The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. See the full week’s police blotter at thenewsguard.com.
Friday June 11
9:57A.M. DOA, 2194 NE Reef. ME, DA, released the body. Pacific View responded, report taken.
8:06P.M. Theft, Motel 6 3517 NW HWY 101. Victim owns a car dealership; one dealer plate was taken off his vehicle yesterday.
Saturday June 12
12:57A.M. DUII, 1014 NE HWY 101. Driver transported to LCJ.
9:18A.M. Found Property, 1735 NW HWY 101. Caller reported she found a disabled parking permit on the ground. Permit was seized for safekeeping.
11:15A.M. Hit and Run, 4157 N HWY 101. Caller reported vehicle side swiped 2 vehicles. Driver stated she would be right back and never returned. Report taken.
2:18P.M. Suspicious Activity, 2174 NE HWY 101, Barnacle Bills. Caller reported suspect yelling at customers. Throwing money, then had laid down in traffic. Suspect was cited and released for disorderly conduct, report taken.
2:18P.M. AOA Warrant, 1091 SE 1st ST. Caller reported suspect walking in halls making statements that they were going to “burn down the building”. Suspect was cited and released for a warrant out of Lincoln County for FTA. Report taken.
Sunday June 13
1:24A.M. DUII, 1410 SE HWY 101. Suspect cited and released for DUII.
11:24A.M. Crash, NW 20th HWY 101. Report of a two-vehicle blocking accident.
12:22P.M. Crash, SE East Devils Lake RD/SE HWY 101. Report of blocking injury crash near location with airbag deployment. Vehicle 1 pushed into Adventist heath building minimal exterior damage reported. Car care responded for vehicle 2, LC Towing responded for vehicle 1. Driver cited for careless driving, report taken.
4:55P.M. AOA, 1135 SE Oar Ave Unit B. Subject required LE contact at res for cite and release warrant per his legal counsel. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA DUII. Subject cited and released.
7:26P.M. DOA, 1777 NW 44th Chinook Winds Rogue River Room. 911 report of choking PT in restaurant. CPR in progress. LCPD, PWA, NLF, and Chaplain responded. Confirmed DOA. ME/DA/Pacific View notified. Report taken.
9:00P.M. Theft, 4157 N HWY 101, 60’s Café. Caller reported vehicle was broken into. Lock on door and ignition punched out. Items missing, laptop, misc. tools, and wallet. Report taken.
Monday June 14
2:36A.M. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St, Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported hit and run in parking garage. Suspect and vehicle were located, FSTS was performed. Suspect was arrested and transported to LCPD. They were cited and released for DUII, hit and run, and no insurance. Report taken.
7:11A.M. AOA, 800 SE HWY 101. Firearm denial, report taken.
4:31P.M. AOA, 3026 SE HWY 101. Caller advised they were notified VIA an online group that her stolen trailer was possibly at a provided address. Vehicle was towed.
Tuesday June 15
10:35A.M. Fraud, 1931 NW HWY 101. Caller reports a loan was taken out using their information. Report taken.
11:53A.M. Fraud, 2865 NE 36th Dr. Caller reported that the VIC deposited fraudulent checks. Report taken.
11:59A.M. AOA, 800 SE HWY 101. Firearm denial, report taken.
4:03P.M. AOA, 4422 NE Devils Lake BV. Caller advised they had ARR at their office. ARR Cited and released.
6:53P.M. EDP, 2442 NE Holmes Rd. Caller called to report POH hitting themselves and making suicidal statements. POH was transported to SNLH.
8:06P.M. DUII, 1070 SE 1st St. Suspect cited and released for DUII and DWS misdemeanor.
9:40P.M. DUII, SW 51st Public Parking. Vehicle impounded by Car Care.
Wednesday June 16
10:44A.M. Found Property, 5901 NW Logan Rd. Caller reports a found wallet in roads end area. Wallet taken for safekeeping, report taken. Wallet and contents returned to owner.
10:39A.M. Trespass, 4936 SE Keel. Caller reports lock removed and camping on city property. Discovered a possibly stolen plate, further investigation revealed not stolen.
3:58P.M. Extra Patrol, 4936 SE Keel. Caller requesting extra patrol to check for overnight camping violation.
4:19P.M. Suspicious Person, Rack Room 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. TCB Security reported that suspect exposed himself to employees. Report taken.
7:15P.M. Harassment, 2200 NE Holmes Rd, Apt 6. Caller reported 10 YR old daughter being harassed VIA text, report taken.
10:20P.M. Hit and Run, Old Oregon 1604 NE HWY 101. Vehicle had rear driver’s side door damage. Officer took report.
10:35P.M. Found Property, Old Oregon 1604 NE HWY 101. Caller turned in a found cell phone over to officer. They found it at Skate Park.
Thursday June 17
8:29A.M. AOA, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller at PD required OFC contact. Misdemeanor Warrant confirmed out of Hood River County for FTA DUI caller cited and released from facility, report taken.
9:12A.M. Suspicious Person, NW 44th/NW Logan Rd. Casino Security reported male subject came off beach and was wielding a hunting knife at employee. Subject contacted near listed location was confrontational with LE but no crime at time of contact. Subject was trespassed from Chinook Winds. Report taken for use of force.
9:59A.M. Graffiti, 800 SW HWY 101-City Hall Parking Lot. City employee at PD to report graffiti to parking structure areas. Report taken.
11:02A.M. Abandoned Auto, SE 3rd ST Public Parking. Car Care responding for abandoned auto tow.
2:49P.M. Armper/Poh, 1531 NE Lake Dr. Caller receiving information from wife’s family at listed location, that a male was threatening family with a firearm. Suspect exported to SNLH on POH, report taken.
6:56P.M. Stolen Vehicle BI Mart 1030 SE Oar Ave. Vehicle has a black roof rack, and multiple stickers on rear window. Keys were in the vehicle.
