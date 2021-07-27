Friday July 16
4:23 a.m. AOA/Warrant Arrest, SE Mast Ave/SE 3rd St. Original report of people camping in bus. Subjects contacted, one subject had a misdemeanor warrant with Lincoln County. Transported to Lincoln County Police Department for cite and release. (AOA=Assist Outside Agency)
6:49 a.m. Information, SE 32nd St/SE HWY 101. Subject was caught spray painting retaining wall at location by LCSO. Affiliated with listed Prius and has stayed at the Beaver Apartments on SE 32nd St.
12:00 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported theft of five pairs of sunglasses, valued at approximately $500 each. Suspect described as white female adult, with dark hair in a bun, wearing a black Victoria’s Secret sweatshirt with “Pink” on the back in silver writing, report taken.
1:50 p.m. Found Property, 1609 NW 30th St #B. Caller reported former tenant left suspicious property after being evicted. Including counterfeit money, check, misc items and drug paraphernalia.
3:19 p.m. Trespass, 1452 NE 6th DR, Devils Lake Campground. Caller reported subject refusing to leave and causing a verbal disturbance. Subject cited and released for Misdemeanor warrant for assault. Subject was also served a 90-day park exclusion.
3:30 p.m. Harassment, 608 SE Reef Ave. Caller reported they have been receiving threatening messages from someone who used to have their phone number. Subject told them that they will get their number back one way or another. Report taken.
10:48 p.m. AOA/Warrant Arrest, Beacon Crest Apt, upper lot. Traffic stop attempted, vehicle continued to location, driver taken into custody on Texas warrant/probation violation and Lincoln County Jail warrant, transported to LCPD.
Saturday July 17
12:07 a.m. Hit and run, 1631 NW HWY 101, Maxwell’s. Vehicle struck, driver side mirror taken off by white newer pick up that continued south bound. Report taken.
12:34 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Subject excluded from property and refusing to leave. Subject taken into custody for trespass, transported to LCPD.
4:30 a.m. Domestic, 1136 SE Oar Ave Apt B. Caller reported that their boyfriend struck them in the face while they were sleeping. Subject taken into custody for domestic assault IV, transported to Lincoln County Jail. Report taken.
Sunday July 18
6:54 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 3215 SW Anchor. Caller reports seeing a male assault a female across the street. Subject arrested for domestic menacing and harassment. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:16 p.m. Theft, 3305 SW HWY 101. Reports backpack containing laptop, iPad, clothing, and prescriptions missing. Report taken.
12:30 p.m. Extra Patrol, SE 54th/HWY 101. Caller reports if you walk across the bridge, on the west side of the bridge on the north side of Schooner Creek there is a large well-built transient camp with evidence fires have been burned. They state you cannot see it driving over the bridge or driving up SW 51st St, they think you would have to be on foot on the bridge to see it.
3:58 p.m. Suspicious activity, 475 SE Jetty Ave. Caller reports yellow Dodge pulled into driveway was spinning tires, throwing gravel over car and greenhouse. Report taken for reckless driving, subject was located on SW Bard Rd. cited and released for reckless driving.
6:17 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported mothers purse was stolen from her vehicle in the Chinook Winds Casino parking lot while she was incarcerated at Lincoln County Jail, report taken.
6:39 p.m. Theft, 1410 SE HWY 101, South Shell. Caller reported male and female shoplifting. Male was located hiding underneath a vehicle in the outlet mall parking lot. Officers were unable to locate female. Subject taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police. Later they were cited and released for local charge of Theft III. Subject also has a State-Wide Felony parole violation warrant still listed in LEDS/NCIC for burglary I. Lincoln County Jail refused to lodge. (LEDS= Law Enforcement Data System) (NCIC=National Crime Information Center)
Monday July 19
9:51 a.m. Missing property, 3965 NE 50th St. Caller reports subject came to residence to see if firearm had been left there during the move. Subject reports unable to locate firearm since the move, entered into LEDS. (LEDS=Law Enforcement Data System).
2:19 p.m. Crash, NE West Devils Lake Rd/N HWY 101. Caller advised rear end collision at above location.
3:11 p.m. Disturbance, 4041 NW Logan Rd. Report of a physical disturbance in parking lot male and female. Female arrested on felony warrants X3 out of Curry County, LCPD charges of Theft I, Theft II, Forgery X3, interfering with a 911 call, giving false information X2, and Theft of services. Additional charges pending with Lincoln City Police. Vehicle returned confirmed stolen out of California and was towed by Car Care to their lot.
