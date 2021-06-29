The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. See the full week’s police blotter at thenewsguard.com.
Friday June 18th
11:09A.M. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported theft of x2 Honda 2200 generators from upper RV lot at location. Report taken.
11:47A.M. Hit and Run, 4101 NW Logan Rd. LE required by store employee on behalf of RO. RO reported vehicle struck while parked at location. Report taken.
3:12P.M. Stolen vehicle recovery, 865 SW 6th St. Caller reported vehicle unoccupied in driveway of location. Driver side door open, vehicle full of personal property. Vehicle reported stolen out of LC last night, recorded cleared from LEDS/NCIC.
5:12P.M. Animal, 1123 SW 51st St. #1. Caller reported that large hound type dog attacked her dog and bit her. Dog’s owner left walking dog toward the beach access older female, gray hair, light colored windbreaker. Officer was UTL owner or dog, officer took report.
5:20P.M. Crash, 3400 SW HWY 101. Vehicle #1 impounded by Car Care Tow for no insurance, driver cited no insurance, careless driving, and no OR DL.
5:27P.M. Fraud, 2614 NE Yacht Ave. Caller was the victim of fraud. Subject who stole their money threatened to come to their house. They would like extra patrol, officer took report.
7:35P.M. AOA, 95 SE 32nd St #9. Officer assisted Newport by identifying subject.
8:03P.M. Hit and Run, Lincoln City Collective, 1266 SW 50th St. Caller reported that a vehicle hit the building and left. Officers responded and took report.
9:42P.M. Fight, NW 15th St Beach Access. Report of fight on the beach, was assault suspects left prior to arrival. PC for assault 3 on subject and 2nd person that was with them. Report taken.
11:11P.M. Subject taken into custody after security reported a subject refusing to leave. Transported to LCPD, cited and released for trespass.
Saturday June 19th
12:38A.M. DUII, SW Galley Ave/SW HWY 101. Traffic stop on vehicle driving on rim. FSTS performed, subject taken into custody for DUII. Open container located in vehicle, transported to LCPD. Car Care impounded vehicle entered LEDS.
1:47A.M. EDP, 1930 SE Lee Ave Apt B8. Reporting roommate making suicidal statements. HX of EDP issues. Subject contacted, detained, and transported to SNLH for mental eval/POH. Report taken.
9:00A.M. Stolen vehicle, 2171 NW Mast PL Unit D. Caller reporting theft of enclosed cargo trailer from listed location. Vehicle entered into LEDS/NCIC, report taken.
9:00A.M. Extra Patrol Request, NE Oar/NE 14th South to State Campground. Caller requesting extra patrol for speeding vehicles. Reporting cars going approximately 70 MPH.
1:52P.M. Warrant Service, 4031 NW HWY 101, North Shell. Subject cited and released on Lincoln County Misdemeanor warrant charging FTA- Criminal Mischief II, PCS meth. Did not meet LCJ lodging criteria.
4:10P.M. AOA, 4157 N HWY 101-Coldstone. Caller reporting juveniles mother came to listed location violating mothers probation. Report taken, forwarded to P&P.
4:48P.M. Warrant Service, SE 3rd St/SE HWY 101. Caller reported a possible rolling domestic near 779 N Old Scenic HWY 101 in Otis. LCPD contacted vehicle and involved parties. Subject was taken into custody and transported to LCJ on a Lincoln County Misdemeanor warrant, charging PV & Assault IV.
6:53P.M. Runaway, 2945 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported their daughter had walked off from their hotel room. Juvenile entered LEDS/NCIC as missing. Report taken.
9:55P.M. Hit and run crash, 95 SW HWY 101. Multiple 911 calls reporting a 2-vehicle hit and run crash. Fire/Medics responded for evaluation. Victims vehicle towed by Car Care. Report taken.
Sunday June 20th
12:41A.M. Criminal Mischief, NW 26th St Public Restrooms. Caller reporting vehicle parked in area with passenger window smashed out. RO contacted, nothing missing, report taken.
8:17A.M. Car Prowl, 2335 NW Inlet Ave #6. Caller reports two vehicles were broken into last night. Report taken.
12:08P.M. Follow Up, 2945 NW Jetty. Caller reports juvenile was in Beaverton picked up by their father. PBB made contact, cleared the missing person out of LEDS.
12:36P.M. Crimis, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd-LC Outlet Mall. Caller reported vehicle hit while parked in outlet mall parking lot. Report taken.
2:46P.M. Found Property, 1529 NW HWY 101-Windriven kites. Caller reported MISC personal property including electronics left at location. Property taken for safe keeping. Report taken.
6:385P.M. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St-Chinook Winds. Casino security reported theft of a voucher from gaming floor.
8:00P.M. DUII, 1016 SE Jetty Ave. Caller reported subject in black pick up hit their fence and left. Officers stopped subject at Faith Baptist Church, and subject was taken into custody. Subject transported to LCPD for DUII, hit and run, and reckless endangering. LCSO also cited subject for ADDL charges from an incident on East Devils Lake Rd.
Monday June 21
3:52A.M. AOA OSP/DUII, HWY 18 @MP3. Officer assisted OSP with possible crash. NLFR located vehicle driving along HWY dragging their bumper. LCPD took subject into custody and transported them to LCPD where he was cited and released for DUII. OSP handled tow, report taken.
9:15A.M. Theft, 2048 NE Port Ave. Caller reported a theft on 6/1/2021 and now notices bag of tools and two kayaks are missing. Report taken.
3:02P.M. Assault, 2020 NE HWY 101. Report of assault, report taken. PC for subject for assault IV and X2.
6:09P.M. ATL, 1452 NE 6th DR #C18. Reported overdue from a kayak trip, staying at Devils Lake State Park. Subject later returned to their campsite, case issued in error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.