The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. See the full week’s police blotter at thenewsguard.com.
Friday June 25th,
2:41A.M. Domestic, 4525 NE Tide Ave. Report of dispute over electronic device. Subject taken into custody for domestic assault IV, transported to LCPD.
11:09A.M. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller at PD to turn in ID found near city hall, report taken.
11:46A.M. Theft, 801 SE HWY 101-McKay’s. Caller reported wallet lost at location on 6/18-notified by bank that cards were used in Newport on 6/20. Report taken.
11:48A.M. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller at PD to turn in cell phone found on beach near chinook winds, report taken.
1:34P.M. Disturbance, SE HWY 101/SE 54th Dr. Multiple calls reporting a male yelling obscenities and throwing construction equipment/items from the Schooner Creek Bridge. Officers contacted subject, he had a felony full extradition warrant out of California for stolen vehicle. Subject taken into custody on warrant and additional charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Subject was not cooperative with LE and was transported to LCJ.
7:55P.M. POH, SW Anchor Ave/SW 33rd-Beach Access #47. Caller reported elderly male seemed confused, was chest deep in water, had fallen, and seemed to be in distress. Subject was combative when bystanders tried to get him out of the surf. NLFR and PWA responded with LCPD. Subject transported to SNLH by PWA and placed and POH.
10:04P.M. Theft, Beach Club 2020 NE 22nd St. Caller reported that an intoxicated male left without paying. Officer responded and took report.
Saturday June 26th,
12:29A.M. Assault, 1585 SE 19th St Apt 5A. Victim reported that they were assaulted by their husband. Officer responded and took report.
2:39A.M. Impound, SE Spyglass Ridge DR/SE 37th Ct. Subject cited with DWS violation.
9:14A.M. GSW, 2300 NE 36th Dr. 911 caller found neighbor inside location with self-inflicted GSW to the head. LE PWA and NLF responded, transported to SNLH.
1:47P.M. Theft, 3430 NE HWY 101 RM #309. Caller reported theft of leather jackets from listed location, report taken.
4:45P.M. Crash, HWY 101 @MP 112. Multiple vehicle crash, blocking with injuries. Vehicle 1, and Vehicle 2, towed by car care. Driver of the Mustang transported to SNLH by PWA.
4:46P.M. Suspicious activity, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reporting male subject was sitting in gray vehicle with broken passenger window, and he had a gun. Subject taken into custody and transported to LCPD. The subject was cited and released on a felony warrant out of Marion County for FTA-Elude and a felony warrant out of Yamhill County charging FTA-UUMV and a felony warrant out of Yamhill County for FTA-Forgery I. Subject also had local charges for felon in possession of a firearm, vehicle was impounded by Car Care.
5:14P.M. Disorderly Conduct, NW 16th ST/HWY 101. Multiple calls reporting male in underwear running around with a shovel, screaming, and yelling. Subject was taken into custody and transported to LCPD. He was cited and released for disorderly conduct, report taken.
6:11P.M. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported her pursed was stolen at the casino last night, report taken.
10:49P.M. AOA, 1421 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported 2 people with headlamps going thru vehicle across the street. Subjects contacted and taken into custody for violation of no contact release agreement, transported to LCPD.
Sunday, June 27th,
12:06A.M. Criminal Mischief, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Reports of tires slashed in parking lot, report taken.
3:18A.M. Prisoner Transport, 1635 NW Harbor Ave-Coho Inn. Hotel reporting that 2 guests vehicles were broken into while parked at location overnight, report taken.
12:31P.M. AOA, 4157 N HWY 101-Lighthouse Square. Officer at location to locate subject. Foot pursuit ensued after officer attempted contact. Subject fled across location parking lot and down to HWY 101 into wooded area north of LC Animal Clinic. Foot pursuit terminated due to officer safety concerns.
2:30P.M. Crash, SE 14th St. Non-injury blocking crash at location, officer responded. LC Towing responded for vehicle.
6:17P.M. Criminal Mischief, 1441 NW 17th St. Caller reported his neighbor said someone broke into their house. Case number issued for criminal mischief, no evidence of a theft.
Monday June 28th,
6:58A.M. Disturbance, 4041 NW Logan Rd. Caller reporting two males yelling in parking lot in front of Rite Aid. Gold Dodge Ram and Motorhome. Caller also reported that male with Gold Dodge Ram pointed a gun at him, then left south bound on HWY 101 report taken.
10:53A.M. Theft, 1501 40th Pl. Caller reported theft of catalytic convertor, report taken.
Tuesday June 29th,
12:04A.M. FIR/AOA, NW Jetty/NW 39th. FI with two going through cans on private property, one subject arrested for GFI on warrant, multiple felony warrants out of Lincoln County, transported to LCPD and then transported to LCJ.
8:52P.M. Warrant Service, Sailor Jacks 1035 NW Harbor Ave. Subject cited and released on Marion County SO warrant charging FTA on original charge of public indecency. Subject was transported to NLH on request after calling 911.
Wednesday June 30th,
9:28A.M. CITCON, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report taken for violation of no contact order, subject arrested and transported to LCJ.
10:44A.M. CPR/DOA, 4416 SE HWY 101. Caller reports male in yurt behind address is unresponsive, subject is DOA. ME and DA released, Pacific View responded.
2:39P.M. AOA, 6335 NE Neptune Dr. WRT service at above address, WRT confirmed, and subject transported to LCJ.
7:42P.M. Extra Patrol, 2984 NW Lee Ave. Caller reported suspicious male walking around empty home and sitting on front porch.
7:48P.M. DUII, NW 39th St/HWY 101. Vehicle cited for DUII.
8:52P.M. DUII, NW 39th St/HWY 101. Subject cited and released on Albany PD warrant charging theft III. Subject was also cited and released on LCJ warrant, charging FTA on original Sex Offence and additional warrant charging criminal trespass. Subject was passenger in DUII.
10:40P.M. Burglary, 1241 NW 13th St. Caller found burglar inside residence. Subject taken into custody, gave no information, and then false information. Subject was cleared for transport at NLH, and then transported to LCJ on charges of Burg 1, kidnapping, trespass 1, harassment, possession of burglary tools, and attempt to escape.
Thursday July 1,
6:05A.M. Criminal Mischief, 416 NE HWY 101, Pacific Power. Employee arrived to find window shattered, report taken.
10:15A.M. ASLT, 1624 NE HWY 101-Bijou Theatre. Caller reported transient female attacked husband near location, spitting on him and shoving. No medical needed, female contacted in the area, cited and released for assault.
1:28P.M. Crash, NE 29th/NW HWY 101. Caller reported a crash at above location, vehicle impounded. Subject cited for careless driving, no ins, and no license.
3:29P.M. Crash, NW 17th ST/NW HWY 101. Caller reported having rear ended the vehicle. Caller cited for careless driving, and their car was towed.
11:47P.M. Trespass, 3456 NE West Devils Lake Rd, APT 5. Reports of female coming into apartment uninvited. Subject located at their residence, 125 NE Mast. Subject was cited and released for trespassing I, report taken.
11:40P.M. ATL, 1525 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported phone was stolen in Portland and was pinging at above location. Phone taken into possession.