7:45 p.m. Traffic, 200 Block N HWY 101. Traffic stop initiated by officer, vehicle impounded for no insurance. Car Care responded for two as Lincoln City Towing did not have a driver. Driver cited for no insurance, warned for speed.
8:57 p.m. Disturbance, 1711 NE 18th St. Caller reported someone trying to break into her neighbor’s apartment. Subject taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct, and on a Misdemeanor warrant out of Linn County charging parole violation, and failure to appear in court II. Subject was transported to LCJ after being cleared at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Tuesday July 20
11:19 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reporting theft of jewelry from casino confronted subjects left south bound in black Ford Ranger. Vehicle impounded towed by Car Care, subject lodged on multiple warrants out of Linn County, cited and released on Marion County, and Albany Police Department warrants. Cited and released for Theft II charges for Lincoln City Police, transported to Lincoln County Jail. Subject 2 cited and released for reckless driving, eluding police, driving while suspended, and driving without insurance. Vehicle was impounded.
1:50 p.m. Theft, 323 SE Oar Ave. Victim reported wallet was stolen from above address.
4:11 p.m. Hit and Run, 1710 NE HWY 101. Caller advised she was struck by vehicle in crosswalk in front of above address, report taken.
5:10 p.m. Fight, 5001 SW HWY 101. Caller reported fight at above location.
9:49 p.m. DOA, 2147 NW Mast Pl. Apt C. Caller reporting husband has passed away, confirmed. Medical Examiners were notified and released. Report taken. (DOA= Dead on Arrival)
Wednesday July 21
8:50 a.m. Extra Patrol, NW 50th St 40-D. Caller reports the transient camp near trail at this location is growing in size daily and is requesting that something be done.
9:44 a.m. Found property, 2429 NW HWY 101. Caller reporting fanny pack left at store, attempted to mail back, mail returned to sender. Fanny pack taken for safekeeping, report taken.
10:25 a.m. Missing person, Lincoln City. Caller reporting, she has not heard from son in two months. Missing person report taken, entered into LEDS (Law Enforcement Data System). Update: Contacted caller by phone, he is on the streets in Portland canceled out of LEDS.
11:08 a.m. AOA (Assist Outside Agency), 4422 NE Devils Lake BLVD. Subject has an indictment warrant out of Lincoln County. Arrested, cited and released on indictment warrant.
4:29 p.m. Extra Patrol, SE 51st/HWY 101. White RV with California license plates, caller informed her she can’t camp there overnight. She was not receptive to this information, requesting that we contact for ordinance violation if appropriate.
8:28 p.m. Vehicle impound, 4041 NW Logan Rd., Rite Aid driveway. Traffic stop performed, driver was driving while suspended, no insurance. Citation issued for DWS/no insurance, vehicle impounded by Car Care Tow Pro, entered LEDS (Law Enforcement Data System). Illegal fireworks also seized.
9:21 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, 1011 SW 8th St. Request extra patrol, unknown person has been going through neighborhood banging on doors around 4 a.m.
Thursday July 22
1:13 a.m. Vehicle impound, 825 NW HWY 101, Samaritan Coastal Clinic. Traffic stop performed, subject was driving while suspended. Subject cited, and vehicle was impounded by Car Care, entered into LEDS (Law Enforcement Data System).
11:26 a.m. Stolen vehicle, NW 50th St-Roads End. Caller reported vehicle stolen. Silver Honda 4 door with broken back window. Suspect male left in unknown direction. Vehicle entered into LEDS/NCIC. (LEDS= Law Enforcement Data System) (NCIC=National Crime Information Center) Vehicle was recovered in Grand Rhonde- vehicle was cleared from LEDS/NCIC, report taken.
1:14 p.m. Crash, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported multiple vehicle crash in their main parking lot, driver cited for no ODL, report taken.
2:35 p.m. Criminal mischief, SW Fleet Ave/SW 69th St-City Public Park. Report of juveniles possibly taking shingles off of city structure in playground. Several patches of shingles removed and found in garbage-Public Works notified, report taken.
7:38 p.m. Traffic stop, 2429 NW HWY 101-Kenny’s IGA. Vehicle towed by Car Care and entered into LEDS (Law Enforcement Data System) as impound. Driver cited for driving while suspended and uninsured.
10:24 p.m. Disturbance, 1030 SE Oar Ave. Report of disturbance in parking lot. Male pulled out of a red pick-up took off out of lot and crashed into another vehicle. Medical responded for occupants of the pick-up in crash, referred to DA to review for menacing, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Report taken.
