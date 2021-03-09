The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 1
12:14 p.m. Found Property, 3803 SW Hwy 101, Ester Lee. Caller reported firearm left in hotel room.
2:14 p.m. Disturbance, Travel Lodge. 911 report of physical disturbance at location. Juvenile taken into custody and transported to hospital.
11:37 p.m. Counterfeit Bill, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of a counterfeit $5 bill passed.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
12:45 a.m. Disturbance, 550 SE Hwy 101, Palace Inn. Report of a disturbance in a hotel room. Suspect taken into custody for Domestic Assault, Harassment. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:41 a.m. Theft, 2215 SW Hwy 101, Blue Sky Tree Service. Caller reported contractor trailer broken into sometime last night. Four chainsaws missing from trailer.
3:57 p.m. Theft, 2654 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported damaged to two vehicles and theft of catalytic converters.
8:27 p.m. Theft, 3278 SW Beach Ave. Caller reported a package containing a lucid 12’’ hybrid twin mattress was delivered in the morning and shortly after, surveillance showed a male walking away from the porch.
10:20 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell Station. Subject cited and released on a Clackamas County warrant.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
3:05 a.m. Driving While Suspended, NW 40th St./NW Hwy 101. Traffic stop performed, driver cited and released for driving while suspended.
12:11 p.m. Crash, 4009 SW Hwy 101. 911 report of two vehicle, non-injury crash at location. Vehicle blocking traffic. Car Care Responded for tow. Driver cited for failure to obey traffic commands.
1:04 p.m. Domestic, 535 NW Inlet Ave. Report sent for domestic that occurred at location in December 2020.
7:33 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 2172 Salmon River Hwy. Report of a male in a semi truck, trying to start it. Lincoln County Sheriff’s responded for arrest.
9:54 p.m. Traffic, 171 SW Hwy 101, D Sands. Officer initiated a traffic stop. Driver was revoked - felony. Driver cited and released.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
9:13 a.m. Theft, 2624 NW Inlet Ave. Report of drivers side window broken and car ransacked.
3:56 p.m. Crash, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Report of a two vehicle crash at location. Driver cited for careless driving.
11:14 p.m. Found Property, 1015 SW 51st St. Found scooters at and near Shuckers, SE 48th St. Scooters were stolen from Portland scooter rental company. Scooters retained and owner contacted to arrange to retrieve them.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
1:27 a.m. Warrant Service, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Coin Laundry. Subject cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charged possession of meth.
12:48 p.m. Extra Patrol, 6204 NE Logan Rd. Caller reported two males attempting to break into a home.
2:02 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Unknown male dropped off a wallet in Vestibule. Wallet seized.
6:54 p.m. Crash, NW 22nd/Hwy 101. Officer reported a two vehicle crash, driver one and passenger of second vehicle transported to hospital. Lincoln City Towing responded for impound tow of Tahoe and Car Care responded for Lexus. Driver was cited for driving while suspended, no insurance and failure to obey traffic device.
11:39 p.m. Hit and Run/DUII, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported a suspected vehicle hit another vehicle in the casino parking lot, then left the area. Vehicle stopped in Depoe Bay by Lincoln County Sheriff's and Oregon State Police. LCPD responded and took the driver into custody for DUII. She was cited and released for DUII and failure to perform duties of a driver.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
11:41 a.m. Crash, 4250 N Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle crash, non-injury and blocking.
12:11 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake. Caller reported he found a cell phone last night around 11:30 p.m. at the post office on East Devils Lake.
1:33 p.m. DUII Arrest, Hwy 101. Officer witnessed a vehicle failing to maintain lane. Driver was cited and released for DUII, Driving While Suspended, Driving Uninsured and failure to maintain lane.
8:39 p.m. 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of male with hood up in parking lot that complainant thought was suspicious. Subject contacted, felony warrant out of Washington County for Burglary II confirmed. Male cited and released. Also cited for possession of meth.
SUNDAY, MARCH 7
11:17 a.m. Crash, 3001 SW Hwy 101. Officer reported three vehicle crash, non-injury. Driver cited for Careless Driving, Driving While Suspended, No Insurance and Expired Registration.
2:39 p.m. Hazard Tow, NE 72nd St./NW Logan Rd. Request for tow of vehicle parked with mirror sticking 2 1/2 feet into roadway. Car Care Tow responded, but was then cancelled on scene.
