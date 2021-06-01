Friday, May 21st
2:05 A.M. Hit and Run-DUII, 2701 NW Highway 101. Vehicle hit two parked vehicles, driver ran from scene. Driver taken into custody and transported to LCPD.
6:12 A.M. Theft, 1410 SE Highway 101, South Shell. Reporting male walked into unlocked store after hours and stole $90 worth of lottery tickets.
11:13 A.M. Graffiti, 1525 NW 18th St. Report of graffiti in the area.
2:25 P.M. Firearms denial at LC Sporting Good, 800 SE Highway 101.
4:41 P.M. Theft, 1503 SE East Devils Lake RD. Victim reported that her diamond ring was missing. It was last seen at the outlet mall, value $10000.
4:59 P.M. 2122 SE 8TH St. Caller reported a subject who is wanted by Newport PD is in the area. Officer responded UTL.
10:03 P.M. Criminal Mischief, 928 SW 5th St. US Bank, Caller reported a female tampering with the ATM. Suspect description as late 20’s HFA, 5’0”, thin to med build, brown pony tail, dark jacket. Driving an older green hatchback. Card reader possibly removed.
Sat. May 22nd, 2021.
8:34 A.M. POH, NE Regatta Park Rd. Caller requesting ambulance, gave incorrect location and disconnected. Caller was located near the docks, complaining his heart was going to explode. Caller was transported to SNLH by Pac West and placed on POH.
12:37 P.M. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported tools stolen from van when it was parked at location.
12:57 P.M. POH, 95 SW Highway 101-D River Wayside. Caller reported inv male kicked him in head after claiming caller had assaulted him. Inv taken into custody on POH and export to SNLH initially and then export to Salem hospital by LE.
2:31 P.M. Harassment, 950 SE Spyglass DR #38. Caller reported physical domestic at location with family members at different location at time of call. Inv male not located, caller denied medical dispo: report taken for info, caller did not want to pursue criminal charges.
6:20 P.M. Disturbance, 4800 NE Logan Rd, Logan Rd RV park. Report of dispute over drone issue.
Sunday May 23rd, 2021
1:44 P.M. AOA Warrant, 1184 SE 2nd Ct. Suspect was cited and released on a FTA warrant out of Albany, and a FTA warrant out of Lincoln County.
9:04 P.M. Impound Tow, 540 NW Highway 101, LC Cultural Center. Driver was cited for no valid OP and going 55 in a 30 zone. Vehicle was impounded, car care responded, report taken.
Tuesday May 25th, 2021
3:46A.M. Domestic, 2725 NW Inlet AV, RM 104-Starfish Manor. Report of domestic inside room.
8:55A.M. AOA, 4422 NE Devils Lake BLVD. Caller calls to request cite and release on P&P client currently in their office, suspect cited and released on warrant out of Polk County.
9:56A.M. AOA, 1503 SE East Devils Lake. Report taken, assist OSP.
11:24A.M. Ordinance, NE Tide/NE 31st ST. 1991 Red Toyota abandoned tow by Car Care Towing.
11:35A.M. Fraud, 3517 NW Highway 101. Reports Bank of America account opened in their name and checks used online for approximately $10K.
3:37P.M. Warrant Service, LCPD 1503 SE East Devils Lake RD. Released on LCJ warrant charging hit and run after requesting to turn themselves in on a warrant.
8:02P.M. Domestic Strangulation and Harassment, Holiday Express 4990 N Logan RD. Suspect taken into custody after caller requested a welfare check on their daughter.
Wed. May 26th, 2021
1:15A.M. Fraud, Chinook Winds Casino 1777 NW 44th ST. Security reported someone passed a counterfeit $50 bill.
8:07A.M. Information, Highway 101 MP 69. Tillamook County calls to report missing person was seen approx. 0656 at above location. They went to make contact and the individual had been picked up by a blue or green SUV unknown. Direction of travel, they are missing endangered out of Portland area. Tillamook is keeping eyes on vehicle in case he returns.
12:07P.M. AOA, NE West Devils Lake RD. Hwy 101. Attempt to stop for GR, elude from LCPD, pursuit, left LC SB on HWY 101, GR, LCSO and OSP, NPP involved.
5:27P.M. 3327 NW HWY 101. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCJ on Newport PD’S charging contempt of court, harassment, burg 1, interfering with making a report and assault IV/DV. Taken into custody on LCPD’S PC for violation of no contact order.
8:06P.M. Fraud, Chinook Winds Casino 1777 NW 44th ST. Security reported two $50 counterfeit bills.
9:06P.M. 3350 NE HWY 101. Traffic stop, vehicle impounded by car care. Driver cited for no insurance and driving while suspended.
Thurs. May 27th, 2021
3:35A.M. TRF, 711 NW HWY 101, Dutch Bros. Driver of vehicle was cited and released for driving with revoked-Misdemeanor.
10:29A.M. Theft, 550 SE HWY 101, Palace Inn and Suites. Reporting guest of hotel stoke a backpack that was in the lobby.
4:14P.M. Crash, 1231 SE 3rd St. Car Care Towing responded to tow vehicle to owners house at owners request. Subject transported to NLH by ambulance, public works notified of sign damage.
7:30P.M. Extra Patrol, SW Bard RD. Caller is requesting extra patrol because of increased transient activity behind his house near Agness Creek and on the upper lot on Bard Rd.
9:10P.M. Noise, 1136 SE Galley CT. Caller reported suspect playing loud music, and making a lot of noise. Suspect was warned for noise violation and cited & released on Lincoln County misdemeanor warrant for FTA-DUII.
10:17P.M. DUII, 4700 SE HWY 101. Driver cited and released for DUII and careless driving. Transported to Ashley Inn.
