the lot on the corner. He believes they are dealing drugs. He advised there is a lot of traffic going to the trailer.
9:02 p.m. DUII, 3536 SE Hwy 101. Subject taken into custody after a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Vehicle impounded by Car Care.
10:57 p.m. Theft, 136 NE Hwy 101. Caller advised a bicycle and trailer was stolen from the location sometime in the last hour.
11:52 p.m. Disturbance, 1777 NW 44th St. Security advised of a disturbance.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
4:37 a.m. Shots, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Caller advised a male attempted to buy beer. When denied, he went into the parking lot and fired a shot into the woods behind the shell station. Suspect described as a white male adult, black face mask, Carhart style jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink or red backpack.
10:38 a.m. Criminal Mischief, NE Cascara Ct./NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported her front passenger window was smashed out when she returned from a walk in the area. No suspects.
9:27 p.m. Crash, 1897 NW 51st St. Caller advised vehicle was hit by a possible intoxicated driver. Driver was taken into custody for DUII.
10:46 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1091 SE 1st St. Caller reported a vehicle was taken from the location.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
Fight, 136 NE Hwy 101, Comfort Inn. Caller reported he was assaulted. Suspect cited and released for assault IV.
7:09 a.m. Theft, 550 SE Hwy 101, Palace Inn and Suites. Caller reported guests stole 50'' TV and bed sheets.
1:58 p.m. Theft, 1055 SW 62nd St. Caller reported someone broke into her home, multiple items missing.
6:50 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1343 NW Hwy 101, Marci's Bar. Caller reported vehicle was damaged while parked at location. Damage reported to driver side front tire.
11:27 p.m. Traffic, 247 SW Hwy 101, Subway. Traffic stop, driver taken into custody for failure to carry and present. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:31 p.m. Crash, SW 29th St./S Hwy 101. Report of a single vehicle, non-injury crash near location. Vehicle struck fire hydrant and went into ditch. Driver cited for driving while suspended, careless driving contributing to accident and no insurance. Vehicle impounded by Car Care.
