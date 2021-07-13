The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday July 2
12:43 a.m. AOA, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported that their daughter’s boyfriend has a no contact release agreement and is in Lincoln City with her daughter. Officer responded and contacted victim.
8:15 a.m. Found Property, 1723 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reports having found lost phone. Report Taken.
8:03 p.m. Disorderly conduct, Rack Room 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject taken into custody after a report of a male yelling at the employees. Subject was charged with disorderly conduct II and possession of meth. Subject transported to LCJ.
11:10 p.m. AOA, SE 3rd St/HWY 101. Subject cited and released on two warrants from LCJ charging FTA. Also, charged with DWS MSD.
Saturday July 3
12:14 a.m. Driving/DUII, 5001 SW HWY 101. Report of possibly impaired driver NB by Snug Harbor. Subject arrested, transported to PD and cited and released for DUII.
2:02 a.m. Assault, Best Western Landmark Inn 4430 SE HWY 101. Victim reported that she was assaulted by a male and female outside the hotel, officer took report.
2:32 a.m. Warrant Service, 5289 SW HWY 101. Subject taken into custody on two Yamhill County Warrants charging FTA on dangerous drugs. Subject was transported to Grand Ronde where they were transferred to a Yamhill County Deputy.
5:20 p.m. AOA, NW Inlet Ave/NW 6th Dr. Subject cited and released on misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County, charging FTA-Resisting arrest.
5:32 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Both callers reported they had been involved in a physical domestic with each other. Female taken into custody and transported to LCPD for booking and then to LCJ on charges of Assault IV-Domestic and resisting arrest.
10:28 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, NE 14th St and HWY 101. Male stopping traffic. Subject was arrested and transported to LCPD.
11:01 p.m. Suspicious activity, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Safeway. Citizen alerted officer of couple in vehicle engaging in sexual activity. Subjects were cited and released for public indecency, report taken.
Sunday July 4
12:43 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported subject that had been previously trespassed from location had returned. Subject departed casino in a vehicle, casino pressed charges, officer has PC for subject.
2:52 a.m. Warrant Service, 3138 SE HWY 101. Subject cited and released on Multnomah County warrant charging false information and theft II.
2:34 p.m. Found Property, 860 SW 51st St. Reported being given a lost credit card.
2:36 p.m. Found Property, 2977 SW Coast Ave. 517 Caller turned in wallet found in their front yard.
4:38 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Kayak turned into PD after water rescue on Siletz Bay.
5:23 p.m. Domestic, Taft 51st Beach Access #49. Witnesses flagged down officers on beach and reported subject had pushed and tackled victim. Subject was taken into custody and transported to LCPD on charges on domestic harassment and disorderly conduct II. Transported to LCJ.
5:31P.M. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St.-Chinook Winds. Casino security reported theft of gaming voucher. Suspect on site in first aid room. Suspect cited and released for theft II and trespassed from casino.
7:32 p.m. AOA, 4741 SW HWY 101-Pacific Grind. Vehicles contacted for road rage incident. Subject cited and released for harassment.
8:05 p.m. Domestic, 2114 SE HWY 101. Caller reported seeing male subject strangling and beating victim. Subject taken into custody on a TRF stop. Transported to LCPD and then to LCJ on charges of Assault IV Domestic and Misdemeanor FTA warrant out of Lincoln County.
8:46 p.m. 5201 SW HWY 101. Multiple calls reporting fight on the beach. Subject transported to LCJ after medical evaluation. Charged with attempted assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct II, criminal mischief III, and resisting arrest.
8:22 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported female was on property after previously trespassed. Female refused to ID herself to security and LE.
Monday June 5
3:45 a.m. Caller reported her son in law physically assaulted everyone in the home, including the child. Subject was arrested, while in custody, he slipped out of his cuffs. NLFR responded to assess the superficial cut on his hand. He was transported to LCPD, then later transported to LCJ and charged with assault 4 felony and harassment. DHS contacted, report taken.
7:13 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1255 NW HWY 101. Report of window being broken into at business. Foot pursuit, subject arrested. Transported to SNLH, assaulting a police officer II, trespass 2, interfering with a PO, harassment, resisting arrest, escape 3, UEMV, and Discon 2.
7:09 a.m. Assault, 2453 SW Dune Ave. Caller reported her husband struck her.
1:43 p.m. FNDPRO, 5901 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported found lost wallet at above address, report taken.
2:32 p.m. Made entry with PWA/NLF for CPR call. Courtesy transport for subject to SNLH, report taken.
11:51 p.m. Violation of no contact order, 5901 NW Logan Rd-Roads End State Park. Officer contacted vehicle at State Park occupied by a male and female. Transported to LCJ for violation of a pretrial release agreement no contact order protecting the female from the male.
11:55 p.m. MISVEH, 1012 SW 51st St. Caller reported vehicle was stolen, and then found.
Tuesday June 6
6:13 a.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Medium sized bag of crystal-like substance found on 3rd level of parking garage. Bad was seized, report taken.
8:41 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1124 NE HWY 101. Reports someone attempted to make entry in road at construction site by pulling out chimney and gas pipes, reports theft occurred last week on roof as well.
2:28 p.m. FIR, 4041 NW Logan Rd. FI with subject, identified himself as someone else. Sending to DA for review for GFI.
11:08 p.m. Welfare Check, NW 15th ST. Beach Access. Caller reported daughter seen at location walking down ramp saying she was going to drown herself. Dispatch located juvenile near Dorchester, taken to NLH on POH, report taken.
Wednesday June 7
10:46 a.m. Fight, 2439 NE 29th St. 911 report of a fight across the street from LOC 4-5 persons involved. One female PT XPORT POV for broken finger. Subjects cited and released for assault.
11:13 a.m. DOA, 4606 SW Beach Ave. Caller reported finding individual passed away in above location. Report taken, individual transported by Pacific View.
7:12 p.m. Theft, 1030 SW Oar Ave. Caller reported subject trying to take items and arguing with staff. Subject was cited and released for FTA warrant.
8:20 p.m. Theft, Restore 2150 SW HWY 101. Caller reported that two males took a battery out of a vehicle, parked behind the store. Officer responded and took report.
Thursday June 8
10:58 a.m. Animal, 4157 HWY 101-60’s Café. Caller reported dog stolen from area-unknown suspect. Witnessed in area advised suspect left with dog in white Toyota Sedan unknown plate. “Mitzi” Shiatzu, pink collar, chipped with tags. Dog entered into LEDS/NCIC as stolen, report taken.
11:34 a.m. Crash, 136 NE HWY 101-Comfort Inn. Non-injury blocking crash IFO location. Log truck blocking NB lane. Driver cited for improper right turn, report taken.
12:34 p.m. Recovered stolen, 1410 SW HWY 101-South Shell. U-Haul dolly previously reported stolen out of Clark County WA, recovered at location.
1:42 p.m. Theft, 2335 NE 22nd St.-Adventist Church Parking Lot. Trailer parked at location-lock and seal cut/broken. Generator stolen required additional patrol in the area.
