The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday July 9
12:37 a.m. Traffic, NW 30th St/NW Keel Ave. Traffic stop initiated on vehicle. Driving while suspended citation issued, case number for investigation of domestic violence. Report taken.
2:49 a.m. Warrant Arrest, 2148 NW 29th Dr. Officer went out on suspicious vehicle, subject found to have misdemeanor warrant Lincoln County for failing to appear in court. Cited and released to appear on 7/26/21 at 8:30 at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
2 p.m. Abandoned auto, 4600 BLK SE 51st St. Abandoned car tow, LC Towing refused to tow car. Car Care responded.
7:02 p.m. Menacing, 3820 NE HWY 101 Taco Bell. Caller reported male refusing to leave property and threatening to stab employees/customers with a pair of kitchen scissors. Subject taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of menacing X2 and trespassing II.
9:18 p.m. Domestic, 144 SE HWY 101. Report of a male punching a female. Male and female ran onto the beach near D Sands Motel, officers were unable to locate subjects and a backpack was seized.
10:55 p.m. Suspicious activity, 4800 NW Logan RD, Unit M. Report of harassment/yelling by neighbor of caller in Unit N. Subject taken into custody for assault to his 10-year-old son, transported to LCPD.
Saturday July 10
12:10 a.m. Theft, 136 NE HWY 101, Comfort Inn. Theft of money from till, report taken.
11:24 a.m. Shop Lift, 4041 NW Logan Rd-Rite Aid. Caller reported theft at location, white male adult suspect left through back emergency exit with shopping cart of unpaid merchandise. Suspect vehicle was parked behind listed location at time of theft. Vehicle left west bound on NW 40th towards Chinook Winds Casino, report taken.
12:59 p.m. AOA Oregon State Police, 1030 SE Oar Ave, Bi-mart. Case number issued for firearm denial. (AOA-Assist outside Agency.)
6:12 p.m. Theft, 1452 NE 6th Dr. #9. Caller reported bike stolen from State Park on Friday morning. Described as orange BMX bike with black paint smeared on it and camo tires/wheels. Report taken, caller did not have a serial number for the bike to be entered as stolen.
6:44 p.m. Suspicious activity, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported victim told them he thought his MC had been stolen. MC was still on premises, case number required for attempted unauthorized use of motor vehicle and criminal mischief II.
7:42 p.m. Disturbance, 1810 NW 33rd St. Report of disturbance inside residence, suspect located and taken into custody on felony warrant. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Sunday July 11
12:01 p.m. Crash, 1139 NW HWY 101. 911 report vehicle VS pedestrian near location. Victims transported to SNLH, driver cited for careless driving, and failure to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk.
3:26 p.m. Recovered stolen vehicle, 266 SE HWY 101. Stolen vehicle reported in parking lot of locations, occupied by two subjects. Vehicle left location SE 3rd recovered near AT&T. Owner contacted for vehicle pickup, and subject was contacted in area. Subject was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:24 p.m. Assist outside agency, 1410 SE HWY 101. Second case number requested for warrant service. Felony warrant confirmed out of Corvallis possession of heroin. Felony warrants confirmed out of Lincoln County failure to appear X5 and possession of heroin. Subject was transported to Lincoln County Jail, report taken.
6:46 p.m. TRF/Driving while suspended misdemeanor. 1777 NW 44th St-Chinook Winds Casino. Traffic stop initiated at location. Driver cited and released from location.
8:38 p.m. Traffic, 540 NE HWY 101. Traffic stop initiated at location, suspect cited and released for driving while suspended-violation and unlawful possession of a firearm. Vehicle was impounded by Car Care.
Monday July 12
1:46 a.m. Elude, SW HWY 101/SW Ebb. Officer attempted traffic stop at listed location. Vehicle fled north bound at a high rate of speed. Vehicle was possibly a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse.
7:31 p.m. Found paraphernalia, 3327 NW HWY 101. Caller advised possible found narcotics in taxi, report taken.
Extra patrol request, LC drive on beaches. Extra patrol due to subjects removing barriers and driving onto beach.
Tuesday July 13
4:35 a.m. Impound, SW 5th St/SW HWY 101. Vehicle towed by Car Care Tow Pro and entered into the law enforcement database.
7:22 a.m. Theft, 4808 NE Voyage Ave. Reporting theft of mail, 2 android tablets with case were shown to have been delivered, report taken.
11:59 a.m. Found Property, Roads End State Park. Found an iPhone on the beach, report taken.
12:28 p.m. Trespass 1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller advised suspect was previously trespassed at above location, cited for trespass 2.
1:58p.m. Follow up, 4545 SW HWY 101. Caller advised subject was calling when told not to by law enforcement, subject was arrested on telephonic harassment X6.
5:45 p.m. Warrant Service 4447 NE Johns Ave. Caller reported she observed through her ring doorbell a female walking into her house. Officer responded, located female at 4467 NE Johns Ave. She was cited and released on Benton County Circuit Court warrant charging failure to appear on theft II.
7:06 p.m. Hit and run, 2148 NE 29th Dr. Caller reported that a person was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Officer responded and took report.
8:26 p.m. Harassment, 4545 SE HWY 101 #205. Subject taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for domestic harassment and criminal trespass I.
