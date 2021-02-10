The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, FEB. 1
1:05 a.m. Domestic Assault, 535 NW Inlet Ave., Best Western Plus. Caller reported sister’s boyfriend is hitting her and trashing the hotel room. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. He was charged with Domestic Assault IV.
10:41 a.m. Assault, 4842 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported his ex girlfriend assaulted him in his apartment. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for Assault II and Assault IV.
11:13 a.m. Found Property, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Employee reported a wallet was turned in.
5:05 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant/Trespass, 550 SE Hwy 101, Palace Inn and Suites. Caller reported a male refusing to pay for a room he stayed in and was also refusing to leave. Subject cited and released on a warrant out of Lincoln County and trespassed from the business.
9:26 p.m. Hit and Run, 1777 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a vehicle had damage from a hit and run in the casino parking lot.
11:21 p.m. Crash, 1410 SE Hwy 101, Shell. Report of vehicle running into the ice machine. Damage to the machine and gas shut off valve. Driver cited for no insurance.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2
3:11 p.m. Domestic, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Nike Outlet. Report of a physical fight in the store. Suspect taken into custody for Assault IV - Domestic and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:55 p.m. Hit and Run, 1797 SE 14th St. Caller reported vehicle hit while parked in front of location. Caller attempted contact with suspect with suspected driver via property management. Driver refused to give information.
4:55 p.m. Domestic, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported she had been assaulted and was hiding in the bathroom. Suspect was taken into custody for Domestic Assault. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:51 p.m. Domestic, 3127 SW Anchor Ave., Westshore Motel. Report of a domestic assault that occurred last night. Suspect in Washington now.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
6:04 a.m. Trespass, 1030 SE Oar Ave., BiMart. Two subjects trespassed from BiMart property. One subject had a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County.
3:40 p.m. Impound Tow, SE 19th St./S Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, driver cited for driving while suspended/no insurance. LC Towing responded for impound tow.
4:18 p.m. Warrant, 4422 NE Devils Lake Bv. Subject cited and released on a Eugene PD warrant charging failure to comply and a Lane County warrant charging a violation of a conditional release agreement.
5:33 p.m. Crash, 2845 NW Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle crash at location. Driver cited for unsignaled lane change.
7:12 p.m. Welfare Check, 2429 NW Hwy 101, IGA. Report of a male in the middle of the highway jumping and laying in front of vehicles. Subject located and taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct, transported to LCPD. Cited and released from LCPD for Disorderly Conduct II.
8:38 p.m. Trespass, 779 SW 11th Dr. Subject taken into custody after a report of a male entering a vacant residence. Subject cited and released from LCPD for two counts of Trespass.
11:25 a.m. Trespass, 1726 SE Hwy 101, North Lincoln Sanitary. Subject was on the property after hours. He was cited and released on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County for possession of meth and possession of heroin. Also cited on local charged of criminal trespass. Was not lodged at Lincoln County Jail.
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
8:33 a.m. Theft, 136 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported there were items stolen out of their vehicle.
1:33 p.m. Found Property, 1102 SW Coast Ave. Found Moto phone, blue in color with black magnetic pad on the back. Brought to LCPD.
5:39 p.m. Warrant, 136 NE Hwy 101. Subject cited and released on Grants Pass Department of Public Safety warrant charging possession of heroin.
6:54 p.m. EDP, 1070 SE 1st St., Oceanbreeze Hotel. Report of a male in the hallway with a knife. Subject taken to hospital.
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
8:09 a.m. Extra Patrol, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway Complex. Request for extra night shift patrols until Feb. 9. Requests that any persons sleeping on the property be asked to leave but not to trespass without contacting them.
3:25 p.m. Crash, 3517 NW Hwy 101. Report of a single vehicle crash at location.
4:19 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 3645 SW Coast Ave. Investigation regarding AirBnB being rented out after property being sold.
7:23 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject came to LCPD to verify a warrant for herself. She was cited and released on a warrant out of Lincoln County.
11:32 p.m. Domestic Disturbance/Stabbing, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Front desk reported a possible physical fight in a room. When officers arrived, the fight had moved to the back parking lot. Subject taken into custody for Felony Assault IV - Domestic. K9 was deployed during investigation. Subject was transported to Lincoln County Jail after being treated at hospital for a possible stab wound in the neck.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
6:00 a.m. Theft, 5733 NE Voyage Ave. Caller reported items were stolen from two vehicles. Items included an orange backpack with a new circular saw. Caller thinks neighbor across the street might have security footage.
8:13 a.m. Car Clout, 2943 NE 61st Pl. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked in front of location. No damage reported to vehicle, miscellaneous personal property missing. White sedan seen on security cam at 4:10 a.m. parked in area.
8:51 a.m. Theft, 5801 NE Voyage Ave. Report of a suspicious vehicle possibly involved in recent thefts seen between NE Voyage down to NW 37th St. Vehicle located unoccupied on NW Mast. Male subjects from vehicle seen near N Ace Hardware. Two vehicles confirmed stolen. Both subjects taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Recovered vehicles towed by Car Care to LCPD for search warrant. Suspects taken to Lincoln County Jail.
11:44 a.m. Car Clout, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked in main parking lot of casino. Vehicle left locked, unlocked when caller returned. Missing Stihl chainsaw.
12:16 p.m. Extra Patrol, SE 14th St. Extra patrol requested for area due to vehicles speeding in neighborhood at night.
12:53 p.m. Burglary, 805 SW Ebb Ave. Caller reported male subject in attic space above garage refusing to come down. Subjects taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail after refusing to ID and giving false information. Lincoln County Jail would not lodge due to COVID restrictions. Subject cited and released for Criminal Trespass I, Disorderly Conduct II and Giving False Information.
2:28 p.m. Found Property, 5289 SW Hwy 101. Subject turned in a wallet to LCPD that she found at the beach near the park. Owner was contacted and will retrieve wallet.
6:12 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported subject who had been permanently trespassed from the casino was on the gaming floor. Subject was cited and released for Trespass.
6:59 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 2650 NW Mast Ave. Found door locks damaged and tampered with this morning.
8:05 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1410 SE Hwy 101, Shell. Turned self in on felony warrant out of Lincoln County. Cited and released to appear.
8:38 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 221 SE Oar Ave. Unknown female requested check of residence at location. Subject located at residence, misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County. Cited and released.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
9:20 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 4060 N Hwy 101, McDonalds. Officer advised by citizen that a male subject had damaged the McDonalds sign.
