The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police.
Thursday, June 3
8:24A.M. 21-0870, 1503 SE East Devils Lake RD. Detective requesting case number.
9:14A.M. Theft, 821 SW 9th ST. Reporting three bikes stolen from the back of their vehicle. Report taken.
10:07A.M. Criminal Mischief, 1500 SE East Devils Lake RD. Caller reported rear driver side window broken out. Report taken.
12:30P.M. NW 50th Beach Access 40D. Caller requested extra patrol in the area due to finding camp fire with beer cans. Caller also reported fireworks in the area during the night.
1:53P.M. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake RD. Caller turning in found wallet. Report taken.
5:16P.M. AOA, 4031 NW HWY 101 Shell. Caller reported that the vehicle was left in the parking lot yesterday. Vehicle was listed as stolen out of Everett PD Washington. Vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro.
9:24P.M. EDP, 351 SE Port Ave. Caller reported an unknown female barged into her house and used the toilet. Female was not making sense and scaring the callers children. Names given by female were UTL LEDS/NCIC. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCJ to attempt to identify. Later was cited and released from LCPD for trespass I, and trespass II
Friday, June 4
3:29A.M. Criminal Mischief, 1503 SE East Devils Lake RD. Case number requested for damage to outside light fixture at LCPD. Suspect cited and released for Criminal Mischief II.
6:27A.M. Crash, 2110 NE Lake DR. Caller reporting motorhome crashed into trees in front yard. Vehicle was unoccupied, Burden’s Towing from Tillamook responded to two vehicles back to their lot in Tillamook. Report taken.
1:21P.M. Theft, 1400 SE 19th ST. Hillside House. Caller reporting theft at location, report taken.
3:54P.M. Area Check, SE 32nd ST/S HWY 101. Report of vehicle VS. cyclist near location. Both driver and rider in parking lot near location. Rider up and walking no medical needed.
Saturday June 5
1:28A.M. DUII NW 50th ST/NW Logan Rd. Driver taken into custody for DUII. Transported to LCPD where they were cited and released.
3:56A.M. Traffic, 2949 NW HWY 101. Driver cited and released for driving while suspended, misdemeanor.
4:18A.M. Domestic, 1091 SE 1st ST, Inn at Lincoln City. Caller reported their ex pushed them and tried to take their dog. Suspect eluded from the scene in vehicle. Suspect was located at 393 N Best View DR in Otis, but UTL suspended. PC on suspect for DV harassment, felony elude, and reckless driving. Suspect also had a misdemeanor warrant for FTA-Reckless endangering. Report taken.
9:21A.M. Theft, 3500 NE West Devils Lake RD. Reporting car port shed was broken into. Kayaks, life vests, paddle boards, and fishing poles stolen.
12:35P.M. Extra Patrol, 1363 NW 26th ST. Extra patrol in the area due to 2 men standing near the beach stairwell looking into residence.
2:13P.M. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Casino security reporting guests cell phone was stolen.
4:28P.M. Domestic Disturbance, SW 51st St. Report of male yelling in face of female. Subjects located, male has felony parole violation warrant, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. Report taken.
10:54P.M. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Chinook Winds reported a patron had a wallet stolen. Suspect was detained by security. Suspect was cited and released for Theft II property returned by victim.
Sunday June 6
12:59A.M. Follow up Ref, 1503 SE East Devils Lake RD. Suspect located suspect in Otis, they were detained and transported to LCPD. Suspect taken into custody by LCPD and transported to LCJ on previous charges of DV, harassment, felony elude and reckless driving. Was also lodged on Washington Co Misdemeanor warrant for FTA-Reckless endangering. Issued citation for possession of Meth.
2:22A.M. Suspicious Activity, 4319 SW HWY 101. Report that intoxicated Ex-Boyfriend keeps driving to their place, knocking on windows, and won’t stay away. Suspect taken into custody for DUII and stalking. Transported to LCPD.
6:17A.M. Drug, 3043 NE 28th ST, Samaritan North Lincoln. SNLH staff reported PT who was brought in from crash last night had meth in his possession. Crash occurred on HWY 18th.
12:20P.M. Theft, 2429 NW HWY 101. Report of theft of jerky and soda. Suspect detained, caller did not wish to press charges, PO requested he check in tomorrow. Report taken.
3:19P.M. Found property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake RD. Caller reports she works at Best Western, found a wallet.
4:59P.M. UEMV, 4031 NW HWY 101, Shell. Caller reported suspect was given ride to LOC, now throwing all their personal property out of vehicle. Suspect taken into custody for UEMV, CRIMIS III. Suspect given courtesy export to Otis Café. Report taken.
8:09P.M. Found property 4085 NW Logan RD-Auto zone. Caller reported finding $200 on ground near location. Report taken.
9:30P.M. Warrant arrest, 1500 NE HWY 101. Traffic stop, driver misdemeanor cite/release warrant out of Multnomah County. Driver cited for no insurance, cited and released on warrant. Report taken.
11:15P.M. Gunshot Wound, 4430 SE HWY 101, Best Western. Report to front desk that subject accidentally shot self in hand. NLF and PW responded, accidental discharge, firearm taken and will be released to subject tomorrow. Report taken.
11:34P.M. Assault, SW 51st ST. Report of subject bleeding from head. Subject located, NLF and PW responded, transported to NLH, victim of assault. Report taken.
Monday June 7
9:06A.M. Abandoned vehicle, 5400 SW HWY 101. Car abandoned, Car Care Tow Pro towed vehicle.
9:59A.M. BOLO, Lincoln City. 2015 White Kia Soul with black racing stripe reported missing out of Beaverton, likes to come to coastal area.
10:28A.M. Found Property, 2320 NE HWY 101. Wallet was left on 6/4/21 at Chevron. Wallet kept for safekeeping and report taken.
1:00P.M. Found property, 145 NW Inlet Av RM 227. Firearm left in hotel room, firearm taken for safekeeping.
2:08P.M. Extra Patrol, Spring Lake walking area NE Port/NE 14TH. Caller reports there had been a campfire, it was completely extinguished when they went by but requested extra patrol in the area to watch for fire or smoke at night.
5:08P.M. Domestic, 136 NE HWY 101-Comfort Inn. Caller reported male subject came into location and hit them in the head. Caller declined medics, subject left location during call. Report taken.
Tuesday June 8
1:31P.M. Theft, 4101 NW Logan RD. Reports theft of a Google Pixel 4 phone, left in a 1990’s Green Honda Sedan. Report taken.
6:41P.M. Assault, SE 3rd ST/SE Harbor Ave. Caller reported that a subject on their bicycle was hit by several Juveniles. Officer responded and took a report.
7:25P.M. Crash, SE HWY 101/SE 54th DR. Motorhome rear ended by vehicle 1. Motorhome left the scene, and vehicle 1 was cited for careless driving.
